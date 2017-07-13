April at pivot for Lions clash

Sharks coach Rob du Preez welcomes back a number of regular starters this week for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Lions at Kings Park.

Beast Mtawarira is still out of action, along with Franco Marais (who suffered a concussion against the Bulls the week before last), but du Preez has named a strong front row all the same, including South Africa “A” representative Thomas du Toit alongside test players in Chiliboy Ralepelle and Coenie Oosthuizen. Etienne Oosthuizen, in his final home match for the side, pairs new half-centurion Stephan Lewies in the second row, while du Preez welcomes back another Bok in the form of blindside flank (and son) Jean-Luc. Daniel du Preez, the other son, is perhaps fortunate to earn another start at the back of the scrum, with captain Philip van der Walt retained at open-side flank this week.

It’s at the back, though, that eyebrows will be raised, particularly amongst the half backs. Cobus Reinach and Garth April were both poor against the Bulls, yet both start again this week and will need to deliver significantly better performances if the Sharks are to tame the rampant Lions. Reinach, like Oosthuizen (and reserve prop Lourens Adriaanse) will mark his final appearance for the Sharks at Kings Park.

The rest of the backline looks strong and dangerous, with Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk returning at outside centre and right wing respectively. Lwazi Mvovo also comes back and will wear the number 15 jersey, meaning a surprising bench demotion for Curwin Bosch. He will sit alongisde Jeremy Ward and Michael Claassens as backline reserve.

Amongst the forward replacements, Adriaanse and Juan Schoeman keep their places, while Tera Mtembu drops down to wear jersey 20. Stephan Coetzee and Jean Droste come in to complete the match 23.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Jeremy Ward,