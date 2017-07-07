Kings, Cheetahs to embrace other playing opportunities

The open secret had been confirmed and when SA Rugby’s Special General Meeting take place in Cape Town today, it will be announced that the Southern Kings and Cheetahs will not participate in Super Rugby from 2018.

Press releases this morning have already confirmed that both franchises are ready to embrace the challenge of seeking participation in other international competitions, with some reports suggesting both teams could join the European Pro 12 competition as early as this year.

Much credit, I feel, must go to SA Rugby for the swift and decisive way in which they’ve arrived at this rather sensible – and inevitable – conclusion. One just has to cast ones eyes eastward and see the mess unfolding in Australia, as they seek to cull just one of their five under-performing franchises. SA Rugby should have taken this decision years ago but have now finally been bold and shown some real leadership.

I feel South African rugby may juts have turned a corner today. What do you all think?