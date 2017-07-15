Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Lions

Spicy…. I’ll just leave it at that.
Kick-off is at 17h15.
Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Jeremy Ward.
Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Jaco Kriel (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Sylvian Mahuza.
Full time: The Cell C Sharks u19s have beaten Eastern Province u19s 42-13 in their opening match of the season! #oursharks #nextgensharks
This is what I call a conundrum – where both teams are better off if one wins and both teams worse off if the other wins. Sounds like something that a quantum physicist came up with.
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) :
All the best guys. Hoping for a good game
Great that a season comes down to the last game to decide who finishes top of the log
@Baylion (Comment 5) : Indeed. Silver lining to a sometimes very boring and pointless final few rounds.
@Baylion (Comment 5) : Good luck, may rugby be the winner
Woohoo go van der westhuizen. Please note that 2 teams play this sport look at the ones in red and white at the rucks also
Can’t believe Greeff didn’t recommend a red card
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 9) : For the kick off or the first scrum
@jdolivier (Comment 10) :
Flanks should not try grubbers
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Ja, he’s been doing that lately.
Sharks soak up some pressure, and now leads by 3-0
Eish Reinach – after the ref tells you its outside the 22
Hate when van der westuizen is against us, dislike it even more when he gives us all the calls. Just waiting for the brainfart bomb to go off
Scrums are a total mess
Geez the ref has already missed 5 forward passes. (Both sidesj
@Bokhoring (Comment 17) : Total free for all at the moment
AE is getting a card this game if he continues like this
Sharks are doing all the tackling at the moment.
How was that not changing lanes
And need to improve their discipline
And the Lions score from a maul
We are lucky the lions are off the pace at the moment
AE makes a lot of meters, but with no support Kriel steals the ball at the ruck.
At the moment it’s 6-0 Lions loosies.
this ref should not even be blowing school rugby
That should have been a penalty against Kwagga there
@sharks_lover (Comment 28) : Do you really hate school boys that much
But monster scrum gives the Sharks a penalty
@Bokhoring (Comment 26) : Kriel pulled Esterhuizen down never released in the tackle
Now he blows Ackermann for a knock on which was not.
@sharks_lover (Comment 32) : We knew from the start that this panel of refs would be confusing
Poor decision after poor decision.
@jdolivier (Comment 30) :
What a joke the palimpsest in black and white need to lose this game ,clowns
Bugger off already Reinach
Kwagga is taking balls from the Sharks like candy from a kid
Sharks need to go buy The Kwaggs
Fortunately Combrick looks like a Sharks back today – can’t seem to catch a ball to save his life
@benji (Comment 40) : 100% agreed – we need some speed in our trio
Take nothing away from the Lions, playing well, Kwagga is a demon, he is all over the place.
@benji (Comment 40) : He would stay at the lions for free before sitting on the bench behind the dup brothers
Get Bosch on, April and his popgun boot ffs
Nkosi gets his first touch of the ball after 32 minutes
Ruck formed with the ball thrown back, geez van der westuizen is having a shocker
Oosthuizen gives away 2 penalties in 1 min
get this joke April and Reinach off now ffs
I can’t believe we all wanted April in the Bok team not too long ago
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 49) : Wouldn’t it be nice if Wright was available and cronje never left
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 50) : Sharks team maybe
@jdolivier (Comment 47) : Not sure why they do not just gives the Lions the points and ask the players to leave the field, I mean he is doing his damnedest, It is like the Lions are now the new darlings of SA rugby and should be protected at all cost, THEY ARE GOOD ENOUGH FFS, Refs need to blow fairly,
Lions supporters understand I am not blaming the Lions team here at all, not their fault our refs are useless.
This is what happens when you put pressure on a team
van Wyk has been worth his weight in gold for us
Van Wyk scores the weirdest try after Elton tries to be too clever at the 22 kickoff
@sharks_lover (Comment 53) : No arguments from me bud, just given up on us getting a fair panel
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 50) : Sorry I was never one of those, just like Bosch is not Bok material yet.
@jdolivier (Comment 57) :
@sharks_lover (Comment 53) : 3 years back all RSA refs loved the stormers, before that the bulls, our chance will come
Sharks lead 10-8
@sharks_lover (Comment 53) : really dude look at the BIGGER picture
Why was there not ONE back in support?
@jdolivier (Comment 51) : a damn nice fairy tale that, I wish
@jdolivier (Comment 60) :
That was synical
Kwagga 2 Ref 0
Lions keep playing after the hooter has gone and scores in the corner
Again a shocker and Lions score from it.
@Bokhoring (Comment 67) : Kwagga could teach Ritchie a thing or two. Bok selectors just don’t have a clue.
again well done Lions, play what’s in front of you.
@Bokhoring (Comment 67) : Why is not a single ref blowing the lions forward passes. Watch the replay tomorrow there has been 9 from them in the first half. Not even mentioning the obstructive running every backline movement.
any other ref and that would be checked to see if he’s in touch but not this banana
While you’re at it move ginger to 8 bring keegan on for Dan.
@sharks_lover (Comment 69) : Did you see April’s huge hit in that last move?
@coolfusion (Comment 74) : Oh wait we can’t cause he has to play an I’ll timed CC. Thanks saru.
Is this the same fuckturd that reffed the first game?????
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 75) :
Dan dup has a lot of catching up to do to his bro.
@SharksRTB (Comment 77) : Can’t you tell?
@SharksRTB (Comment 77) : Yip and the same tmo
Nice to hear that at 13-10 the supersport panel makes it sound like the lions are ahead by 50. They never have a nice thing to say about the sharks, not even Bitch James
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 73) : I’m streaming so maybe my angle is not the same. But his het both looked over the line.
Every kick from April is going 50m, 10 forward and 40 into the stands
@jdolivier (Comment 72) : Really dude thus blaming the ref kak is oh so boooooooring
@benji (Comment 85) : And so say all of us…
Is reinach on a go slow
Great tackle Reinach!
@benji (Comment 85) : Pointing out inconsistent reffing, not blaming him for the scoreboard. That is our own teams failure to perform
@McLovin (Comment 86) : Is it really too much to ask for a fair contest against one of the best teams in the comp
Why aren’t we we using the wings more, both of them are making more line breaks than the rest of the team combined
Garth April has been poor the last two games
@byron (Comment 92) : Unfortunately, yes, and Cobus the last 8
Kwagga 3-0 ref. He might be one of Chuck Norris’ illegitimate kids, he can do anything
Clueless on attack. A relief that we’re not going to NZ for the quarters.
Cobus is playing in slow mo
@jdolivier (Comment 90) : Sports fans across all sports and countries are notoriously biased and always blame the ref. You are pissing against the wind.
As long as there have been refs in sport they have been blamed for teams’ losses.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 95) : Still 27min for us to pull off the upset of the season
@jdolivier (Comment 98) : why
@jdolivier (Comment 81) : oh of course…
@McLovin (Comment 97) : Don’t forget old ladies that give your entire team diarrhea just before a world cup final
@jdolivier (Comment 98) : Aint gonna happen pardner…
@byron (Comment 96) : Cobus IS slow. Period.
@benji (Comment 99) : They’ve passed us off all season why not fuckup superbru
@jdolivier (Comment 101) : And the humidity. And precipitation. And the waves in durbs being just too bitching to bother with practice or fitness.
@coolfusion (Comment 105) : And the refs wearing purple shorts
This game, compared to the previous one, is like a bottom-dweller dead rubber.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 107) : Refer to comment 105
All things being equal, the sharks are kak, the lions are keeping us in the game
@jdolivier (Comment 104) : Cause knock out rugby is a different game altogether and I fancy the Sharks for some big upset ,just not against the Crusaders in Hamiltin
@benji (Comment 110) : The Crusaders don’t play in Hamilton dude
@benji (Comment 110) : Chiefs in Hamilton, if we beat the saders there, it will be an awesome upset
@benji (Comment 110) : sorry Christchurch
When did rugby remove ‘playing the ball on the floor’ from the rulebook. Every time
And that is why Bosch should be no where near a Bok team
@benji (Comment 110) : Joburg or Christchurch will support them next week anyways. This abusive relationship called being a sharks fan
Bosch really needs to improve his tackling.
Bosch taking over from big hitter April as if he’s studied his technique
@byron (Comment 114) : Don’t comment on the ref Byron, apparently it is frowned upon
Foward pass try?
@sharks_lover (Comment 115) : We should try and get Lionel back to the Sharks.
@jdolivier (Comment 116) : yes but I fancy an upset in Jhb
Lions way to smart and play, they do not stand and look they play.
@benji (Comment 122) : Fancy away….
@byron (Comment 120) : Not their first for the season, when your top of the log the ball always bounces kindly
Now Sharks are missing tackle after tackle
@jdolivier (Comment 116) : & yes we are rather abused are we not
@benji (Comment 127) : He only hits me cause he loves me
@coolfusion (Comment 124) : Yes Jhb but never Christchurch
@Bokhoring (Comment 126) : If in doubt fall back on the training Brendan Venter gave you, or your predecessor.
@Bokhoring (Comment 121) : Why would he come back? His Sharks stint almost cost him his chance at Bok honours.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 131) : He did receive the best medical rehabilitation for free
Luckily next week we get 3 players back, Beast, Botha and Marais
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 131) : Besides he is playing for a team that can actually beat the mighty resurgent bulls…
Kwagga 4-0 ref
Smit way offside
Kwagga is a legend
I’ve seen enough. Going to watch a Muppet movie now. Starring the sharks….
Kwagga in 2m offside
The most impressive thing about this lions team is the support play. Never is a man isolated
Lions just doing enough to win. No need to overdo it. Saving themselves for the play offs.
The ref pulls one back against Kwagga
@McLovin (Comment 141) : Couldn’t agree more.
Imagine what the Sharks cud achieve with the hottest 2 9 ,eish ,I can’t wait
@jdolivier (Comment 140) : We really need a professional attack coach in our setup.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 142) : He is very good but proper refs are going to nail him.
@Bokhoring (Comment 145) : Robbie Dean’s mate
Kwagga and Kriel having a field day
@McLovin (Comment 141) : We’re going to get slaughtered.
@Bokhoring (Comment 145) : First we need a team, not 15 guys waiting for a paycheck
@RuckingFun (Comment 148) : Kriel does hard grafting, kwagga does daylight robbery
Who the fuck is this hooker replacement? Glenwoods 2nd team hooker?
@Bokhoring (Comment 146) : The only proper ref alive today is Nigel Owens
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 153) : Angus Gardner is not the best but at least very consistent
How is Dan still on the field?
ok time to rather watch Soccer
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 155) : No, I am your father, oops I meant he is good
@sharks_lover (Comment 156) : Do you know the Cricket score by any chance
@jdolivier (Comment 150) : We seeing a lot more effort today than against the Bulls, but these guys just don’t have an understanding of how to attack the weak spots in a defence.
@jdolivier (Comment 154) : Ja, but adding him would screw up my whole comment
@SharksRTB (Comment 152) : No they found him in the car park, go buy Marx
Well done to the Lions.
Officials also. Cracking job.
Cheerio all.
@jdolivier (Comment 158) : 41-1
@Bokhoring (Comment 159) : Back to basics, start a backline move at pace, always run into space not into a defender
The game is too quick for us…Hehehehe. Still think we don’t need an international DOR…hehe. u/15 vs 1st team.
Mystery offside line
Thank you Sharks. Scrappy game today from both sides.
See you next week!
@byron (Comment 166) : The 2m he allows Kwagga he denies us, no mystery
@Baylion (Comment 167) : Well done Bay, good victory.
@Baylion (Comment 167) : Would’ve been much closer if you guys didn’t have Kwagga today. He was a one man wrecking
@jdolivier (Comment 170) : Crew
@Baylion (Comment 167) : You’re welcome
I am going to stick my neck out here but I think AE must play 15 he is waisted at 12
@Baylion (Comment 167) : Congratulations, this time don’t screw it up in the final
Please stop with the fucking fireworks kingspark. The sharks are loosers, and you celebrate with a firework show of + – 100 k! Nothing really surpises me about this union anymore. Outa here!
@benji (Comment 173) : Rather 13 with a creative 12 , if he gets the ball at pace every move, he will be unstoppable
Our first problem is in both 10′s we have a barn door for opponents to run through, We need the genuine 6, and better 9′s
Sharks did a good job throwing that, hopefully next week they will actually try
@Baylion (Comment 167) : Yes I can’t wait ,always remember mate knock out rugby is a whole different game
@jdolivier (Comment 176) : No he will make a seriously good 15
@benji (Comment 173) : So you want a bigger door open for opponents to run through? also Andre to slow for 15, our problem is at 9 and 10, then also no 6 and our best 8 plays 6
Proteas 53-1
@benji (Comment 180) : Why he didn’t kick at touch baffles me. Nice that Kwagga gets motm, hope he gives van der westuizen the cellphone for his contribution
@sharks_lover (Comment 182) : Thanks
@jdolivier (Comment 183) :
@jdolivier (Comment 164) : Unfortunately we still have to master the basics like catching a damn ball, having support near the ball carrier at all times, .. while other teams figure out the best point to attack the defense.
Extract of Plum’s column on Rugby Mag:
“Successful attacking teams are always looking for mismatches in the defensive line, as there are always tired props or locks whose defensive incapabilities can be exploited.
…
Having players with a high skill level is the other ingredient to a successful attacking game. Kiwi players love honing their skills, whether it’s improving their passing or their short and long kicking game. We often see the best players in Super Rugby showing a special skill that has created an opportunity to score. If you watch closely, you will see how the speed and accuracy of a backline’s passing gets the ball into space for a flying wing. All of these actions come from practising skills at speed and under pressure.
Having quality coaches who can encourage and implement techniques to improve the players’ skills is also important. You need to teach players to read situations that require a certain skill: a long flat pass because the defensive line has shortened, or a short pass – with a teammate running a good angle – to create a linebreak. “
@benji (Comment 179) : Absolutely, only one chance.
Personally I would have preferred the sharks to travel to NZ, if it didn’t mean the Lions had to lose tonight. Keep the Saffer sides in the competition as long as possible. Unfortunately that’s not happening
@Bokhoring (Comment 186) : Like I said, back to basics. Good hands, good lines, good support, good defence. And great team spirit
@Baylion (Comment 187) : Bud the lions are the only RSA team that deserve to be in the knockout stages. Thanks for your humility
We need a 10 urgently, this is our biggest weakness, as for forwards the return of Beast, Botha and Marais will be very welcome,
@sharks_lover (Comment 190) : Botha will still be out next week AFAIK
@sharks_lover (Comment 190) : If any of the 2 lions scrumhalves played for the sharks tonight, even April would’ve looked good
@jdolivier (Comment 192) : Correct
Protea’s 73-1
@sharks_lover (Comment 193) : Thanks mate, have the cricket on now
@sharks_lover (Comment 181) : 9 is fixed mate ,i say bring back French Freddie for two to three seasons, but AE reads the game very well, like a Serge Blanco ,he has great exit kick ,tavkles we’ll
@Bokhoring (Comment 191) : As far as I remember it is 4 weeks from all forms of rugby but i could be wrong.
@benji (Comment 195) : Or even Hernandez, someone that can make magic out of nothing
Sport24: Lions beat hapless Sharks to bag top spot on Super Rugby log.
“Hapless” sounds about right.
@benji (Comment 195) : I agree he has most attributes, he lacks speed and without a 10 that can tackle we cannot afford for him not to be at 12.
@sharks_lover (Comment 196) : 3 matches
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 198) : Bring back Butch
@Bokhoring (Comment 200) : Then after the Bok A side he could have played for our Sharksxv, then he missed our match vs the Bulls and then today.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 198) : If the score was 24-23 sport24 would make the headline : awesome lions ravage hapless sharks. Wouldn’t read too much into their “fantastic” journalism. Both teams were crap tonight, the lions just less crap than the sharks. Neither team would’ve made any NZ stress after tonight’s performance
@benji (Comment 195) : Creates absolutely nothing for Am. That makes him 50% useless.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 204) : Am at wing and Nkosi at 13. Nkosi can create space in a watertight door
@sharks_lover (Comment 202) : Hopefully the Sharks will argue that – because we will need him next week. The Lions were actually very rusty today – next week they will move up a gear
@Bokhoring (Comment 206) : I hope so, remember many of the SR team players played the previous week against the Kwas when we snotted them in Kimberly, and the rules do say all forms of rugby, he could even have gone and played club rugby to stay fit, this is why it is all forms of rugby.
Problem as have is 10 and Loose forward then,
If Rob Du Preez cared about winning this game, he wouldn’t have taken Jean Luc off, but he didn’t care and neither did the players. Next week we will the passionate sharks team that actually care about winning the game
Protea’s 75-1, Amla 23no and 36no
@sharks_lover (Comment 207) : Problem for next week is still 9 as well
@RuckingFun (Comment 208) : I got that feeling too, we call for Keegan to play but what i saw of him last week is he has lost it and is not fast anymore, Kwagga will lose him in a flash.
@Bokhoring (Comment 210) : Yeah that one we do not have an answer for yet.
@jdolivier (Comment 205) : Not with AE inside him. Esterhuizen’s a bash-it-up artist a la Halstead but with better defense and a big left boot.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 213) : You may just want to rephrase that
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 213) : If we have a decent 10, just maybe a skip pass is possible?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 204) : Mate firstly Am is a good CC player at best,and I have knocked AE more than most , but ,one also has to raise positive points as well and in my view he has the ability to read play as a good 15 does ,he only needs to learn to run space and duck down when taking contact
@Bokhoring (Comment 214) : I was wondering if someone would take that the wrong way.
Sorry, I’ll get my coat…
@benji (Comment 216) : How many times is he last point of defence
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 217) : Apologies
@benji (Comment 216) : Am has nothing to work with, which is why Mapoe buggered off. He had Esterhuizen at 12.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 220) : Yes that’s why he should be 15,but who would you seriously play at 12?
@benji (Comment 221) : Not sure. Not convinced Ward is the answer. Maybe some coaching but, then again, a cart horse will never run the Kentucky Derby.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 222) : Van Rensburg is a similar player to AE, and the Lions have managed to make use of him taking the ball up strongly while making sure they can play off him. Just teach AE to off-load a bit more and try and hit gaps more often.
@Bokhoring (Comment 223) : Jip, comes down to coaching. AE’s defense is miles better than RJvR’s but that’s the only factor in his favour. He doesn’t seem to have a natural instinct for space.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 224) : “Instinct” for space can be taught. RJvR didn’t have it when he moved from the Bulls to the Lions. Even props can be taught that