A cunning plan?

Well, at least now we’ll start as underdogs, right?
If it’s possible to write through gritted teeth, that’s more or less what I’m doing this morning. Mixing of metaphors aside, I’m forcing myself to look for a silver lining after another spineless performance form the Sharks this weekend, resulting in a second successive home loss. The fortress is well and truly breached, but perhaps there’s a bigger picture here that we simply have to accept, however unpalatable it may be.
When the Hurricanes beat the Crusaders on Saturday morning, the Sharks ended up in a virtually impossible situation. While it is impossible, I’m told, to motivate a rugby player to actually not win a match (and while the coaches would never actually do such a thing, I’m sure), the reality is that when the Sharks took the field against the Lions on Saturday afternoon, they will all have done so knowing that losing the game would save them a nightmare trip to New Zealand the following day.
My view is that the team came out fighting and gave a big effort on defence in the first half. They fought hard and managed to disrupt the Lions well enough to even take an unlikely lead. The Lions, though, found another gear, hit back with ease and broke the Sharks’ fragile resolve even before half time. After that, I think, the little voice in the back of the players’ heads started to speak just a little more urgently. The final 40 minutes were completely gutless and an insult to the fans, but maybe, just maybe, there’s method to the madness after all?
Rob du Preez played the confused victim in the post-match press conference rather too convincingly as well. Appearing to be out of ideas and out of control of a team with no motivation could just be the sort of ruse to encourage the Lions to ease up slightly ahead of their easy quarter-final. After all, they will have bigger challenges to face after this weekend, when the Kiwi’s come to town.
Am I dreaming? Let’s try one more time to get behind the team this week. We can save the recriminations for after Saturday’s game, if indeed they prove necessary.Tweet
As they always say, as long as you reach this point, you only need to win 3 games to be the champions…
There is no doubt RdP & co have a plan. The first half confirmed that the Sharks CAN beat the Lions. So do you head to the unknown prospect of facing Saders away or use this game as preparation for next week? Do I think we’ll beat the Lions this weekend? No, but we stand a much better chance against the Lions as opposed to the Saders.
The Saders also proved that they are not unbeatable, so expect a tough game against the Highlanders. If Saders lose and Stormers manage to win their home game, Sharks will have a far easier road to the final than we would have had we traveled to NZ first.
All that said, I don’t think this is a true sportsmanship like way of going about your business. But hey, sometimes you need to do what you need to do!
Well if anything was learnt by the Sharks, it is which front row needs to be on the field. Hopefully with the return of Ruan Botha, Beast and Franco Marais the Lions will have their hands full come scrum and line out time.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : not sure how to break it to you, but none of those three players is available this weekend.
I think when Claasens came on and formed the circle… It pretty much went like this… Boys we can take them. Lets hold it for next weekend.
Thanks for that – isnt Bothas suspension done by now.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Will make the win more epic.
Is it as cunning as a fox what used to be Professor of Cunning at Oxford University but has moved on, and is now working for the UN at the High Commission of International Cunning Planning?
(It does not bode well that Coach Rob’s ‘plan’ is headlined with a Baldrick catch-phrase )
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : fraid not. One more week
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : damn right. Jean Droste to score the winning try. Husky Schoeman to push him over the line. Stephan Coetzee to kick the conversion.
@vanmartin (Comment 10) : that was not unintentional.
@robdylan (Comment 13) : I assumed so. Aside from our questionable predilection towards a certain rugby team, we tend to possess excellent taste in general.
@robdylan (Comment 12) :
In answer – yes, you are.
Lions never looked like losing. Of course we could scrap a victory next week, but then what? Life is not a remake of Remember the Titans.
SA rugby would be better served by a narrative of good coaching and skillful players triumphing as opposed to the fairytale of grit and hunger overcoming everything. Sometimes it really is about the bike.
@Big Fish (Comment 16) : you would probably prefer take 1 of this article. The one I decided not to use
@robdylan (Comment 17) :
Ek verstaan. Rerig
Part of this cunning master plan would also need to involve framing Kwagga McCaw for running over next Saturday’s ref’s dog, as well as convincing Elton to continue his habit of being extremely charitable to those less fortunate than him.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : I find that suspension very cynical and unfair.the guy wasn’t playing for the Sharks when he offended, yet Sharks are penalized.
He should be banned from 3 Internationals or S.A Team games.How can a three match ban automatically be three Sharks games.
@robdylan (Comment 11) : Can we not make a case for him missing a game in whatever this new fangled Vodacom Cup is called?
@Bokhoring (Comment 19) : Whie speaking of charity, lets not forget the Vryheid / Michaelhouse boytjies (Ruan Combrinck) contribution last Saturday.
@Bokhoring (Comment 21) : they already tried that.
@The hound (Comment 20) : It is damn unfair on the Sharks but I guess its all about stamping out foul / dirty play.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 24) : So how does the ban work, is he banned for 3 weeks or 3 games.
If its games how are those defined, club,province,country.If its weeks, what happens if we have a bye like we just did, does that add on a week.
@The hound (Comment 25) : This I dont know, I know some guys get banned for weeks, some guys for games and these could include club, lower tier etc and Sharks players get banned for SupeRugby games.
@The hound (Comment 25) : three “game weeks”…. it’s basically three weeks but any bye weeks are excluded.
@robdylan (Comment 27) : so, as an example. If the Sharks XV hadn’t shat the bed and managed to lose against 13 Bulls players, Ruan could have served out one of his weeks by missing that game.
At least the Proteas bowlers are spanking the Poms – England 84/5 still 389 behind
@Big Fish (Comment 16) : Every part of me wants us to smash the Lions and get a victory
If the Sharks blitz 3 games to be champions, question is would they deserve the title ????
my view is Yes and No,
Yes because well played and if they play whats in front of them then fair is fair, and they are after all my team
No because as a fan the sharks are the most frustrating team to support next to Liverpool FC, and the inconsistencies puked out this season are un-excusable, and winning should not be a licence to offset that into the CC and 2018
My fcuking blood pressure of 2017 – Lord have Mercy !!!
Ja Rob like you optimism but for now and untill they’re able to proof me wrong I’m done believing that a turn around is just one game away!
All the players have the ability to perform on this level but seems something mentally is stopping them from doing so!!!
Thjs however is not a new thing and has hampered the Sharks for a while now. Taking a look at some if the teams the Sharks were able to field it’s almost criminal that they did not win Super rugby at all and more Currie cups!!!
Sharks needs a sports phychologis and for the life of me I can’t see why they have not appointed one!!!
Sour grapes bad Monday blame what ever but on this Monday afternoon I can’t see the Sharks beating the Lions this weekend!!!
Lets say the the most frustrating team to support on this planet pull of a miracle and lift the 2017 SC trophy
would you all think AC would incorporate more Sharks in the bok fold ???
It would be a bit hard not to, then again why would he mess with the dynamics of the class of 2017
it could (and i mean a big COULD) be a real catch 22 for AC
@Andrew Fletcher (Comment 31) : not a Liverpool fan but as a ManU fan I understand your pain!!! Maybe we just love being traumatized by our sporting teams!!!
@JD (Comment 32) : F….king A, i stem saam with the sports shrink concept, cause RDP kicking ice boxes in change rooms and cold staring journos at the press table obviously doesn’t have the desired effect
@Andrew Fletcher (Comment 31) : you would also have liked v1 of the article better
@Andrew Fletcher (Comment 33) : to be 100% honest except for van Wyk, Big Tom and the Ginger Ninja I really can’t see any other Sharks players that has performed constantly and kept a clean(ish) disciplinary record (injured and departing players excluded)!!!
@Andrew Fletcher (Comment 35) : problem has been with the Sharks for way longer than RdP’s arrival!!! To be honest personally I think it might go as far back as late 90′s early 2000′s!!!
@Andrew Fletcher (Comment 31) :
I’d say that they deserve the title if they win the next 3. Because it would take real skill and application to do so; which is why we won’t perform that miracle. We lack those 2 qualities.
@robdylan (Comment 36) : What was the basic context of v1 ?? LOL
@robdylan (Comment 36) : any chance of receiving v1 by mail?! Would love to read it?
BTW might he title have any thing to do with a certain Baldrick?!
@JD (Comment 37) : Ya i would love to see Big Tom as a back up for Kitshoff,
Tom, Marx and Dreyer could be potent
and i would like to see what Am can do with some guidance from Franco Smith
It was sad being at the game. Our boys allowed outselves to be beaten and from what i saw is that we can beat them. Half back pairing will be different to this week. Jantjies and Kriel looked to take hard knocks and it was interesting watching Esterhuizen trying to crush any Lion through the ground. What i also find surprising is that although the Lions top the log they dont get the premier viewership on Sat. They pulled at 2:30pm game and the Stormers get the 5pm how is that correct?
@Big Fish (Comment 39) : I agree, but if so i hope they iron out the “like for like” mindset, you know when you at the bar and always play a worse game of pool against your 8 year old daughter……thats shark mentality twenty seventeen!
@Dunx (Comment 43) : I can see the angle of what you say about AE, its like boxers gaining ascendancy at weigh ins,
This is all just grasping at straws. I submit that the way sharks are playing currently any team of lions’ calibre and higher would have to be running backwards to allow the sharks to win. It would be so obvious that they would be caught. That outcome not being worth the risk they lazily set about beating us.
I for one would love to see v1 of this article as I believe that is the one that most fans would identify with. Hell it is frustrating supporting this team man!
For all tour hopefulness bexr week you will still see Reinach starting, Dan dup keeping ginger out of his slot or moving him to Flank. No Keegan no Tera. Possibly bringing Odwa in for good measure.
@coolfusion (Comment 48) : Next week
@coolfusion (Comment 48) : You know when concept of when one is too close to something to see the BS, you think the Sharks coaching staff suffers that?
At the start of the season I felt qualifying for the quarters would be par – so at least they managed that.
However least number of tries scored of all South African teams (and that vs. the hapless Ozzies) and third lowest in the competition does not make for good reading. At least we are jointly in fifth spot with the Crusaders for least number of tries conceded (again playing the useless Ozzies).
Unfortunately for this team to win the next game let alone next three will require an astounding turnaround (something similar to the heroics of the 2012 team), and I don’t think these guys currently have the aptitude to do it.
@Andrew Fletcher (Comment 50) : No else the whole team and staff deserve an Oscar. Not just for that but the whole season. That to my untrained eye looked like real struggling.
@Another Nick (Comment 47) : you’ll probably see it on Sunday, let’s be honest.
@Andrew Fletcher (Comment 42) : Am coming back from injury so “listed” him under injured.
@coolfusion (Comment 48) : sad but probably true!!! Next player(s) to go AE and or Ginger!?!?!!
@JD (Comment 55) : both off to Japan, I believe. Should be back for SR, for what that’s worth
@robdylan (Comment 56) : Sigh…SA sides trying to rebuild really are on a hiding to nothing!
Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa)
Assistant referees: Jaco van Heerden (South Africa), Egon Seconds (South Africa)
Television match official: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
@Baylion (Comment 58) : Is it possible to cram more idiots onto one panel? At least no Greeff this time.