Sharks named to face Bulls

Philip van der Walt leads a strong Sharks team looking to defend a proud home unbeaten record this season when they take on the Bulls on Friday night.
Of the Sharks’ Springbok representatives, only Coenie Oosthuizen starts this week, with Jean-Luc du Preez and Beast Mtawarira both rested. Thomas du Toit starts at looshead, with fellow SA A representative Franco Marais at hooker. Ruan Botha’s suspension opens the door for Etienne Oosthuizen and Stephan Lewies to start in tandem, while van der Walt is joined int he back row by Tera Mtembu (at blindside flank) and Daniel du Preez.
Garth April is again at flyhalf, but with both Lwazi Mvovo and Kobus van Wyk unavailable this week, the backline has been rejigged elsewhere. Curwin Bosch is at fullback with S’bura Sithole joining Andre ESterhuizen in midfield. Veteran Odwa Ndungane and greenhorn Sbu Nkosi are the wingers, with Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf.
A new face on the bench is that of Marius Louw, who is in line for a Super Rugby debut. Also in the Match 32 for the first time this season is lock Hyron Andrews.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tera Mtembu, 6 Philip van der Walt (capt), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Subs: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Marius Louw
Lwazi Mvovo and Kobus van Wyk unavailable ? slight injuries
This may be a little too on the nose but I really hope Sithole grabs this opportunity with both hands and doesn’t let go. This could very well be one of his last chances to make an impression in Super Rugby.
Good looking team! Hope Sithole makes a statement…again! Esterhuizen vs Serfontein…can’t wait!
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : A little unexpected that Mvovo and van Wyk are not available so yeah lets hope S’bu can get close to how he played 13 when JW was still coaching us.
Quite a interesting lineup. New combos everywhere…not sure they will gel from the start so could be a bit of a disjointed game. Hopefully the forwards come ready for battle
Unless the Reds can beat the Landers in NZ, it is probably a lost cause to chase a better qualifying spot. So really the team can only play to build momentum for the quarter final.
Bulls – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Kefentse Mahlo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad Van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (c), 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Subs: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Johnroy Jenkins, 19 Shuan Adendorff, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 André Warner, 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Tian schoeman
Coach Robert du Preez, the father of Jean-Luc, confirmed that the two Boks are carrying ‘niggles’ that will keep them out of the crucial Super Rugby encounter.
“Jean-Luc [Du Preez] has a bit of a groin niggle and Beasty [Mtawarira] is battling a bit with his neck,” the coach said.
Other players not considered due to injury include Kobus van Wyk and Lwazi Mvovo.
“There is nothing too serious at this stage. All four of them should be available for the encounter with the Lions [in Durban in the final round of league action on July 15],” Du Preez said.
Star midfielder Lukhanyo Am will also be available for selection after next week’s bye week, while Rhyno Smit is not expected back till late August, Inny-Christian Radebe will join training in mid July and Johan Deysel is out for three months.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) :
I tend to disagree, we might beat both Lions and Bulls with bonus points in both games or we completely trashed the Bulls.
but my superbru prediction is that we only beat them with at least 10 points
I want to throw a spanner in the works with a speculation? before Keegan broke his arm he was a starter and in very good form, since returning it seems he has lost favor? anyone know if this is the case or that he just is not playing at the same level yet?
@sharks_lover (Comment 10) :
Yea, I previously comment that I would like to see him back, but I doubt he would be making his way back. Not saying Robert is bias in his selection, but it remains a conflict of interest.
Keegan not injured and he played in my opinion exceptionally well for the sharks 15.
Spoken to Keegan at the Sharks cocktail function and he was keen to make his way back to Super Rugby.
Match Officials
Sharks vs Bulls @ Kings Park, Durban
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant Referees: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa), Quinton Immelman (South Africa)
TMO: Shaun Veldsman (South Africa)
@sharks_lover (Comment 10) : Anyone know how many guys we’re losing to Japan?
Maybe Keegan is biding his time for another CC cup.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 14) : Could be.
Walk in the park for the Sharks. A win by 15+. Easy.
I like the look of this team, all except Sithole at 2nd centre, I really hope he proves me wrong, but I just have not seen him impress as a centre for some time noe, and unless they have done significant work with him, I am a bit surprised.
Am also really surprised not to see Keegan back in the reserves at the very least.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : You keep your predictions to yourself Stormers to win Super Rugby 2017.
@BluffShark (Comment 11) : personally I’d have my loose trio starters as 6. Keegan 7. Dan 8. Van der Walt. Feel that is more balanced than the trio chosen but we’ve hardly had a balanced trio this year and they’ve looked good so here’s hoping that coach rob has made the right decision.