50 and out?

This article is two things in one – it’s a post of congratulations, but also a desperate plea. Starting with the former, a big well done to the incredible Stephan Lewies on the upcoming milestone of 50 Super Rugby caps for the Sharks.

Lewies is a damn good bloke – let’s start off with that – and to me, his story is a real underdog’s triumph. Educated at unfashionable (rugby-wise) Eldoraigne Hoër in Centurion, big Stephan never got so much as a look-in with the Blue Bulls growing up and had to fight hard as a junior, overcoming the joint obstacles of his unknown pedigree and some nasty injuries as he made his way through the Sharks Academy. One thing people would always tell you about Lewies, though, was that he was a fighter and when Brendan Venter noticed him and catapulted him into senior rugby as an under 21 player in 2013, that spirit served him well.

Lewies played an important role in helping to secure the Currie Cup trophy that year and even went on to earn a Springbok cap the year after. His 50th Super Rugby cap is testament to that same fighting spirit, though, especially after a horror knee injury in 2015 that took him out of action for virtually the entire year. Heroes rise quickly in this modern, fast-paced era, but I’m certainly very pleased to have such a true warrior in black and white as a leader in our pack.

There’s an alarming trend, though and part of me is nothing short of downright fearful when we see a player hit that magical milestone. It’s almost as though the 50-cap number is an earnings accelerator of some sort when it comes to the foreign market. Casting an eye over the Sharks squad, the only 100-cappers left are nearing the end of their careers, while those players with 50 or more caps for the Sharks are all leaving. Lourens Adriaanse (60), Etienne Oosthuizen (51) and Cobus Reinach (57) will all leave within a matter of weeks leaving Lewies as the only “club pro” left in the ranks when the Sharks kick off next year’s competition. That’s a massive worry and a big reason for the team’s inability to “kick on” from year to year.

Stephan is himself, I believe, heading to Japan instead of playing Currie Cup – a move I don’t agree with, but then again I wasn’t consulted – but will, at least, return for Super Rugby next year, if my information is correct. For the Sharks, it is vitally important that the likes of this man, along with others in Ruan Botha, Thomas du Toit, Franco Marais, Andre Esterhuizen and Tera Mtembu, stick with the team and build a solid core of 50-cap veterans to maintain the team ethos and culture into the future. Without this “seasoned middle”, the Sharks are doomed.

Please, men – stick with us.