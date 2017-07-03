Bloody awful weekend

There really wasn’t a lot to get excited about this weekend if you’re a Sharks fan, with the Bulls enjoying somewhat of a mini renaissance and beating our team twice in the two fixtures played.

There’s not a lot to be said about the performances of either side, really. The Sharks Super Rugby side, for the first time this season, picked up no log points at all in a fixture, surrendering their home undefeated record and going down 17-30 to a Bulls team that made scoring tries look just too easy.

Adding further to the misery, the Blue Bulls then beat the Sharks XV 23-18 in the Supersport Challenge quarter-final in Cape Town on Sunday, this despite being down to 14 men for 50 minutes of the game (and 13 men for the last 10).

Neither Sharks team really got going at all and perhaps we do need to be just a little kind and ask to what extent injuries played their part. For sure, the Sharks senior side missed the likes of Beast Mtawarira, Jean-Luc du Preez, Ruan Botha, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am and Lwazi Mvovo. Those were some of the real in-form men the last time they played and their loss, coupled with the fact that the disjointed nature of their season doesn’t allow for any real continuity, means that the Sharks really did have to start from scratch with a brand new team this weekend.

Not, I’ll say, that the performance dished up was in any way defensible or excusable even despite these factors. The Sharks were simply rubbish on the day and as a supporter, I can only wring my hands in despair at a team that seemingly has so little respect for their fans that they cannot manage to “switch on” every time they take the field. There are enough senior players in that team – guys with experience aplenty at this level – that we should not need to endure such a gutless and spineless showing in any game, much less at home against a traditional enemy.

The Sharks XV, somehow, managed to be worse. I’ll give them a little more benefit of the doubt, though, in that they really were without a number of key players due to both injuries and Sharks call-ups. Credit to Marius Louw, though, who despite putting in a shift at Kings Park on Friday night managed to be about the only guy in that Sharks XV outfit on Sunday who pitched up and looked something like a rugby player.

So, all-in-all, there’s very little room for positivity at the moment – and what’s even more frustrating, we have to wait nearly two weeks to see our team in action again. Given that the Lions scored 90 points over the weekend, while the Sharks couldn’t even manage to catch a ball with any regularity, I’m not sure how many of us are even going to tune in for the inevitable slaughter of the last round, but at least it should give us a bit of practice for what the Crusaders will do to us in the quarter finals.

Or perhaps this team will find some backbone? We, their loyal but impatient fans, can only live in hope.