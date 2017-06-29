Super Rugby 2017: Round 15 (part 2) predictions

Ok, so try to bear with me here. We have already had some of round 15 (but only that part of it that didn’t involve teams form the African conferences). We’ve also had one game of round 16, even though the other five games in round 16 will only take place next week (a month after the first game in round 16). This is a bit of a bloody joke, isn’t it?

Anyway, there are four games this weekend, all taking place in South Africa and all involving only African-(ish) sides. Let’s pretend this is all still round 15 and things will probably make sense. Sort of. Or not.

Sharks v Bulls (Friday 19h00)

Form is out the window once more and it’s a bit like we’re starting from scratch. If there’s one thing we know about the Sharks, it’s that they tend to start sluggishly after a break. If there’s one thing we know about the Bulls, it’s that they’re not very good this year, full stop. That said, John Mitchell has apparently been sending them coaching tips via email and I’m sure that the motivation to play for contract extensions should see most of the blue okes come out firing in this game. The Sharks should have a far stronger pack, but will be disrupted and disjointed behind and I expect the Bulls to pull off a quick try or two to threaten an upset. A stronger 23 overall, though, should allow the hosts to take control of the game in the second half, so I’ll call a Sharks win by around 7 points. It’s going to be messy, though.

Jaguares v Kings (Saturday 0h105)

One for the early risers…. It would be awesome if the Kings could pull off an upset here, but I just don’t see it happening. Jaguares to win by around 15 points at home.

Cheetahs v Stormers (Saturday 15h05)

This is going to be an interesting one and I’m not afraid to call an upset here. The Stormers were poor before the break and I’m not convinced they’re necessarily going to be much better after it. The Cheetahs, on the other hand, are about due an unlikely win and I think this is the game in which they’ll do it. Cheetahs by 4 points.

Lions v Sunwolves (Saturday 17h15)

The Sunwolf is a mythical beast – the Lion is something that actually exists and is flipping dangerous. It doesn’t take the wisdom of Samson (did I get that right?) to figure out what’s going to happen here when two thirds of the Bok team comes up against the dregs of the Japanese club scene. Lions by 70.