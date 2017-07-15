robdylan

Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Lions


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Lions, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 15 Jul 2017 at 15:54
Tagged with : ,

Spicy…. I’ll just leave it at that.

Kick-off is at 17h15.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Jeremy Ward.

Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Jaco Kriel (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza.



225 Comments

  • Full time: The Cell C Sharks u19s have beaten Eastern Province u19s 42-13 in their opening match of the season! #oursharks #nextgensharks

    • Comment 1, posted at 15.07.17 15:58:09 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • This is what I call a conundrum – where both teams are better off if one wins and both teams worse off if the other wins. Sounds like something that a quantum physicist came up with.

    • Comment 2, posted at 15.07.17 16:16:17 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 2) : :mrgreen: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 3, posted at 15.07.17 16:25:29 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • All the best guys. Hoping for a good game

    • Comment 4, posted at 15.07.17 16:56:50 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Great that a season comes down to the last game to decide who finishes top of the log

    • Comment 5, posted at 15.07.17 17:04:25 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 5) : Indeed. Silver lining to a sometimes very boring and pointless final few rounds. :smile:

    • Comment 6, posted at 15.07.17 17:07:20 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 5) : Good luck, may rugby be the winner

    • Comment 7, posted at 15.07.17 17:19:17 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Woohoo go van der westhuizen. Please note that 2 teams play this sport look at the ones in red and white at the rucks also

    • Comment 8, posted at 15.07.17 17:21:57 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Can’t believe Greeff didn’t recommend a red card

    • Comment 9, posted at 15.07.17 17:23:09 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 9) : For the kick off or the first scrum

    • Comment 10, posted at 15.07.17 17:24:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 10) : :lol:

    • Comment 11, posted at 15.07.17 17:24:38 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Flanks should not try grubbers

    • Comment 12, posted at 15.07.17 17:24:57 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Ja, he’s been doing that lately.

    • Comment 13, posted at 15.07.17 17:26:25 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks soak up some pressure, and now leads by 3-0

    • Comment 14, posted at 15.07.17 17:27:29 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Eish Reinach – after the ref tells you its outside the 22

    • Comment 15, posted at 15.07.17 17:28:25 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Hate when van der westuizen is against us, dislike it even more when he gives us all the calls. Just waiting for the brainfart bomb to go off

    • Comment 16, posted at 15.07.17 17:30:54 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Scrums are a total mess

    • Comment 17, posted at 15.07.17 17:31:19 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Geez the ref has already missed 5 forward passes. (Both sidesj

    • Comment 18, posted at 15.07.17 17:34:39 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 17) : Total free for all at the moment

    • Comment 19, posted at 15.07.17 17:35:39 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • AE is getting a card this game if he continues like this

    • Comment 20, posted at 15.07.17 17:36:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks are doing all the tackling at the moment.

    • Comment 21, posted at 15.07.17 17:37:26 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How was that not changing lanes

    • Comment 22, posted at 15.07.17 17:38:22 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • And need to improve their discipline

    • Comment 23, posted at 15.07.17 17:38:23 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And the Lions score from a maul

    • Comment 24, posted at 15.07.17 17:38:57 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We are lucky the lions are off the pace at the moment

    • Comment 25, posted at 15.07.17 17:40:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • AE makes a lot of meters, but with no support Kriel steals the ball at the ruck.

    • Comment 26, posted at 15.07.17 17:42:50 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • At the moment it’s 6-0 Lions loosies.

    • Comment 27, posted at 15.07.17 17:42:57 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • this ref should not even be blowing school rugby

    • Comment 28, posted at 15.07.17 17:43:19 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • That should have been a penalty against Kwagga there

    • Comment 29, posted at 15.07.17 17:43:44 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 28) : Do you really hate school boys that much

    • Comment 30, posted at 15.07.17 17:43:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • But monster scrum gives the Sharks a penalty

    • Comment 31, posted at 15.07.17 17:44:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 26) : Kriel pulled Esterhuizen down never released in the tackle

    • Comment 32, posted at 15.07.17 17:44:53 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Now he blows Ackermann for a knock on which was not.

    • Comment 33, posted at 15.07.17 17:45:16 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 32) : We knew from the start that this panel of refs would be confusing

    • Comment 34, posted at 15.07.17 17:45:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Poor decision after poor decision.

    • Comment 35, posted at 15.07.17 17:45:55 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 30) : :lol:

    • Comment 36, posted at 15.07.17 17:45:58 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • What a joke the palimpsest in black and white need to lose this game ,clowns

    • Comment 37, posted at 15.07.17 17:46:48 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • Bugger off already Reinach

    • Comment 38, posted at 15.07.17 17:48:24 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Kwagga is taking balls from the Sharks like candy from a kid

    • Comment 39, posted at 15.07.17 17:49:10 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks need to go buy The Kwaggs

    • Comment 40, posted at 15.07.17 17:49:55 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • Fortunately Combrick looks like a Sharks back today – can’t seem to catch a ball to save his life

    • Comment 41, posted at 15.07.17 17:50:46 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 40) : 100% agreed – we need some speed in our trio

    • Comment 42, posted at 15.07.17 17:51:18 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Take nothing away from the Lions, playing well, Kwagga is a demon, he is all over the place.

    • Comment 43, posted at 15.07.17 17:51:23 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 40) : He would stay at the lions for free before sitting on the bench behind the dup brothers

    • Comment 44, posted at 15.07.17 17:51:55 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Get Bosch on, April and his popgun boot ffs

    • Comment 45, posted at 15.07.17 17:51:56 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nkosi gets his first touch of the ball after 32 minutes

    • Comment 46, posted at 15.07.17 17:53:20 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ruck formed with the ball thrown back, geez van der westuizen is having a shocker

    • Comment 47, posted at 15.07.17 17:53:24 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Oosthuizen gives away 2 penalties in 1 min

    • Comment 48, posted at 15.07.17 17:54:05 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • get this joke April and Reinach off now ffs :evil:

    • Comment 49, posted at 15.07.17 17:54:18 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • I can’t believe we all wanted April in the Bok team not too long ago

    • Comment 50, posted at 15.07.17 17:54:57 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 49) : Wouldn’t it be nice if Wright was available and cronje never left

    • Comment 51, posted at 15.07.17 17:55:08 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 50) : Sharks team maybe

    • Comment 52, posted at 15.07.17 17:55:25 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 47) : Not sure why they do not just gives the Lions the points and ask the players to leave the field, I mean he is doing his damnedest, It is like the Lions are now the new darlings of SA rugby and should be protected at all cost, THEY ARE GOOD ENOUGH FFS, Refs need to blow fairly,

    Lions supporters understand I am not blaming the Lions team here at all, not their fault our refs are useless.

    • Comment 53, posted at 15.07.17 17:57:02 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • This is what happens when you put pressure on a team

    • Comment 54, posted at 15.07.17 17:57:09 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • van Wyk has been worth his weight in gold for us

    • Comment 55, posted at 15.07.17 17:57:32 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Van Wyk scores the weirdest try after Elton tries to be too clever at the 22 kickoff

    • Comment 56, posted at 15.07.17 17:57:51 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 53) : No arguments from me bud, just given up on us getting a fair panel

    • Comment 57, posted at 15.07.17 17:57:57 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 50) : Sorry I was never one of those, just like Bosch is not Bok material yet.

    • Comment 58, posted at 15.07.17 17:58:08 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 57) : ;-)

    • Comment 59, posted at 15.07.17 17:58:42 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 53) : 3 years back all RSA refs loved the stormers, before that the bulls, our chance will come

    • Comment 60, posted at 15.07.17 17:58:48 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks lead 10-8

    • Comment 61, posted at 15.07.17 17:59:08 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 53) : really dude look at the BIGGER picture

    • Comment 62, posted at 15.07.17 17:59:41 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • Why was there not ONE back in support?

    • Comment 63, posted at 15.07.17 17:59:42 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 51) : a damn nice fairy tale that, I wish

    • Comment 64, posted at 15.07.17 18:00:10 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 60) : :lol: :lol: :lol: :mrgreen:

    • Comment 65, posted at 15.07.17 18:00:26 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • That was synical

    • Comment 66, posted at 15.07.17 18:00:28 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Kwagga 2 Ref 0

    • Comment 67, posted at 15.07.17 18:00:44 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lions keep playing after the hooter has gone and scores in the corner

    • Comment 68, posted at 15.07.17 18:02:17 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Again a shocker and Lions score from it.

    • Comment 69, posted at 15.07.17 18:02:56 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 67) : Kwagga could teach Ritchie a thing or two. Bok selectors just don’t have a clue.

    • Comment 70, posted at 15.07.17 18:03:17 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • again well done Lions, play what’s in front of you.

    • Comment 71, posted at 15.07.17 18:03:38 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 67) : Why is not a single ref blowing the lions forward passes. Watch the replay tomorrow there has been 9 from them in the first half. Not even mentioning the obstructive running every backline movement.

    • Comment 72, posted at 15.07.17 18:03:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • any other ref and that would be checked to see if he’s in touch but not this banana :roll:

    • Comment 73, posted at 15.07.17 18:03:48 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • While you’re at it move ginger to 8 bring keegan on for Dan.

    • Comment 74, posted at 15.07.17 18:04:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 69) : Did you see April’s huge hit in that last move?

    • Comment 75, posted at 15.07.17 18:04:21 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 74) : Oh wait we can’t cause he has to play an I’ll timed CC. Thanks saru.

    • Comment 76, posted at 15.07.17 18:05:07 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Is this the same fuckturd that reffed the first game?????

    • Comment 77, posted at 15.07.17 18:05:25 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 75) : :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 78, posted at 15.07.17 18:05:28 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Dan dup has a lot of catching up to do to his bro.

    • Comment 79, posted at 15.07.17 18:06:04 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 77) : Can’t you tell?

    • Comment 80, posted at 15.07.17 18:09:29 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 77) : Yip and the same tmo

    • Comment 81, posted at 15.07.17 18:09:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Nice to hear that at 13-10 the supersport panel makes it sound like the lions are ahead by 50. They never have a nice thing to say about the sharks, not even Bitch James

    • Comment 82, posted at 15.07.17 18:10:59 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 73) : I’m streaming so maybe my angle is not the same. But his het both looked over the line.

    • Comment 83, posted at 15.07.17 18:13:12 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Every kick from April is going 50m, 10 forward and 40 into the stands

    • Comment 84, posted at 15.07.17 18:15:38 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 72) : Really dude thus blaming the ref kak is oh so boooooooring

    • Comment 85, posted at 15.07.17 18:16:23 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 85) : And so say all of us…

    • Comment 86, posted at 15.07.17 18:17:28 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Is reinach on a go slow

    • Comment 87, posted at 15.07.17 18:17:50 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Great tackle Reinach!

    • Comment 88, posted at 15.07.17 18:18:22 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 85) : Pointing out inconsistent reffing, not blaming him for the scoreboard. That is our own teams failure to perform

    • Comment 89, posted at 15.07.17 18:18:26 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 86) : Is it really too much to ask for a fair contest against one of the best teams in the comp

    • Comment 90, posted at 15.07.17 18:20:28 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Why aren’t we we using the wings more, both of them are making more line breaks than the rest of the team combined

    • Comment 91, posted at 15.07.17 18:23:13 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Garth April has been poor the last two games

    • Comment 92, posted at 15.07.17 18:24:08 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 92) : Unfortunately, yes, and Cobus the last 8

    • Comment 93, posted at 15.07.17 18:24:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Kwagga 3-0 ref. He might be one of Chuck Norris’ illegitimate kids, he can do anything

    • Comment 94, posted at 15.07.17 18:26:10 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Clueless on attack. A relief that we’re not going to NZ for the quarters.

    • Comment 95, posted at 15.07.17 18:26:22 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Cobus is playing in slow mo

    • Comment 96, posted at 15.07.17 18:26:40 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 90) : Sports fans across all sports and countries are notoriously biased and always blame the ref. You are pissing against the wind.

    As long as there have been refs in sport they have been blamed for teams’ losses. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 97, posted at 15.07.17 18:26:44 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 95) : Still 27min for us to pull off the upset of the season

    • Comment 98, posted at 15.07.17 18:26:50 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 98) : why

    • Comment 99, posted at 15.07.17 18:27:17 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 81) : oh of course…

    • Comment 100, posted at 15.07.17 18:28:02 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 97) : Don’t forget old ladies that give your entire team diarrhea just before a world cup final

    • Comment 101, posted at 15.07.17 18:28:03 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 98) : Aint gonna happen pardner…

    • Comment 102, posted at 15.07.17 18:28:17 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 96) : Cobus IS slow. Period.

    • Comment 103, posted at 15.07.17 18:28:27 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 99) : They’ve passed us off all season why not fuckup superbru

    • Comment 104, posted at 15.07.17 18:28:37 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 101) : And the humidity. And precipitation. And the waves in durbs being just too bitching to bother with practice or fitness.

    • Comment 105, posted at 15.07.17 18:29:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 105) : And the refs wearing purple shorts

    • Comment 106, posted at 15.07.17 18:30:45 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • This game, compared to the previous one, is like a bottom-dweller dead rubber.

    • Comment 107, posted at 15.07.17 18:30:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 107) : Refer to comment 105

    • Comment 108, posted at 15.07.17 18:31:13 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • All things being equal, the sharks are kak, the lions are keeping us in the game

    • Comment 109, posted at 15.07.17 18:32:54 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 104) : Cause knock out rugby is a different game altogether and I fancy the Sharks for some big upset ,just not against the Crusaders in Hamiltin

    • Comment 110, posted at 15.07.17 18:34:02 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 110) : The Crusaders don’t play in Hamilton dude

    • Comment 111, posted at 15.07.17 18:36:16 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 110) : Chiefs in Hamilton, if we beat the saders there, it will be an awesome upset

    • Comment 112, posted at 15.07.17 18:36:42 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 110) : sorry Christchurch

    • Comment 113, posted at 15.07.17 18:37:36 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • When did rugby remove ‘playing the ball on the floor’ from the rulebook. Every time

    • Comment 114, posted at 15.07.17 18:37:48 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And that is why Bosch should be no where near a Bok team

    • Comment 115, posted at 15.07.17 18:38:15 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 110) : Joburg or Christchurch will support them next week anyways. This abusive relationship called being a sharks fan

    • Comment 116, posted at 15.07.17 18:38:32 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Bosch really needs to improve his tackling.

    • Comment 117, posted at 15.07.17 18:38:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bosch taking over from big hitter April as if he’s studied his technique

    • Comment 118, posted at 15.07.17 18:38:46 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 114) : Don’t comment on the ref Byron, apparently it is frowned upon

    • Comment 119, posted at 15.07.17 18:39:14 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Foward pass try?

    • Comment 120, posted at 15.07.17 18:40:13 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 115) : We should try and get Lionel back to the Sharks.

    • Comment 121, posted at 15.07.17 18:40:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 116) : yes but I fancy an upset in Jhb

    • Comment 122, posted at 15.07.17 18:41:10 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • Lions way to smart and play, they do not stand and look they play.

    • Comment 123, posted at 15.07.17 18:41:41 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 122) : Fancy away….

    • Comment 124, posted at 15.07.17 18:41:42 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 120) : Not their first for the season, when your top of the log the ball always bounces kindly

    • Comment 125, posted at 15.07.17 18:41:57 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Now Sharks are missing tackle after tackle

    • Comment 126, posted at 15.07.17 18:41:59 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 116) : & yes we are rather abused are we not

    • Comment 127, posted at 15.07.17 18:42:07 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 127) : He only hits me cause he loves me

    • Comment 128, posted at 15.07.17 18:42:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 124) : Yes Jhb but never Christchurch

    • Comment 129, posted at 15.07.17 18:43:07 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 126) : If in doubt fall back on the training Brendan Venter gave you, or your predecessor.

    • Comment 130, posted at 15.07.17 18:43:45 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 121) : Why would he come back? His Sharks stint almost cost him his chance at Bok honours.

    • Comment 131, posted at 15.07.17 18:45:14 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 131) : He did receive the best medical rehabilitation for free

    • Comment 132, posted at 15.07.17 18:46:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Luckily next week we get 3 players back, Beast, Botha and Marais

    • Comment 133, posted at 15.07.17 18:46:30 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 131) : Besides he is playing for a team that can actually beat the mighty resurgent bulls…

    • Comment 134, posted at 15.07.17 18:46:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Kwagga 4-0 ref

    • Comment 135, posted at 15.07.17 18:47:03 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Smit way offside

    • Comment 136, posted at 15.07.17 18:47:06 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kwagga is a legend :lol:

    • Comment 137, posted at 15.07.17 18:47:10 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I’ve seen enough. Going to watch a Muppet movie now. Starring the sharks….

    • Comment 138, posted at 15.07.17 18:48:32 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Kwagga in 2m offside

    • Comment 139, posted at 15.07.17 18:48:38 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • The most impressive thing about this lions team is the support play. Never is a man isolated

    • Comment 140, posted at 15.07.17 18:48:59 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Lions just doing enough to win. No need to overdo it. Saving themselves for the play offs.

    • Comment 141, posted at 15.07.17 18:49:59 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • The ref pulls one back against Kwagga

    • Comment 142, posted at 15.07.17 18:50:29 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 141) : Couldn’t agree more.

    • Comment 143, posted at 15.07.17 18:50:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Imagine what the Sharks cud achieve with the hottest 2 9 ,eish ,I can’t wait

    • Comment 144, posted at 15.07.17 18:50:52 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 140) : We really need a professional attack coach in our setup.

    • Comment 145, posted at 15.07.17 18:50:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 142) : He is very good but proper refs are going to nail him.

    • Comment 146, posted at 15.07.17 18:51:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 145) : Robbie Dean’s mate

    • Comment 147, posted at 15.07.17 18:51:35 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • Kwagga and Kriel having a field day

    • Comment 148, posted at 15.07.17 18:51:35 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 141) : We’re going to get slaughtered.

    • Comment 149, posted at 15.07.17 18:52:10 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 145) : First we need a team, not 15 guys waiting for a paycheck

    • Comment 150, posted at 15.07.17 18:52:14 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 148) : Kriel does hard grafting, kwagga does daylight robbery

    • Comment 151, posted at 15.07.17 18:53:03 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Who the fuck is this hooker replacement? Glenwoods 2nd team hooker?

    • Comment 152, posted at 15.07.17 18:53:10 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 146) : The only proper ref alive today is Nigel Owens

    • Comment 153, posted at 15.07.17 18:53:17 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 153) : Angus Gardner is not the best but at least very consistent

    • Comment 154, posted at 15.07.17 18:53:59 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • How is Dan still on the field?

    • Comment 155, posted at 15.07.17 18:54:03 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • ok time to rather watch Soccer :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 156, posted at 15.07.17 18:54:31 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 155) : No, I am your father, oops I meant he is good

    • Comment 157, posted at 15.07.17 18:54:42 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 156) : Do you know the Cricket score by any chance

    • Comment 158, posted at 15.07.17 18:55:10 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 150) : We seeing a lot more effort today than against the Bulls, but these guys just don’t have an understanding of how to attack the weak spots in a defence.

    • Comment 159, posted at 15.07.17 18:55:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 154) : Ja, but adding him would screw up my whole comment :mrgreen:

    • Comment 160, posted at 15.07.17 18:55:53 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 152) : No they found him in the car park, go buy Marx

    • Comment 161, posted at 15.07.17 18:56:20 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • Well done to the Lions.

    Officials also. Cracking job.

    Cheerio all.

    • Comment 162, posted at 15.07.17 18:56:20 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 158) : 41-1

    • Comment 163, posted at 15.07.17 18:56:45 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 159) : Back to basics, start a backline move at pace, always run into space not into a defender

    • Comment 164, posted at 15.07.17 18:56:45 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • The game is too quick for us…Hehehehe. Still think we don’t need an international DOR…hehe. u/15 vs 1st team.

    • Comment 165, posted at 15.07.17 18:57:25 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • Mystery offside line

    • Comment 166, posted at 15.07.17 18:58:00 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Thank you Sharks. Scrappy game today from both sides.

    See you next week!

    • Comment 167, posted at 15.07.17 18:58:02 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 166) : The 2m he allows Kwagga he denies us, no mystery

    • Comment 168, posted at 15.07.17 18:58:44 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 167) : Well done Bay, good victory.

    • Comment 169, posted at 15.07.17 18:58:59 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 167) : Would’ve been much closer if you guys didn’t have Kwagga today. He was a one man wrecking

    • Comment 170, posted at 15.07.17 18:59:30 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 170) : Crew

    • Comment 171, posted at 15.07.17 18:59:47 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 167) : You’re welcome :grin:

    • Comment 172, posted at 15.07.17 18:59:58 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I am going to stick my neck out here but I think AE must play 15 he is waisted at 12

    • Comment 173, posted at 15.07.17 19:00:14 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 167) : Congratulations, this time don’t screw it up in the final

    • Comment 174, posted at 15.07.17 19:00:24 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Please stop with the fucking fireworks kingspark. The sharks are loosers, and you celebrate with a firework show of + – 100 k! Nothing really surpises me about this union anymore. Outa here!

    • Comment 175, posted at 15.07.17 19:01:06 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 173) : Rather 13 with a creative 12 , if he gets the ball at pace every move, he will be unstoppable

    • Comment 176, posted at 15.07.17 19:01:23 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Our first problem is in both 10′s we have a barn door for opponents to run through, We need the genuine 6, and better 9′s

    • Comment 177, posted at 15.07.17 19:01:39 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks did a good job throwing that, hopefully next week they will actually try

    • Comment 178, posted at 15.07.17 19:01:51 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 167) : Yes I can’t wait ,always remember mate knock out rugby is a whole different game

    • Comment 179, posted at 15.07.17 19:02:03 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 176) : No he will make a seriously good 15

    • Comment 180, posted at 15.07.17 19:02:53 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 173) : So you want a bigger door open for opponents to run through? also Andre to slow for 15, our problem is at 9 and 10, then also no 6 and our best 8 plays 6

    • Comment 181, posted at 15.07.17 19:03:33 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Proteas 53-1

    • Comment 182, posted at 15.07.17 19:04:58 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 180) : Why he didn’t kick at touch baffles me. Nice that Kwagga gets motm, hope he gives van der westuizen the cellphone for his contribution

    • Comment 183, posted at 15.07.17 19:04:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 182) : Thanks

    • Comment 184, posted at 15.07.17 19:05:17 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 183) : :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 185, posted at 15.07.17 19:05:20 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 164) : Unfortunately we still have to master the basics like catching a damn ball, having support near the ball carrier at all times, .. while other teams figure out the best point to attack the defense.

    Extract of Plum’s column on Rugby Mag:

    “Successful attacking teams are always looking for mismatches in the defensive line, as there are always tired props or locks whose defensive incapabilities can be exploited.

    Having players with a high skill level is the other ingredient to a successful attacking game. Kiwi players love honing their skills, whether it’s improving their passing or their short and long kicking game. We often see the best players in Super Rugby showing a special skill that has created an opportunity to score. If you watch closely, you will see how the speed and accuracy of a backline’s passing gets the ball into space for a flying wing. All of these actions come from practising skills at speed and under pressure.

    Having quality coaches who can encourage and implement techniques to improve the players’ skills is also important. You need to teach players to read situations that require a certain skill: a long flat pass because the defensive line has shortened, or a short pass – with a teammate running a good angle – to create a linebreak. “

    • Comment 186, posted at 15.07.17 19:05:57 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 179) : Absolutely, only one chance.

    Personally I would have preferred the sharks to travel to NZ, if it didn’t mean the Lions had to lose tonight. Keep the Saffer sides in the competition as long as possible. Unfortunately that’s not happening

    • Comment 187, posted at 15.07.17 19:06:43 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 186) : Like I said, back to basics. Good hands, good lines, good support, good defence. And great team spirit

    • Comment 188, posted at 15.07.17 19:07:03 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 187) : Bud the lions are the only RSA team that deserve to be in the knockout stages. Thanks for your humility

    • Comment 189, posted at 15.07.17 19:07:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • We need a 10 urgently, this is our biggest weakness, as for forwards the return of Beast, Botha and Marais will be very welcome,

    • Comment 190, posted at 15.07.17 19:10:44 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 190) : Botha will still be out next week AFAIK

    • Comment 191, posted at 15.07.17 19:12:00 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 190) : If any of the 2 lions scrumhalves played for the sharks tonight, even April would’ve looked good

    • Comment 192, posted at 15.07.17 19:12:23 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 192) : Correct

    Protea’s 73-1

    • Comment 193, posted at 15.07.17 19:15:01 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 193) : Thanks mate, have the cricket on now

    • Comment 194, posted at 15.07.17 19:16:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 181) : 9 is fixed mate ,i say bring back French Freddie for two to three seasons, but AE reads the game very well, like a Serge Blanco ,he has great exit kick ,tavkles we’ll

    • Comment 195, posted at 15.07.17 19:16:26 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 191) : As far as I remember it is 4 weeks from all forms of rugby but i could be wrong.

    • Comment 196, posted at 15.07.17 19:17:06 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 195) : Or even Hernandez, someone that can make magic out of nothing

    • Comment 197, posted at 15.07.17 19:17:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sport24: Lions beat hapless Sharks to bag top spot on Super Rugby log.

    “Hapless” sounds about right.

    • Comment 198, posted at 15.07.17 19:18:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 195) : I agree he has most attributes, he lacks speed and without a 10 that can tackle we cannot afford for him not to be at 12.

    • Comment 199, posted at 15.07.17 19:18:27 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 196) : 3 matches

    • Comment 200, posted at 15.07.17 19:18:32 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 198) : Bring back Butch :mrgreen: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 201, posted at 15.07.17 19:19:08 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 200) : Then after the Bok A side he could have played for our Sharksxv, then he missed our match vs the Bulls and then today.

    • Comment 202, posted at 15.07.17 19:20:18 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 198) : If the score was 24-23 sport24 would make the headline : awesome lions ravage hapless sharks. Wouldn’t read too much into their “fantastic” journalism. Both teams were crap tonight, the lions just less crap than the sharks. Neither team would’ve made any NZ stress after tonight’s performance

    • Comment 203, posted at 15.07.17 19:20:48 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 195) : Creates absolutely nothing for Am. That makes him 50% useless.

    • Comment 204, posted at 15.07.17 19:21:06 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 204) : Am at wing and Nkosi at 13. Nkosi can create space in a watertight door

    • Comment 205, posted at 15.07.17 19:22:40 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 202) : Hopefully the Sharks will argue that – because we will need him next week. The Lions were actually very rusty today – next week they will move up a gear

    • Comment 206, posted at 15.07.17 19:23:44 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 206) : I hope so, remember many of the SR team players played the previous week against the Kwas when we snotted them in Kimberly, and the rules do say all forms of rugby, he could even have gone and played club rugby to stay fit, this is why it is all forms of rugby.

    Problem as have is 10 and Loose forward then,

    • Comment 207, posted at 15.07.17 19:27:24 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • If Rob Du Preez cared about winning this game, he wouldn’t have taken Jean Luc off, but he didn’t care and neither did the players. Next week we will the passionate sharks team that actually care about winning the game

    • Comment 208, posted at 15.07.17 19:27:28 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Protea’s 75-1, Amla 23no and 36no

    • Comment 209, posted at 15.07.17 19:28:34 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 207) : Problem for next week is still 9 as well

    • Comment 210, posted at 15.07.17 19:29:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 208) : I got that feeling too, we call for Keegan to play but what i saw of him last week is he has lost it and is not fast anymore, Kwagga will lose him in a flash.

    • Comment 211, posted at 15.07.17 19:29:58 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 210) : Yeah that one we do not have an answer for yet. :???: :lol:

    • Comment 212, posted at 15.07.17 19:30:51 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 205) : Not with AE inside him. Esterhuizen’s a bash-it-up artist a la Halstead but with better defense and a big left boot.

    • Comment 213, posted at 15.07.17 19:33:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 213) : You may just want to rephrase that :roll:

    • Comment 214, posted at 15.07.17 19:34:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 213) : If we have a decent 10, just maybe a skip pass is possible?

    • Comment 215, posted at 15.07.17 19:34:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 204) : Mate firstly Am is a good CC player at best,and I have knocked AE more than most , but ,one also has to raise positive points as well and in my view he has the ability to read play as a good 15 does ,he only needs to learn to run space and duck down when taking contact

    • Comment 216, posted at 15.07.17 19:35:04 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 214) : I was wondering if someone would take that the wrong way.

    Sorry, I’ll get my coat…

    • Comment 217, posted at 15.07.17 19:36:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 216) : How many times is he last point of defence

    • Comment 218, posted at 15.07.17 19:36:52 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 217) : Apologies :mrgreen:

    • Comment 219, posted at 15.07.17 19:38:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 216) : Am has nothing to work with, which is why Mapoe buggered off. He had Esterhuizen at 12.

    • Comment 220, posted at 15.07.17 19:39:05 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 220) : Yes that’s why he should be 15,but who would you seriously play at 12?

    • Comment 221, posted at 15.07.17 19:44:01 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 221) : Not sure. Not convinced Ward is the answer. Maybe some coaching but, then again, a cart horse will never run the Kentucky Derby.

    • Comment 222, posted at 15.07.17 19:52:50 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 222) : Van Rensburg is a similar player to AE, and the Lions have managed to make use of him taking the ball up strongly while making sure they can play off him. Just teach AE to off-load a bit more and try and hit gaps more often.

    • Comment 223, posted at 15.07.17 20:01:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 223) : Jip, comes down to coaching. AE’s defense is miles better than RJvR’s but that’s the only factor in his favour. He doesn’t seem to have a natural instinct for space.

    • Comment 224, posted at 15.07.17 20:15:56 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 224) : “Instinct” for space can be taught. RJvR didn’t have it when he moved from the Bulls to the Lions. Even props can be taught that

    • Comment 225, posted at 15.07.17 20:19:33 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.