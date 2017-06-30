After months of speculation, the inevitable has been confirmed by SA Rugby. Rassie Erasmus is back in the country.
Erasmus returns from Ireland to take up the vacant Director of Rugby position, overseeing the country’s national teams and the development of the players, coaches and referees.
Jacques Nienaber is on the same plane back into the country, taking up the High Performance position next to Erasmus. Nienaber worked together with Erasmus at Munster.
Erasmus returning to fill rugby development void
Rassie Erasmus will be re-joining SA Rugby to fill a vacant role it was confirmed on Friday.
Erasmus, who left a year ago to take up a position at Irish province, Munster, will return as the Director of Rugby to oversee South African rugby’s eight national teams and participation and management of 20 competitions as well as the development of players, coaches and referees.
During his time in Ireland he was named as Guinness Pro12 Coach of the Year after leading Munster to the top the log for the first time in six years as well as to the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup. Munster won 26 out of 32 matches in all competitions.
Erasmus’s employment with Munster will terminate on 31 December 2017. Jacques Nienaber, who joined Erasmus in Ireland, is also returning to SA Rugby as high performance coach.
Allister Coetzee’s position as Springbok coach remains unchanged, said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.
“Allister has done a great job to turn the Springboks around this season and I can categorically put to rest any idea that he is being replaced as Springbok coach,” said Roux.
“We will do everything in our power to support him for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and everything that lies beyond that.”Tweet
So his contract with Munster only ends on 31 December 2017. Does that mean he will only start at the Boks in 2018 or will he get involved immediately?
Does this mean Brendan Venter is on his way out again?
Somebody on here said that Erasmus was already involved with the Boks some months ago already…..I’m trying to figure out whether the June upward curve was due to Venter or Erasmus?
I should be more excited than I am. I remember the Stormers teams that these 2 looked after, loaded with talent but never really got anywhere and never looked like they would either.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 4) : Perhaps it was a player culture issue. The Sharks are guilty of the same thing and we’ve had Plum and Jake White.
Coetzee has done a great job? Wow 3 acceptable games against misfiring french team makes up for a multitude of sins it seems…
@Hulk (Comment 5) : Maybe, they were well drilled on defence but thats where it ended. They couldnt chase a game and if they got too far behind behind the chances were pretty good that they would not be able to step up and turn it around.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 7) : can’t argue with you, you’re absolutely right. Granted Erasmus did well at the cheetahs.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 4) : The 2010 Orlando final springs to mind….think they had to beat the Saders at Newlands (basically a home game for the Saders).