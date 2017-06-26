Botha hit with 3-week ban

Ruan Botha has pleaded guilty to contravening law 10.4 (h) whilst playing for the South African A side on Friday night. The Sharks lock was guilty of a dangerous charge into a ruck in the 39th minute.
Botha was shown a red card immediately after the incident and has also been handed a 3-week ban from all forms of the game. This means he will miss both of the Sharks’ remaining Super Rugby round-robin fixtures, as well as the quarter final.
Great stuff, Ruan! Just what we need.Tweet
That was seriously stupid of him and ruined what was two good performancs by him. That one moment of madness has probably cost him any look in at the Boks this year
Is the ban for three (3) weeks only?
I stand to be corrected, but it is the “nothings” this weekend., then a bye and then the lions…
so he should be back for the quarters or am I missing something?
He really has to look at his discipline. He has had a few cards already this year. It is not only costing him, but the team, dearly!
@BluffShark (Comment 2) : bans are given in terms of “match weeks” if that makes sense. So a 3 “week” ban is actually a 3 “match” ban, meaning he definitely misses the QF.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Pity there are no Shark XV set for the 8/9 as then we could pull a Robbie Coetzee who was been suspended from all forms of the game for 5 weeks start of the international time off… but because there were cup games he could then play for the lions XV which means he gets to play after the 1st July 2017..
Maybe the Sharks should release him to play for his club on the 8th and 9th…
@Warren Harvey (Comment 5) : JW was clever enough to have our guys play club rugby when not busy with SR…..helped us with one or two players back then.
Ffs!
@T-Shark (Comment 3) : This is his first card for the year – if all out rugby stats is correct. You may be confusing him with Ettas and his 2 yellows.
Initially watching it in real-time I thought it was more clumsy and accidental, but having now managed to see a replay it does look intentional as he stuck his upper arm out and connected with French 13′s head. No need for that as 13 was not even close to the ball.