Sharks bid 3 farewell

Saturday’s home fixture against the Lions will mark a Sharks Super Rugby swansong for three players, all of whose contributions will be marked on the day.

Sharks half-centurions Cobus Reinach, Etienne Oosthuizen and Lourens Adriaanse will all leave Durban to take up lucrative European contracts after the Super Rugby campaign and with no prospect of a home playoff game, Saturday will mark the last time they will run onto the Kings Park turf as Sharks players.

Reinach, a product of Grey College in Bloemfontein, joined the Sharks Academy after school in 2009 and played age-group rugby for three years before a lone Super Rugby cap in 2012. He made his Springbok debut in 2014 (following in late father Jaco’s footsteps) and will mark his 58th cap for the Sharks in Super Rugby on Saturday against the Lions. He has scored 10 career tries in the competition, including a memorable effort against the Crusaders in Christchurch in 2014, the only time the Sharks have tasted victory at that venue.

It was initially announced that Reinach would only join his new club, Northampton, on conclusion of the Currie Cup season, but that date appears to have shifted forward and with the Sharks signing new scrumhalves in Cameron Wright and Louis Schreuder for Currie Cup and beyond, Reinach (who is now out of the national reckoning too) seemingly has no good reason to hang around.

Oosthuizen found a home in Durban after an unsettled early career that saw him play just three matches each for the Lions and Brumbies in Super Rugby, before following Jake White to Durban in 2014. After a poor first season, he turned his game around and quickly became an established starter in the number 4 jersey, earning an impressive 51 caps over the course of just four seasons. Oosthuizen has also scored five tries for the Sharks in Super Rugby, which might actually be a record for a Sharks second-rower.

His departure to Lyon comes at a very unfortunate time, with a mid-year Springbok training squad call-up an indication that he is (or was) at least on the national radar. What’s more, with few natural successors in the “enforcer” lock position, Oosthuizen’s departure leaves a massive hole in the Sharks’ engine room, one which they have not been able to backfill through recruitment.

Lourens Adriaanse is another player whose departure is unfortunate, given that the Sharks offloaded plenty of home grown props (including the likes of Wiehahn Herbst, Maks van Dyk, Allan Dell and Danie Mienie) in order to sign him. Likable Lourie joined the team at the start of the 2014 season, after playing 30 games for the Cheetahs and has to date amassed a further 60 caps for the Sharks, scoring a single try in the process. At just 29 years old, Adriaanse is in his prime as a tighthead prop and wit a high work rate on defence and in the tight loose, is just the sort of player that the Shakrks really wouldn’t want to be losing.

The re-emergence of the younger Coenie Oosthuizen as a tighthead of test quality, coupled with a fall down the national pecking order, seem to have made it easier for Adriaanse to leave. He’ll join Pau in the French Top 14 on a three year deal.