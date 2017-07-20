Bosch asked to step up in Joburg

Just like he did the last time the Sharks faced the Lions in Johannesburg, 20-year-old Curwin Bosch will wear the number 10 jersey for Saturday’s crunch quarter-final clash against the high-riding Lions.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has made just a single change to the side that failed to really make much of an impact against the Lions in Durban last weekend, with Bosch and Garth April trading places. We felt it was an odd call to back April to start in the previous game and a lack of length on clearing kicks was among a number of problems that conspired against the Sharks that day, making any form of meaningful exit under pressure seem impossible. Bosch will need to man up on defence in this game, but I’m sure his educated and considerably bigger boot will ahve been a big factor in the decision to start him this time around.

A late call will be made regarding the fitness of Franco Marais, after suffering a bad concussion against the Bulls three weeks ago. Marais has been bracketed with Stephan Coetzee on the bench and with the latter battling with basics last time out, fans will be hoping that “Frank the Tank” recovers in time for the game.

There’s still no Beast Mtawarira this week, meaning Philip van der Walt leads an unchanged forward pack into the clash.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais/Stephan Coetzee, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Garth April, 23 Jeremy Ward.