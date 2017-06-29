Bok danger men in Bulls midfield

Bulls coach Nollis Marais is dealing with a heavy injury toll at the moment and has been forced to name inexperienced players in a number of key positions for Friday’s Super Rugby game against the Sharks.
One area in which the Bulls will be strong, though, is midfield, with the in-form Test centre pairing of Jan Serfontein and Jesse Kriel sure to cause a few headaches for their hosts, who have themselves been disrupted by injuries in the middle of the backline. The Bulls boast further test experience in the form of hooker (and captain) Adriaans Strauss and scrumhalf Rudy Paige, but look rather thin elsewhere.
Injuries to Trevor Nyakane and Lood de Jager see a debutant (Conraad van Vuuren) start at tighthead prop and a young lock combination in RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins. Nic de Jager will ply number 8 in place of injured Hanru Liebenberg, while Tony Jantjies enjoys a first career start at flyhalf. Wingers Duncan Matthews and Kefentse Mahlo are also both inexperienced, with the latter on debut.
Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Kefentse Mahlo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten , 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman , 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka , 18 John Roy Jenkins, 19 Shuan Adendorff, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Andre Warner , 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Tian Schoeman
I am 98% certain that the Sharks won’t lose to this team by a big margin.
Sharks will either win/lose by a tight margin, or win by a big margin.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 1) : I agree with your uncertainty.
With Kriel at 13 the Bulls wings won’t see much ball, but he will be a handful with ball in hand.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 1) : Sharks absolutely needs to go for an all-out attacking approach. We have got nothing to lose, only plenty to gain. Should be an exciting game. Just hope out handling and discipline does not cost us in this game.
Good opportunity for Andre to show he”s stuff. Or maybe Jan will teach him a thing or two. Definitely looking forward to this one!
Shouldn’t they rather be given a break? Bulls have zero chance of making play-offs.
How certain are we that Jesse cuts the defensive mustard at outside centre? Would love to read some thoughts on this. Paging Fyndraai.
@vanmartin (Comment 7) : He has good attributes to play there but needs time in the position to continue to grow. Its one of the tougher defensive positions and also requires soft deceptive handling on attack- both aspects will improv the more he is in that position. He is a seriously fit and strong guy and has good pace and likes to run straight and does look for work. So yeh for me he can cut the mustard- but just needs continuity there.
