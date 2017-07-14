A challenge of epic proportions

Here’s a little fly in the ointment – has anyone else noticed that the Sharks’ opening Currie Cup game, against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, takes place next Friday night?

Now, this was (probably) confirmed some time ago, but I’ll admit that I’ve been under a rock and hence the somewhat odd decision to start the Currie Cup while the flipping Super Rugby play-offs are in progress didn’t actually register. It’s probably been done for unavoidable reasons, or whatever, but man, that’s pretty tough on the Lions, WP and Sharks, who will have to get through a series of crunch early Currie Cup games with a Vodacom-Cup strength squad, whilst the likes of the Bulls and Cheetahs can give it a full go with the best they have.

Tougher still, for the Sharks, to face an away game against the current champions, who will be at full strength, in that first week. The Lions have it only slightly better, facing the Pumas away, whilst lucky bloody Province have a bye and (assuming the Stormers are knocked out in their Super Rugby quarter final) should come out of this one looking all right.

Paul Anthony will act as caretaker coach for the Sharks until Rob du Preez returns from wherever he ends up taking the team to play a quarter-final. This is of course an open-ended arrangement, since if the Sharks emulate their 2012 exploits, they could end up being away for up to three weeks, missing games against the Pumas and Griquas in addition to the Cheetahs. It’s unclear exactly how many players would go on such a trip, but one has to assume it would be around 26; enough to severely deplete the squad available to Anthony for those opening games.

There could be some reprieve in the form of player like Mzamo Majola, Louis Schreuder and Tyler Paul – although I’m not sure if they’ll make their way to Durban immediately at the start of next week and manage to integrate well enough to start a game that same Friday. Majola may well have to play, since Juan Schoeman is likely to be on tour and other looseheads are thin on the ground. John-Hubert Meyer is a sturdy option at tight head and should the Sharks have managed to sign Ross Geldenhuys (as widely rumored), the front row would be sorted. Franco Marais’s concussion woes could mean no Stephan Coetzee, leaving Kerron van Vuuren and Andy du Plessis to look after the hooking duties. Hyron Andrews will definitely be there at lock, but with Jean Droste deputising for Ruan Botha (who remains suspended for this opening Currie Cup match) on tour, Wian Vosloo, Rikus Zwart or perhaps even Paul would need to step up in the number 4 jersey. Loose forward is less of a problem, With Keegan Daniel, Khaya Majola and Jacques Vermeulen all more-than-capable at this level.

Scrumhalf is sorted with Cam Wright, Rowan Gouws and (possibly) Schreuder, but pivot is more concerning, with only Benhard Janse van Rensburg as an option while Inny Radebe recuperates from his knee problem. Anthony will look to the likes of S’bura Sithole and Odwa Ndungane to guide a young backline that will otherwise include the likes of Marius Louw, Tristan Blewett, Ilunga Mukendi and maybe even 20-year-old Courney Winnaar, unless frenchman Clemént Poitrenaud has managed to find some fitness and is planning to stay on and play a bit of rugby at last.

A big challenge for the the underdogs, that’s for sure.