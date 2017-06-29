Sharks injury update

Sharks coach Rob du Preez gave the following injury update during yesterday’s team announcement press conference. While the team is somewhat understrength for Friday’s game against the Bulls, the good news is that the picture should be a lot rosier for the final pool game against the Lions in a fortnight.

Players who were not considered for this week’s game due to slight injury concerns were Beast Mtawarira (neck), Jean-Luc du Preez (groin), Kobus van Wyk and Lwazi Mvovo. Du Preez confirmed that none of the four is serious and that all should be fit for the Lions game on 16 July.

Also coming into contention for that game is centre Lukhanyo Am, who suffered a facial fracture against the Stormers earlier this month. With the addition of these five players, du Preez will certainly feel confident that he has a strong enough squad available to give the Lions a hell of a game.

Three backline players are still out with more serious injuries and will not play any ore Super Rugby this year. Inny Radebe is battling with a knee injury and will return to Currie Cup training in mid July. Rhyno Smith’s pectoral injury will keep him out of action until late August, while Johan Deysel’s forearm fracture will see him out until September. This is, of course, in addition to Patrick Lambie who will not play again this calendar year.