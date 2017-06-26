Big guns fire for Sharks XV

The Sharks XV (a Super Rugby side in all but name last week) recorded a big 52-10 win over Free State in their final SuperSport Challenge round robin match on Friday. Paul Anthony’s team clicked early and often, scoring eight tries in a victory that secured a knockout place.

Free State hooker Joseph Dweba scored a early try, with Marco Mason adding the extras. Those seven points were all the Cheetahs managed for pretty much the whole match, though, as first Philip van der Walt and then Cobus Reinach scored to quickly hand the Sharks XV the lead. Further tries to Reinach (again), Stephan Coetzee and Daniel du Preez saw the Sharks rampant by half time, with Garth April nailing all the conversions on offer for a 35-7 lead.

More of the same followed in the second period, with Ettas Oosthuizen, S’bura Sithole and Andre Esterhuizen crossing for tries. April only added one more conversion, but that was enough to see the Sharks XV well over the half century. Michael van der Spuy, bizarrely, kicked a penalty for the Cheetahs late in the game – presumably just to give his team mates 40 seconds of respite.

The Sharks XV now play the Blue Bulls in the quarter finals, with the venue and kick-off time still to be finalised.

Free State (10)- Tries: Joseph Dweba; Cons: Marco Mason; Pens: Michael van der Spuy

Sharks (52) – Tries: Philip van der Walt, Cobus Reinach (2), Stephan Coetzee, Daniel du Preez, Ettienne Ootshuizen, S’bura Sithole, Andre Esterhuizen; Cons: Garth April (6)