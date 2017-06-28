Sharks named to face Bulls

Philip van der Walt leads a strong Sharks team looking to defend a proud home unbeaten record this season when they take on the Bulls on Friday night.

Of the Sharks’ Springbok representatives, only Coenie Oosthuizen starts this week, with Jean-Luc du Preez and Beast Mtawarira both rested. Thomas du Toit starts at looshead, with fellow SA A representative Franco Marais at hooker. Ruan Botha’s suspension opens the door for Etienne Oosthuizen and Stephan Lewies to start in tandem, while van der Walt is joined int he back row by Tera Mtembu (at blindside flank) and Daniel du Preez.

Garth April is again at flyhalf, but with both Lwazi Mvovo and Kobus van Wyk unavailable this week, the backline has been rejigged elsewhere. Curwin Bosch is at fullback with S’bura Sithole joining Andre ESterhuizen in midfield. Veteran Odwa Ndungane and greenhorn Sbu Nkosi are the wingers, with Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf.

A new face on the bench is that of Marius Louw, who is in line for a Super Rugby debut. Also in the Match 32 for the first time this season is lock Hyron Andrews.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tera Mtembu, 6 Philip van der Walt (capt), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Marius Louw