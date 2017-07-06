Welcome back!

Cameron Wright has returned to Durban and has been training with the Sharks squad.

The 23-year-old scrumhalf has been with Montpellier in France for the past two-and-a-half seasons, after catching the eye of former coach Jake White and being lured across to the French Top 14 side after the 2014 Currie Cup season. Prior to that, Wright (a product of Hilton College) had played all of his rugby in Sharks colours, starting with under 16 and progressing all the way up, even as far as a single Super Rugby cap in 2014.

Wright played as starting scrumhalf for much of the 2014 Currie Cup and it was seen as a blow when he left, although understandable given the number of other scrumhalves available to the Sharks at the time.

It’s unlikely that Cameron will play any Super Rugby this year, but should come strongly into the selection frame come Currie Cup time.