Richard Ferguson

France Series: South Africa vs France


Written by Richard Ferguson (Richard Ferguson)

Posted in :France Series 2017, Original Content, Springboks on 24 Jun 2017 at 14:00
Tagged with : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

It’s the final round of this three match series, the Springboks already have the series in the bag and will look to build on their successful start to the 2017 season.

Allister Coetzee has gone with more of the same for this dead rubber, making only four changes in a bid to keep the momentum and secretly work on that win ratio of his. Jesse Kriel is back in midfield while Francois Hougaard gets a chance to start. Hougaard looked good when coming off the bench but will do well to keep up the example set by Ross Cronje so far this season.

Jean-Luc du Preez gets his first start after playing most of the second test. His inclusion opens a bench spot for Jaco Kriel who should explode onto the scene in the second half. Lastly, there is debutant Ruan Dreyer, who has been immense in Super Rugby, to have a go at making the selectors’ job a little tougher.

More of the same on the team sheet means that we should expect more of the same from the team. After the better alround performance in the second test, we can only really ask of them to continue the trend in this test. To do everything that little bit better would really cap off this series as a success.

Late news from the Bok camp is that Warren Whiteley has picked up a groin injury and has been withdrawn. Eben Etzebeth, as vice captian, will lead the side. Jaco Kriel jumps into the starting line-up with Jean-Luc du Preez shifting to 8. Lood de Jager comes onto the bench with Pieter-Steph du Toit the loose forward cover the evening.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez, 7 Jaco Kriel 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds.

France: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Nans Ducuing, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa. 10 Jules Plisson, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kevin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 4 Yoann Maestri, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot.
Replacements: 16 Clément Maynadier, 17 Xavier Chiocci, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Loann Goujon, 21 Maxime Machenaud, 22 François Trinh-Duc, 23 Vincent Rattez.

Date: Saturday, June 24
Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg
Kick-off: 17.00 (17.00 French time; 15.00 GMT)
Expected weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 15°C and a low of 3°C. It’s midwinter on the Highveld.
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant referees: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Glen Jackson (New Zealand)
TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)



116 Comments

  • Victory at EP today will be historic…..can’t believe that we’ve never beaten France there.

    • Comment 1, posted at 24.06.17 14:11:21 by FireTheLooser Reply
    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Warren Whiteley withdrawn from team due to a groin injury.

    Eben Etzebeth leads the team. Jaco Kriel comes into the starting line-up with Jean-Luc du Preez moving to 8. Lood de Jager comes onto the bench with PSdT seemingly the only other loose forward cover.

    • Comment 2, posted at 24.06.17 15:29:39 by Richard Ferguson Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    Richard FergusonCoach
    		 

  • @Richard Ferguson (Comment 2) : A bit of a weird move, Kolisi is more a 8 JL is a 7 so not sure what the thinking is from the Bok camp.

    • Comment 3, posted at 24.06.17 15:41:15 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Richard Ferguson (Comment 2) : As long as JLDP is only used at 8 in scrums for extra power, and they let play his normal game which is blindside. Kriel should actually be very good at performing WW’s linking role in the trio.

    • Comment 4, posted at 24.06.17 15:43:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Effybeff as captain….we really don’t wanna break our EP duck vs. the frogs. Use Kolisi.

    • Comment 5, posted at 24.06.17 16:27:58 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Etzebeth as captain… :shock:
    Then again, we don’t have that many other options in the side…

    • Comment 6, posted at 24.06.17 16:59:51 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 3) : Ja a little dof if you ask me

    • Comment 7, posted at 24.06.17 17:03:00 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 7) : Kriel at 7, JldP at 8, Kolisi at 6 :???:

    • Comment 8, posted at 24.06.17 17:05:11 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : Kolisi 8, JLdP 7 and Kriel 6 makes a lot more sense! Also don’t know why Kolisi isn’t leading the side.

    • Comment 9, posted at 24.06.17 17:07:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Not sure I would move JLdP to 8 in this loose trio…let’s see how they go…

    • Comment 10, posted at 24.06.17 17:10:05 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 9) : Yup…exactly what I was thinking…on both counts…

    • Comment 11, posted at 24.06.17 17:11:03 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 9) : The mind boggles

    • Comment 12, posted at 24.06.17 17:11:23 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • I see the “how to film a Boeing flying over Ellis Park” skills have gone for a ball of shit

    • Comment 13, posted at 24.06.17 17:12:47 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Bit of obstruction there? No?

    • Comment 14, posted at 24.06.17 17:13:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Some good tackles by Kolisi…

    • Comment 15, posted at 24.06.17 17:13:48 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rhule misses a tackle there…hmm…

    • Comment 16, posted at 24.06.17 17:14:57 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Brilliant Jaco Kriel…man, I love that guy…in a manly rugby respect sort of way… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 17, posted at 24.06.17 17:16:09 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Elton nails the resulting penalty and it is 3-0 after 5 minutes…

    • Comment 18, posted at 24.06.17 17:16:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • What’s with Hougaardt’s quick tap and then kicking away penalty ball? It seems to be an ingrained brain fart mechanism with him.

    • Comment 19, posted at 24.06.17 17:16:55 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 17) : Good thing you added that last bit! :mrgreen:

    • Comment 20, posted at 24.06.17 17:17:48 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Serfontein with some good turnovers…

    • Comment 21, posted at 24.06.17 17:18:06 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Great try Boks…that was all about defensive pressure…well done, Serfontein, Mostert, du Preez and Dreyer…

    • Comment 22, posted at 24.06.17 17:19:05 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Brilliant!

    • Comment 23, posted at 24.06.17 17:19:16 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 20) : That’s what I was thinking… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 24, posted at 24.06.17 17:20:03 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Great conversion by Jantjies from out wide…10-0…

    • Comment 25, posted at 24.06.17 17:20:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Kolisi has been playing very well in this series…

    • Comment 26, posted at 24.06.17 17:21:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 10-3 after 12 mins…

    • Comment 27, posted at 24.06.17 17:23:37 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 26) : Jip!

    • Comment 28, posted at 24.06.17 17:23:47 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • The Frenchies are rattled big time

    • Comment 29, posted at 24.06.17 17:24:28 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Elton now misses a pretty simple penalty…

    • Comment 30, posted at 24.06.17 17:25:25 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Super rubbish pass by Hougaard pass leads to a French penalty…what is he doing there? I get that we don’t have much in the scrumhalf cupboard, but really…?!

    • Comment 31, posted at 24.06.17 17:26:57 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • That makes it 10-6 after 16 mins…

    • Comment 32, posted at 24.06.17 17:27:24 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Without wanting to harp on it…let me harp on it…there was absolutely no pressure on Hougaard there, but he passed it 3 METRES behind his flyhalf…my word!

    • Comment 33, posted at 24.06.17 17:28:36 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 33) : Just rubbish!

    • Comment 34, posted at 24.06.17 17:29:23 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Now that was a poor lineout by the Boks…

    • Comment 35, posted at 24.06.17 17:29:38 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And we lose a second lineout in a row…sigh…

    • Comment 36, posted at 24.06.17 17:30:17 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Jantjies trips over his own feet and makes a hash of that! A comedy of errors in the last 5 minutes for the Boks…

    • Comment 37, posted at 24.06.17 17:31:24 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • This is kak rugby by the Boks

    • Comment 38, posted at 24.06.17 17:32:01 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 34) : I saw what you did there… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 39, posted at 24.06.17 17:32:24 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We’re missing Cronjé at 9

    • Comment 40, posted at 24.06.17 17:32:42 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 39) : :mrgreen:

    • Comment 41, posted at 24.06.17 17:33:29 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Jantjies kicks this one and it is 13-6 after 23 minutes…

    • Comment 42, posted at 24.06.17 17:34:37 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 40) : Definitely…

    • Comment 43, posted at 24.06.17 17:35:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 33) : Agree and he doesn’t seem to grasp basic concepts of passing. Floaters when they need to be fast. Extra step when he needs to be clean. Marx also not finding his mark.

    • Comment 44, posted at 24.06.17 17:35:29 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Good defence Boks…they get the scrum…first scrum?

    • Comment 45, posted at 24.06.17 17:37:22 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 40) : Yup. At this stage I would take Page.

    • Comment 46, posted at 24.06.17 17:37:49 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Good scrum and the Boks get the penalty…

    • Comment 47, posted at 24.06.17 17:40:03 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Serfontein has also been good in this series…

    • Comment 48, posted at 24.06.17 17:41:54 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Another terrible throw by Marx, but we get lucky…and then concede the penalty…

    • Comment 49, posted at 24.06.17 17:42:47 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Boks making it look harder than it needs to be.

    • Comment 50, posted at 24.06.17 17:43:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 46) : And that’s saying something!

    • Comment 51, posted at 24.06.17 17:43:34 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 50) : Poor play at the breakdown!

    • Comment 52, posted at 24.06.17 17:44:18 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Our lineouts have been horrendous!

    • Comment 53, posted at 24.06.17 17:47:21 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Don’t really have an alternative for Marx today so he better shape up.

    • Comment 54, posted at 24.06.17 17:49:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And Hougaard continues to be shocking!

    • Comment 55, posted at 24.06.17 17:49:25 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Then he promptly wins a turnover… ;-)

    • Comment 56, posted at 24.06.17 17:50:02 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good kick Jantjies…16-6…

    • Comment 57, posted at 24.06.17 17:51:52 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Hougaaaaard…so flipping RUBBISH!

    • Comment 58, posted at 24.06.17 17:52:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Big tackle by JLdP…

    • Comment 59, posted at 24.06.17 17:52:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • My respect for Kollisi is growing. What a grafter.

    • Comment 60, posted at 24.06.17 17:53:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 60) : Serfontein as well!

    • Comment 61, posted at 24.06.17 17:54:41 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Etsebeth looking a little off side. But gets away.

    • Comment 62, posted at 24.06.17 17:54:52 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 61) : Yes agreed. Way better than ellendig

    • Comment 63, posted at 24.06.17 17:55:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Ruan Dreyer penalised for the second time…France will take a shot after the halftime hooter…

    • Comment 64, posted at 24.06.17 17:55:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • He nails it and it is 16-9 at halftime…

    • Comment 65, posted at 24.06.17 17:56:13 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 61) : Hey, that’s what I said! :mrgreen: but ja…both guys have been really good…

    • Comment 66, posted at 24.06.17 17:57:52 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We need to sort out our set pieces.

    • Comment 67, posted at 24.06.17 18:09:11 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sorry but Rhule is as out of his depth as Hougaard.

    • Comment 68, posted at 24.06.17 18:12:24 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Nice start by the Boks to the second half and they kick a very kickable penalty for the corner…and score!

    • Comment 69, posted at 24.06.17 18:12:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 68) : Rhule got bounced big time there…

    • Comment 70, posted at 24.06.17 18:12:59 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Serfontein took that ball in the lineout to set up the variation for the try…yes, that’s right…Serfontein!

    • Comment 71, posted at 24.06.17 18:13:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 70) : Two bad misses on the wing to add and it doesn’t look good

    • Comment 72, posted at 24.06.17 18:14:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • The conversion hits the upright and it is 21-9…

    • Comment 73, posted at 24.06.17 18:14:24 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 72) : Yup…he has been defending poorly in Super Rugby too, so it just seems to be an issue for him…not good for big NZ wingers…

    • Comment 74, posted at 24.06.17 18:15:48 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 71) : Some creative thinking. When last could we say that and Boks in the same sentence, unless one slotted “lack of” in there somewhere?

    • Comment 75, posted at 24.06.17 18:15:53 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Great defence Boks…good sack and Kriel was in there to win the turnover penalty…

    • Comment 76, posted at 24.06.17 18:19:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 75) : :mrgreen:

    • Comment 77, posted at 24.06.17 18:19:54 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Dumb penalty by Mostert

    • Comment 78, posted at 24.06.17 18:21:18 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Hougaard is just a bit of a doos…

    • Comment 79, posted at 24.06.17 18:21:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Angus Gardener is not just communicating with the players, he is doing a fair bit of commentating too…

    • Comment 80, posted at 24.06.17 18:23:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 79) : Ja swaer!

    • Comment 81, posted at 24.06.17 18:23:27 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • PSdT on for JLdP?! O…K…

    • Comment 82, posted at 24.06.17 18:26:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 79) : I would like to be the guy who says I told you so, but I think we all knew it beforehand.

    • Comment 83, posted at 24.06.17 18:26:29 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 82) : JLdP has been a bit quiet this game

    • Comment 84, posted at 24.06.17 18:28:40 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Dumb move by Etzebeth in the lineout makes it 21-12 after 57 minutes…

    • Comment 85, posted at 24.06.17 18:29:30 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 84) : His defence was big…

    • Comment 86, posted at 24.06.17 18:30:23 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Bring on Paige

    • Comment 87, posted at 24.06.17 18:31:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 82) : @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 84) : But fair enough…I hadn’t picked up that there was no other loose forward backup on the bench…so they had to go this route…

    • Comment 88, posted at 24.06.17 18:32:17 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 86) : Only the first half and not much go forward. He’s just not a no 8

    • Comment 89, posted at 24.06.17 18:32:36 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Must also give props to Skosan. Such a little sniper. Bit of an unsung.

    • Comment 90, posted at 24.06.17 18:34:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Malcolm Marx scores…28-12 after 62 minutes…Boks too strong for the French…

    • Comment 91, posted at 24.06.17 18:34:43 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Marx redeems himself. Must just get some lineout training he could be the complete package.

    • Comment 92, posted at 24.06.17 18:36:16 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • On my wish list for sharks Marx Kollisi Serf.

    • Comment 93, posted at 24.06.17 18:37:35 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Jantjies with a good save. He really looks good but he still a confidence player.

    • Comment 94, posted at 24.06.17 18:40:07 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • France putting some pressure on the Boks here…

    • Comment 95, posted at 24.06.17 18:40:44 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 94) : He’s also had a pretty good series…definitely his best performances for the Boks…

    • Comment 96, posted at 24.06.17 18:41:34 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Lucky penalty for the Boks…Kitshoff should have been penalised there…

    • Comment 97, posted at 24.06.17 18:44:37 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Hougaard not quite living up to the hype. Time to rethink, AC.

    • Comment 98, posted at 24.06.17 18:45:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Kitshoff is a better scrummie than Hougaard!! :lol:

    • Comment 99, posted at 24.06.17 18:45:42 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 99) : Haha!

    • Comment 100, posted at 24.06.17 18:48:25 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 5m scrum Boks…and we get penalised…damn…

    • Comment 101, posted at 24.06.17 18:48:54 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • If you are in front of your man pulling him forward is it not technically also a form of obstruction?

    • Comment 102, posted at 24.06.17 18:49:14 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 100) : :lol:

    • Comment 103, posted at 24.06.17 18:51:04 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Paige scores and the Boks get into the 30′s again…

    • Comment 104, posted at 24.06.17 18:52:12 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We can be pretty happy with the series…much, much better than last year…

    • Comment 105, posted at 24.06.17 18:53:13 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 35-12 after 76 minutes…

    • Comment 106, posted at 24.06.17 18:53:46 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And in his first minute Paige vindicates us all. Poetic J.

    • Comment 107, posted at 24.06.17 18:53:49 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 104) : Given the way the Frenchies have been playing that could have been 40, 20 minutes ago.

    • Comment 108, posted at 24.06.17 18:55:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Boks penalised in the scrum again…this time Kitshoff is nailed…

    • Comment 109, posted at 24.06.17 18:56:18 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Our set pieces need plenty of worked…weren’t great today…

    • Comment 110, posted at 24.06.17 18:57:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Game over…35-12…

    • Comment 111, posted at 24.06.17 18:58:43 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • All three games we scored four tries…that’s better…

    • Comment 112, posted at 24.06.17 18:59:22 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We should be more competitive against the Wobblies and the Argies. All Blacks will be another story.

    • Comment 113, posted at 24.06.17 19:03:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 113) : Ja I don’t think that will be nearly the same ballgame. Frenchies never looked threatening. That might be some real test of capabilities.

    • Comment 114, posted at 24.06.17 23:57:12 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 114) : I would have liked to see them continue from this high onto better competition to build a bit more. Sadly they will be disrupted now.

    • Comment 115, posted at 25.06.17 00:00:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Hey Rob,
    Did Frans Steyn kicking the ball upfield after the hooter give you a deja vu feeling also?

    • Comment 116, posted at 25.06.17 02:55:13 by fyndraai Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    fyndraaiTeam captain
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.