Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Bulls

Right – we’re back in Durban for some Super Rugby action, at last.
Neither team really has all that much at stake here, although the Sharks will, of course, want to give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding the Crusaders in the last 8, hence wanting a big win. Both sides have been disrupted by injuries, so it will probably take a while for things to settle down.
Kick-off at Kings Park is at 7pm.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tera Mtembu, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Marius Louw.
Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Kefentse Mahlo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten , 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Rudolph Snyman , 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka , 18 Johnroy Jenkins, 19 Shaun Adendorff, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Andre Warner , 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Tian Schoeman
Ok now the time is dragging it’s feet,
Must say I am a little nervous for this game, probably because we have not played for a month
Well if sithole is off his game coach have good backups in ward and louw.
Still not clear why van wyk didn’t make the team. Unless Rob wants to spare him for bigger games.
@coolfusion (Comment 4) : Has a niggle so they did not want to worsen it, same as Mvovo, Beast, JL.
7 more minutes lol
@sharks_lover (Comment 5) : Ah. Thanks
Scrummie must just be quick. The backline wants to run.
This Bulls team means business. Playing the game at 100mph so far
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Nothing to lose lots to prove.
0-5 Bulls
We allowing ourselves to be bullied off the ball.
Well, that was rubbish…
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) : We getting creamed at the breakdown. Okes better start waking up
Glorious chance goes abegging…Tera, man!
Too many 50/50 passes. Chill dudes!!!
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : yup
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Keegan daniel
Very deserved by the Tank
That’s better…
Tank
That’s it!
No one stops the Tank
7-5
Ag no man…great play Bosch and April and then stuffed up and Bulls score…ai!
Ag Jirre Garth!
Brilliant counter by the Bulls
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 27) : Rather Jirre to the rest of the team that stopped tackling
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 27) : to be fair to April, he did look on the outside and odwa wasn’t there at that point
Bulls may be playing at 100mph but sharks bot slouching
Are we seriously going to kick at f-ing posts in this match
@Bokhoring (Comment 29) : @Poisy (Comment 30) : For losing the ball in the tackle.
We need yo just calm down a bit and be more accurate.
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : Not….even
Our defense is shocking
@jdolivier (Comment 32) : We’re going to need those points
Where the hell is our defence today
Oh my word, we are a bit swak tonight!
We miss Ruan Botha
@sharks_lover (Comment 36) : We need to calm down a bit. Dictate a bit more.
Bills backs are running through at will
As if to prove my points that penalties won’t win a game where the bulls will run from everywhere, they are playing a barbarians game as they have nothing to lose. We are not even trying
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 37) : If they keep scoring tries it won’t
Shocking defence…three tries conceded in 25 minutes! Come on, men!!!!
It’s THAT Sharks team again.
Love the Bulls’ attitude.
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : we are in for a hiding if this continues
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : Why we need to slow them. Need some calm veterans here.
A lot of talent in this Bulls team. Imagine what Mitchell can do with this team
@FireTheLooser (Comment 46) : who’s the captain tonight?
@jdolivier (Comment 44) : You seen any lately?
@Poisy (Comment 48) : We learn through pain.
@Poisy (Comment 51) : Ginger?
@coolfusion (Comment 49) : We have the capabilities to run them off their feet, just need to be more clinical. They are playing as a team, were not
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 52) : Watched some reruns from the early 2000′s there were some at least
@coolfusion (Comment 54) : he hasn’t had a good game in awhile, they need to drop him or play him in his preferred position
@jdolivier (Comment 55) : Yup you are on the money. But we have always had this retarded recovery problem.
Man our execution is poor.
@coolfusion (Comment 53) : If you’re talking about Sharks supporters, you’re wrong – we never learn
@Poisy (Comment 57) : The last option the better.
Historically we have been better than the bulls in the second half, here’s hoping………
@jdolivier (Comment 56) :
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 60) : Touche
@Poisy (Comment 51) : Ginger….sadly Sharks are again lowering their standards (and respect for the Black & White) to that of their opposition.
How many years have this issue plagued the Sharks. Time to level KP and move to Moses Mabhida, as we’re not shaking these cancerous tendencies.
Looks like we are setting ourselves up to loose the last 3 games of our season
@jdolivier (Comment 62) : Just must not let that margin run away with us though.
No system in place. Bulls have Mitchell on email and they are kicking our arse. Sharks have never been serious about winning Super Rugby.
We should win this but only if we take control by dominating their forwards and slowing the game.
@coolfusion (Comment 67) : One try for us and it is all square second half
Is a single bulls player actually going to enter a ruck legally or clean one legally
For the first time, I’m starting to doubt RdP as SR coach – Mitchel’s bulls are currently beating the Sharks via e-mail.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 69) : Yes
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 69) : Agreed
@Bokhoring (Comment 66) : That won’t be a first…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 75) : Or a change of pace
Amazing how being out of a job has been good for Nollis’s psyche
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 77) : We should try it on RdP.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 78) : Bring back plumtree, start the revolution gents
@FireTheLooser (Comment 78) :
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 77) : I think John’s influence is showing
Just stop with the stupid little kicks. It worked once.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 72) : never liked him as our super rugby coach but that said, the players need to take responsibility
@jdolivier (Comment 79) : Don’t think he’ll want to be assistant to RdP.
@Poisy (Comment 83) : The divas will never be tamed
@coolfusion (Comment 81) : Probably had a Skype session in the Bulls changeroom before the game.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 84) : Other way around bud
@Poisy (Comment 83) : I was blindly optimistic, but we are so damn inconsistent.
Thank goodness that shit half is over, coach needs to wake these clowns up.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 86) : They’re going to have good kak out halftime
That last play just summed up the fuckedupness
The Bulls have figured out Bosch is our main strike weapon and they take the ball from him each time
@FireTheLooser (Comment 72) : Can’t compare RdP to Mitchell. It’s a no contest. Hence I say we talk the talk about Winn SR but our actions say we are not serious about winning competitions. To make matters there’s the Everittgate.
No penalty for that scrum demolition? Thinks the assistant referee’s had a chat to Angus Gardner and instructed him to be as biased as possible, they have so much fun screwing us
@jdolivier (Comment 85) : than show them the door. Clearly they can’t back it up on the field
@jdolivier (Comment 87) : Plum is King assistant coach, but average head coach.
Our loose trio is so unbalanced, 8th men playin in all 3 positions.
@Bokhoring (Comment 92) : Which is silly. April such a capable weapon
@Poisy (Comment 95) : No arguments from me
Sharks missing a few important important players out there and it’s showing
@coolfusion (Comment 90) : Yes because they let the Tank in for a soft try
@FireTheLooser (Comment 96) : The loose trio not the issue, no heart on display tonight. We looked as uncoached as the rebels f-up
@FireTheLooser (Comment 88) : early jan or late December does that to people
@FireTheLooser (Comment 96) : Ginger to 8, Dan to 7 and Tera at 6 and it already looks better
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 100) : Soft or a weakness? Maybe we should be forcing the set and using the pick and go more?
@RuckingFun (Comment 99) : The players are capable just not willing, except for Paige and the centers this is a Vodacom cup bulls team and they are out teaming us
@jdolivier (Comment 101) : Poor skills, poor decision making and our defence went walkabout tonight.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 93) : I miss Jake white actually
@Poisy (Comment 102) : Late and early.
@Bokhoring (Comment 106) : And absolutely sackless
@jdolivier (Comment 105) : Gelant is pretty classy too. He had good games for the SA A and tonight as well
@coolfusion (Comment 104) : Exactly. Why the hell did we stop playing like that?
@Bokhoring (Comment 103) : Keegan at 6, Ginger at 8 and JL dupz at 7…..Dan is below average.
@Bokhoring (Comment 110) : If you run decent support lines at pace, you will score tries, better coaching plain and simple, and nollis is useless………..
@FireTheLooser (Comment 112) : That would be better but I was just looking at who is in the team tonight
Rdp should threaten to cancel their matchfees for tonight if they lose to the 2nd worst team in RSA. Maybe they will get some spine then
I cannot understand the repeated use of the 80kg Bosch as the strike runner at the 96 kg Bulls centres
Bulls looking good.
Bulls checking their inboxes at half time?
@Bokhoring (Comment 114) : SA Rugby, in general, doesn’t understand loose trio balance. Mohoje’s injury created a fluke balance for the Boks but it will be short-lived.
@Bokhoring (Comment 116) : He is the savior of S.A. rugby remember, nothing he can’t do
@jdolivier (Comment 115) : knowing how mentally weak our players are it would most likely have the opposite affect
@jdolivier (Comment 115) : Not anymore. I predict with mitchell at the helm you are going to see a very different bulls team shortly.
@Bokhoring (Comment 114) : Yeah true….but Keegan could’ve been there, drop Dan for Terra at 7. Terra is average, but Dan is simply a liability.
Can’t wait for Cam and Schreuder to run the show from 9 – the tiny viking is just not cutting it.
@Bokhoring (Comment 116) : Hoping the Bulls centres are blinded by their brilliance?
It keeps getting more pathetic.
@coolfusion (Comment 121) : Not yet under Mitchell, which makes this performance from the sharks even worse.
Two stupid penalties in a row
Make that three…
Reinach right on que
Time to watch a movie im out. Highlights in the morning.
Reinach is über kak. Can’t wait for Schreuder and Wright
3 penalties 3 minutes just doing what every Superrugby team has done the entire season
Since when is Bitch James a bulls supporter
@Poisy (Comment 128) : Highlights?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 132) : Yes bulls playing beautiful running rugby
@jdolivier (Comment 131) : I was thinking the same thing
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 134) : But lately all ex sharks players have been
@jdolivier (Comment 133) : They ate sucking us into their game. We are passengers.
Sorry but this is just dogshit
@coolfusion (Comment 136) : In all fairness the reffing has not even looked at anything but the sharks infringements the last 20min, the guys are rattled and rushing. Calm down and repeat the dismantling performance of the stormers
Seriously how stupid are our players?
Sharks making it very easy for the ref. Some truly brainless play from them at the moment.
Holy fuck reff may we participate in the match?????!!!!
@jdolivier (Comment 138) : But that is our fault. The better team overcomes.
@RuckingFun (Comment 139) : Oosthuizen has never been the most intelligent lock out there.
@coolfusion (Comment 142) : Captaincy plays a vital role in that
Vermeulen puts in the first dominant tackle of the night.
Bulls making a lot of play for very little, if any, reward.
Could come back to bite them later.
Like now.
Try Sharks Bosch
Claasens made a huge difference since he came on
Some thinking happening at last!
All of a sudden just 3 points in it. Still plenty of time.
@Bokhoring (Comment 149) : Thomas is also awesome tonight, but the change of pace from claasens is refreshing
Tight forwards show our backs how to keep the ball alive
@Bokhoring (Comment 149) : Ya boet. Dead horse and all that.
fuckit.
Serf is really ripping us a new one
@sharks_lover (Comment 155) : Worst defence from the sharks this season
Kak kick. Bulls try.
Is Benda venter coaching the defence?
Hats of to the Bulls for scoring some fantastic tries.
@Bokhoring (Comment 156) : Running at April and Bosch seems to be working
@jdolivier (Comment 161) : Not using April as we should.
@McLovin (Comment 160) : Seeing them performing better is nice, just not looking forward to their supporters tomorrow, hate them with all my conviction not the team
We deserve a loss. Sorry guys.
@McLovin (Comment 160) : At this stage I will happily give the Bulls our quarter final spot. At least they will give the Saders a some resistance
@coolfusion (Comment 162) : 15 individuals will never beat a team of 15………..
@Bokhoring (Comment 165) : One swallow not a summer make
So the up and under between our 22m and 10m lines is now the exit plan?
And the Saders looms….70+ cricket coming up.
@jdolivier (Comment 163) : @Bokhoring (Comment 165) : Now, now boys. Don’t get carried away. They’re still evil and to blame for all the wrongs in the world.
@jdolivier (Comment 167) : This Bulls team playing like tonight against Saders 45-12 Saders. This Sharks team playing like tonight 60+-0
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 168) : Get posession of the ball, kick it up onto the air and reduce 100% possession to a 50/50 at best. Why.
@Bokhoring (Comment 171) : Maybe be we revel in underdogs status.
Boks need to hold onto to Serf. He is by far the best 12 in SA at the moment.
Tomorrow all the fortuner and ford rangers have bulls stickers again.
Sithole….own goaling his chances at another shot of SR
@FireTheLooser (Comment 172) : It’s just our laid back rugby culture man…
@FireTheLooser (Comment 176) : sadly the bloke has feet for hands
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 177) : Too lazy to work for territory. Kick it away and hope the opposition gifts us easy meters.
Puff puff knock….puff puff knock….won’t ever get high with this lot in your crew.
Does the result of this match make any difference to play-off spots? I know the Bulls are out.
Sadly the plan was left at home. Hope we learn at least.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 179) : That’s exactly what it looks like. And then get totally rattled when that doesn’t work
Bulls must go for poles and seal the game
So, so, sooooooooo crap. Oh my word!!!
April had no support.
Fokkit April!!
@McLovin (Comment 181) : Nope….we’re either getting murdered by the Saders or Lions, but that is completely out of our hands.
Sharks clearly grabbing the underdog tag with both hands.
@McLovin (Comment 181) : Not really. Except we will have face the saders earlier. Sorry but I still believe they are the horse to back for this SR
@sharks_lover (Comment 186) : Then kick the ball!
Maybe time supporters boycotted the stadium to prove a point, in 2 weeks time let them play in front of 0 supporters
@FireTheLooser (Comment 188) : Thanks
@McLovin (Comment 181) : No difference…except it is actually bloody soul destroying to watch this…I can’t do this anymore…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 187) : Nah don’t put it on him his team has been crap
@coolfusion (Comment 189) : Agree. If not them then one of the other kiwi sides.
@McLovin (Comment 181) : Sharks have a QF even if they loose against the Lions as well. After tonight very very low chance of catching up with Landers
@pastorshark (Comment 193) : Next weekend a bye….thank goodness.
Can’t believe I was actually looking forward to watching this shit.
@McLovin (Comment 195) : Only SA team with the kind of character needed is the lions. Sadly no one else has this.
April can have this loss all his own ….. what a liability in the keymaker position, meh
@coolfusion (Comment 194) : I’m not but kick the ball if you don’t have support at the back
@Bokhoring (Comment 196) : Thanks. These last few rounds are probably as unexciting as sport can get. Sadly.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 176) : @RuckingFun (Comment 178) : It’s why he just never made it…and will not get another chance…bye bye…
@Bokhoring (Comment 196) : Hopefully we can forefeit the QF…..gonna pay a lot of money to get slaughtered in NZ.
@Bokhoring (Comment 196) : Like that was ever on the cards
@Ben (Comment 198) : I had this nagging doubt all along. Wish I didn’t. We suck at recovering from set back and layoff.
Ref really isn’t rewarding the dominant scrum
@coolfusion (Comment 199) : True.
@Ben (Comment 198) : Hello. Long time no see…right now you’re better to see than this shite…
Sorry but this is not a well coached team.
I’d take Plum as e-mail coach any day…..
At least Louw had shown some promise since coming on
@FireTheLooser (Comment 204) : At least the trip will be scenic. NZ is beautiful country.
@coolfusion (Comment 206) : You can put a fullstop right after “we suck”.
@McLovin (Comment 202) : Whoever came up with this rubbish format needs to be drawn and quartered. My kingdom for the Super 12.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 212) : Yep. We should stop wasting that lad. Sithole has had way more chance than is justified.
I know I probably shouldn’t be, but I am actually gutted by this…wow…monumentally crap!
@pastorshark (Comment 209) : Howdy Pastor.
Why not kick it away with 3 min to go?
@pastorshark (Comment 217) : No you should. Totally justified.
Is Am injured?
@Bokhoring (Comment 215) : Yip. Play everyone. Home and away. Separate the men from the boys.
@pastorshark (Comment 217) : Imagine how the poor sods with season tickets must feel – Sharks just absolutely refusing to reward their loyalty.
@Bokhoring (Comment 215) : Think it was some or other Aussie genius.
Fucking pathetic sums up Tonight
@Ben (Comment 221) : Yes…back next week..
Sharks backline “moves” are really useless, just end up running sideways
@Ben (Comment 214) : That’s exactly what I was going to write
@McLovin (Comment 224) : Aussie and genius in the same sentence just does not work unless it involves the Aussie polishing the genius’s boots
Time for yet another ritualistic burning of a Sharks jersey…..I really should stop wasting my money.
Seriously did not see this coming. What was in those e-mails?
@pastorshark (Comment 226) : Think Lambs should take a retirement package in Europe now.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 223) : When I watched us play the Tahs in Durban and the Lions at EP I didn’t think I’d endure a season that dished up this…and what we did against the Kings…my word!
Extra melktert for the Bulls next week.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 230) : I should have rather cleared the blocked drain than watch this crap
@McLovin (Comment 231) : Clearly something far more damnung than those of Hillary and the Guptas combined.
@McLovin (Comment 231) : Your pick set this up…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 228) : Geniuses and all that.
@Bokhoring (Comment 235) : Far more satisfaction than simply looking at this blocked drain called Sharks rugby.
@pastorshark (Comment 237) : If only I was that influential…
@McLovin (Comment 240) : If only you were the reason and not this crap that the Sharks dished up…sigh…
@FireTheLooser (Comment 239) : Maybe now people will realize when saying Bosch and April are fine as our 10? they are not the answer, Nkosi had his 1 great game, Andre Esterhuizen was alone out there for our backline, we have no speed to the breakdown, I have mentioned before we are very thin in quite a few positions and it showed.
@McLovin (Comment 224) : @Bokhoring (Comment 229) : Don’t give quite so little credit to the ability of our good ol’ South African administrators to contribute to something like this!
Cheerio chaps. Chin up and all that. Off to spend some quality time with two of my best friends. Sauvignon and Blanc.
@McLovin (Comment 234) : Koeksisters too. At Flamingo’s…
@McLovin (Comment 244) : Enjoy!
Sharks loose forwards and 9, 10, 13 were poor
Scrums were dominant, Bosch was decent
@RuckingFun (Comment 247) : We need a stronger 10 but in this match Bosch should have been 10.
@McLovin (Comment 244) : Sauvignon is ok, but I prefer to be in his company with Cabernet rather than with Blanc…
@Poisy (Comment 107) : The one time we got a coach that could actually make us win the competition we decided he was too tough on us. His demands for professionalism were just too much for the banana boys.
@pastorshark (Comment 241) : Didnt get a chance to watch the game, its disappointing that we once again lose at home in a game that we were on paper in a good position to win which does not reflect well in terms of stadium attendance. but hey we are definitely in a quarter hopefully this results in a better performance in that up coming quarter which hopefully is at ellis park.
PS: I intend to watch our second team live in cape town on sunday, weather forecast is rain but I can think of worst reasons to get pneumonia
Shame, the Sharks’ management continue to keep their heads in the clouds. Hopefully one day they will make the calls that need to be made. Jobs for pals at the fans’ expense. Always playing catch up.
Actually chowed by a guy who is coaching this team from America via email and we think we have the right coaching team. Lol. Poor Sharks management. Talk about a reality check.