Currie Cup 2017: Cheetahs v Sharks

It’s a young Sharks team – let’s see what they can do in a game when they are really likely to be facing steep odds.
Kick-off in Bloem is at 7pm.
Free State Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rosco Specman, 13 Francois Venter, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Uzair Cassiem, 6 Neil Jordaan, 5 Daniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Charles Marais.
Replacements: 16 Ox Nche, 17 Reinach Venter, 18 Rynier Bernado, 19 Chris Dry, 20 Zee Mkhabela, 21 JW Jonker, 22 Cecil Afrika.
Sharks: 15 Courtney Winnaar, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Sibusiso Sithole, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Keegan Daniel (captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola.
Replacements: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Thierry Kounga, 18 Tyler Paul, 19 Bandisa Ndlovu, 20 Hanco Venter, 21 Brandon Bailing, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe.
That the Cheetahs are likely winners is no Celtic Rumour
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 1) :
Where is the French import in all these selections? Is he notbhere for cc or is sharks a club med for yet another poor acquisition?
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : who knows?
change to the announced team – Cam Wright starts, Hanco Venter bench
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Great news thanks Rob
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Did you manage yet to see both Sharks schools games?
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Enjoying the sights no doubt. Keeping a prospective talent out of a contract. Sigh. Oh well you can’t say we aren’t doing our bit for charity.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Any idea why my mobile reflects that I’m not logged in? Not a hassle just wondering as I’m obviously logged in, icon just hasn’t changed.
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : Thought he was here for coaching and to play if required. Might have misunderstood initially
Ross geldenhuys first sharks game first 10min first penalty. We all love the yellow card machine
For fucksake sharks, just have a go and stop kicking everything. If you gonna lose than lose in a blaze of glory.
Sharks not looking out of depth against this Superrugby cheetahs team. First time tackling just letting them down
Cam still has that bullet pass
@jdolivier (Comment 13) : looked much better in that passage of play. Still no creativity in backline play.
Cheetahs very fortunate not to get carded, have seen reds for similar situations this season, intentionally or not
@Poisy (Comment 15) : Everything done very static and getting the ball standing still
Tmo gets it wrong and we are awarded a try. Wish mclovin was here to see a ref help us
Mmm, that look suspiciously like a knock there.
Welcome back Cameron, definitely the Wright move
Why must you release the tackled player except if your a metre from the touchline, then all of a sudden you can grab his shirt and pull him into touch?
@jdolivier (Comment 20) : Great to have a decent young scrumhalf for a change
@Bokhoring (Comment 22) : What a pass
@Bokhoring (Comment 22) : He posesses
The Cheetah hooker is built like a brick shithouse
How on God’s green earth can no-one tackle Clayton blommetjies he has beaten like 15 defenders in 3 runs.
Tackling not good enough for this level
The “b team” is really showing lots of grit
This ref is really sympathetic to the Sharks’ cause
@Bokhoring (Comment 29) : Feels odd doesn’t it
@jdolivier (Comment 30) : Just plain weird
@Bokhoring (Comment 31) : Hopefully a taste of things to come tomorrow
@Bokhoring (Comment 25) : Look the vending machine that walks
The ref is definitely a closet sharks supporter, really keeping us in this game. Not complaining, just a jading experience
Just saw the schedule for craven week tomorrow, they have cheated the cheetahs out of they unofficial final. Both them and the sharks undefeated but they will not be in final. I understand lions hosting but this is blatant cheating now. Would have loved kzn vs cheetahs best attacking teams and only true undefeated teams
@Poisy (Comment 35) : Correct it should have been Sharks vs Cheetahs. so you say it is Sharks vs Lions?
Couple of promising players here – Louw at 12, Vermeulen at 7, Winnaar at 15 (but he needs to work on his tackling), even Sithole can suddenly catch a ball again. Some nice offloads – just mistakes at crucial times
@Poisy (Comment 35) : Lions are the flavor of the month, well deserved, that’s why bud
@Bokhoring (Comment 37) : Just the missed tackles on blommetjies costing us
@jdolivier (Comment 39) : He seems to be our kryptonite as usual. Always plays well against the Sharks
@sharks_lover (Comment 36) : yup. Cheetahs vs wp before the final.
@jdolivier (Comment 38) : Sorry cannot agree JD, Yes Lions have been good but the Kids have nothing to do with the seniors and they all play their heart out for recognition.
@Poisy (Comment 41) : Very bad to what they have done to the Cheetah kids.
How bad is this ref though? Thr last FS try came off a turnover where the player never supported his own body weight. He just fell over and the Cheetahs got the penalty.
@sharks_lover (Comment 42) : Wasn’t justifying the decision, just rationalizing the thought pattern. Have to agree with Poisy, sharks vs cheetahs would’ve been a spectacle
@boertjie101 (Comment 44) : He hasn’t been perfect, but he has benefited us much more than that mistake
@jdolivier (Comment 45) : Understandable.
@jdolivier (Comment 46) : Not so sure about that. He misses a lot! That Cheetahs hooker doesn’t throw straight in the line out either. That doesn’t get picked up. I’d say he is equally bad either side.
@jdolivier (Comment 46) : Ben10 also costing us a victory. Not a big fan of him.
Cheetahs are destroying us in the scrums.
@boertjie101 (Comment 48) : That he surely does, as refs go this season we have definitely had worse, still green he has the potential for the future
@boertjie101 (Comment 49) : Bring back Inny radebe, he at least loves running the ball
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : Just all of a sudden, didn’t happen in the first half, but geldenhuys surely doesn’t have the discipline for professional rugby
@jdolivier (Comment 52) : As you speak he arrives hahaha
@jdolivier (Comment 52) : Lol. Do you reckon Cheetahs are considering Venter as new sponsors? A lot of them out there tonight
@jdolivier (Comment 53) : Changed when the Ox came on
Keegan had not really stuck his hand up either
Our Cameroon player on lol
@boertjie101 (Comment 55) : Almost as bad as the 2000′s bulls and botha
Now this shit is getting ridiculous, we held so well for 50 minutes and now we see the typical Superrugby “kak” the senior idiots cause every week. Where is the commitment men
As good as louw was in the first half, he is twice as bad in the second
Would say that was game set and match. Unless Keegan can inspire the team to actually play some rugby not just tackle
Goodnight everybody.
@Poisy (Comment 63) : Chat again tomorrow
Wow what a kak mistake ref, knock on from the lineout 95m try
Consolation try, well this is well deserved payback for the supersport challenge
Sharks handling needs a lot of work.
Thank goodness we played so pathetically bad, just how one should feel as a sharks supporter. Rob no need to right a piece on this match. I’ll summarise for you. Bad handling, no support, terrible defence, no balls. Coupled with no ideas on attack and a cheetahs team with a point to prove, we lost, badly. The end
@Bokhoring (Comment 67) : We need a skills coach, handling was bad, but no sharks team, bar the craven week boys, has any idea what to do with ball in hand. We had 50% possession and got schooled
@Bokhoring (Comment 25) : Wait till you see his bench replacement
I have been waiting to see Reinach Venter play, and he gets a try.
@KingCheetah (Comment 70) : Congratulations on that performance. There was only one team in it from the 15th minute. Must feel vindicated after we sent a Superrugby team against your supersport challenge team
Sorry my Sharks buds! The result was never in doubt. It eas Super rugby vs. a mixed bag Sharks team. The result was inevitable. Sharks will be better once they have their Super rugby squad available. Make space for Vosloo and Vermeulen!
@KingCheetah (Comment 72) : Don’t forget Inny radebe (was really good tonight), that bailing chap and Cameron wright
@jdolivier (Comment 71) : Thanks JD, the whole Super rugby thing had me kind of lose intetest. And this really was a game the Sharks couldnt really win. Too many nee faces in Geldenhuys, Vosloo, and Paul. Sharks will be there come the crunch games.
@KingCheetah (Comment 72) : Yes Bailing impressed!
@KingCheetah (Comment 72) : I know you want to fire Blommetjies, but he does keep his best games for the Sharks in CC.
@Bokhoring (Comment 76) : Yes, problem with the Blompot fellow, is he will be terrible for a few matches hereafter! Think the Sharks players allowed him to look good! ????
@KingCheetah (Comment 78) : They seem to make a habit of that in CC games.
ok ok not the greatest game but I wasnt expecting much really, we have to access everything in context
the negative were clearly their to see and the positives were there but require a bit more insight.
lets start with the bad:
we slowly let the game get away from us, after starting ok
Ross scrumming ability was shocking, not a prop my self (lock back in the day) but does that relate to him just arriving.
we could not adapt to the cheetahs tactic of trying to slip tackles.
our tackling in general was scary bad at times
keegs looks a step slower than usual even, losing his mojo, but it worth mentioning that some players look ok in the second team and come alive in the first team he did look good with ball in hand.
winnar at the back looks very inexperienced and im not overly stoked about his general ability at this point. where is Joubert ?? injured
odwa was there for experience but it hurt us a bit having him there
cheetahs really started to enjoy themselves as the game went one.
Now the pros:
lose head prop Mzamo Majola looked real good, ultra effective
tyler paul came on with his new hair cut an looked good at lock and in open play
Ben didnt have the best game but he still looks a future prospect just practice the kicks young man
cam w looks impressive and venter played well when he came on
vermualen seem to only come live in attack late in the game but did well in general
starting hooker played well enough for someone so inexperienced
the replacement centre bb looked great coming on (find from club rugby)
Great to see Inny back from injury, looked keen to run the ball but passing let him down once or twice.
I still want to win the CC like I want to win the SRC or SR but I understand that its not alway possible to win them all or any of them due to many factors. so we suffer in the src or cc so long as we use it to build a Formidable SR team.
Given that we had 11 debutantes to CC (not Superugby) , plus 3 new arrivals on Monday from Kings, and we played a Superugby side- I don’t think it is all doom and gloom. Have faith Gents!!
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 81) : Yep I enjoyed it as a rugby spectacle, some promising young guns like m majola got good game time