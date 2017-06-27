No more Pat

In news that is unlikely to really surprise anyone, Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann has confirmed that Pat Lambie is unlikely to play any further rugby this year.
I’m going to jump the gun on this one a little bit and exhort Pat, directly, to please retire from rugby and concentrate his considerable talents elsewhere. Long-term health of the brain is absolutely vital and for a bright guy like Pat, it’s simply not worth taking the risk of suffering permanent harm just for a few more years in this brutal game.
Pat is incredibly fortunate, relatively speaking, in that he has the option to pursue any number of careers and has family support and connections to back him up. Hell, it’s not even too late for him to make a go of a career as a professional cricketer, if the sports bug hasn’t’ quite stopped biting.
Pat – I want to thank you form the bottom of my heart for everything you have done for the Sharks. It’s time now, my friend, to put your health first and step away from the battleground. Please.Tweet
Sad and harsh reality of contact sports… good luck on whatever you decide, Pat
Always wondered why Braam van Straten wore a scrum pet. And he was not even a small guy. Maybe that is an option? Matt Guitau, Stephen Larkham.. Even Johny Wilkinson wore it some times. Just a thought. But ultimately he needs to make the call.
Let’s hope Lambie stays involved with Sharks rugby in some capacity….but playing any further rugby should be shelved for good (if it’s difficult for me to want him to retire, I can’t imagine how hard it must be for him).
@ebenp (Comment 2) : I’m afraid that all the tests show that scrum caps do nothing to protect you from head knocks and concussion. If anything, the only thing they really achieve is to protect your ears.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : ….actually, I’m hoping he makes a full recovery and finds a way to have a successful (ie injury free) career from 2018 onwards.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : This headline is something I imagine Pat’s brain (and wife) might be telling/begging him.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 6) : I’m done with sitting on the fence, personally. I want him to step away now. I think it’s best for everyone if he does.
For me this is six months late,his people should have called it after the Stander hit.
He has been gambling with his life every game since then and had a couple of serious hits, to the head.
This is such a sadly managed career, he should have been one of the all time greats, instead his career is a series of what ifs.
What if he had been solidly played at 10,what if he had been constantly paired with Ross Cronje from school.
Anyway am relieved he has called it.He is one of the games true gentlemen, some one you want your kids to look up to,
I have heard that he only continued playing because he considered it such a great honour to captain the Sharks.
Never a guy to chase the money, doubt if we will see a man of his character at the Sharks again.
Health first, always. Time to take up the cricket bat.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : I see Sport24 published your Tweet urging Pat to retire.
Feel for the man, it must be an extremely tough decision to face. Whatever you decide, thanks for your service and loyalty Pat. A true gentleman of the sport.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : I felt that way when he got the head knock again….but then hope slowly crep back in to the point where I’m disappointed that we won’t have him for CC.
In essence, I can fully understand his reluctance to retire.
Rob featuring in a News24 article…who would have thought
Got to say i agree with the sentiment here….he has missed the majority of the last 4 seasons with serious injury. Many players have retired over less.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 10) : nice. I will enjoy the 15 minutes but I have to query why they bothered doing that…. there’s absolutely no context in the piece as to why
@The hound (Comment 8) : he’s a top man, of that there can be no doubt.
I saw an article talking about the Sharks courting Robert du Preez’s other son who’s playing for WP to move back to the Sharks as there was talk of Lambie permanently hanging up his boots. Apparently the negotiations were pretty much all but done. @Rob do you know anything about that?
@robdylan (Comment 14) : You’re looking for context in a News24 article?
@jakkalas (Comment 16) : I saw it being mentioned here in one of the Cape papers as if it was a done thing. No confirmartion from anyone though.
You know, i’m one of those guys that find it difficult to really have a favorite player – my first was Gary Teichman then Butch James then Adi Jacobs and Then Pat Lambie – so then I have to choose another – that’s besides the point. My wife and I actually discussed this after that first big knock he took, he just never really played the “same” before – he should rather retire for his and his family’s best interest. All the Best Pat! You are already a legend!
@jakkalas (Comment 16) : nobody is replying to me
Pat needs to head to Europe to play there. It should help him get stronger and work through these issues
@Dunx (Comment 21) : getting concussed has nothing to do with strength….
Rob, just to clarify. There’s been no indication from either Pat or the Sharks that he’s considering retiring? Or can we do some reading between the lines of this announcement from Gary?
Sad news, but in the long run it will be better if he retires.
@DuToit04 (Comment 19) : We actually have very similar lists, although I have to swop out Teichman for Andre Joubert, probably my first ever favourite player! (and put in Frans Steyn somewhere in there as well)
@vanmartin (Comment 23) : I have a feeling they waiting on a few things and final call will be made end of the season.
If we are expecting him to step away it will be a sad day indeed. Not only for him and his family but the hordes of fans who have always wanted him to go on to do so much more. A true “Sharks Man”, I am so sad to think what a tragedy this is but I have to agree that he needs to think of his health before anything else.
My thoughts now drift to fate and perhaps Pat was never meant to be the legendary player we thought he would be but rather the coach we have been looking for since Ian Mac. Pats no fool and one that can read a game. I hope that if he chooses not to return to the playing field he chooses a career that sits him very close to it.
Best of luck, no matter what, to a man I respect tremendously.
@vanmartin (Comment 23) : no, nothing at all has been said. All speculation. But I think retirement is the right option for him now
@robdylan (Comment 28) : Agreed. Just wondering whether he’s come to the same conclusion or not.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 10) : They have many backline injuries but just about have a first choose forward pack to select and getting smit back is a big plus for them, thus I predict a tough game this friday night
@Dunx (Comment 21) : He should already have done that a year or two ago. Take it slow for a year heal fully.
Either way it’s the right call from Teichman and Lambie to not play any more this year. I hope that extends to springbok rugby as well.