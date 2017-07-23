Sharks pipped at the death once more

Rob du Preez asked his Sharks for a big effort ahead of yesterday’s Super Rugby quarter-final clash in Johannesburg and that’s exactly what he got from the players, who lost 21-23 in controversial circumstances after a pulsating game that threw up a number of questionable refereeing decisions.

There certainly wasn’t much subtlety to the way the Sharks went about their task in the first half and after a nightmare start (with Stephan Lewies dropping the kick-off) and a few tense minutes defending their line early on, it became clear that Philip van der Walt and his team were not about to let the Lions have things their own way. Built on a platform of rock-solid defence and plentiful pressure on out-of-sorts Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies, the Sharks gradually gained the ascendancy, overturning a Jantjies Penalty when Kobus van Wyk scored the opening try.

That score was similar to his score the previous week, where some tom-foolery in the red zone by the attack-obsessed Lions led to an interception by Lukhayno Am. Quick hands saw van Wyk score and the Sharks led 5-3. Curwin Bosch added a drop goal, then two further penalties and with a healthy 14-3 advantage, the Sharks went into half time feeling they certainly were in control of the match, despite some questionable scrum calls from referee Marius van der Westhuizen.

After the break, though, the referee went from being number 31 to number 1 and stamped his authority on the game with a few utter howlers. Allowing his irritation with Sharks prop Thomas du Toit (for what, I’m not sure) to spill over, van der Westhuizen took the frankly ludicrous decision to yellow-card Stephan Lewies early in the second half, after the latter had strayed offside in the red zone. Lewies had had not so much as a warning before and there was no blanket team warning issued; what’s more, Lewies did not even touch a ball carrier, but the ref decided the contest needed a nudge in the Lions’ favour. Quick tries to Franco Mostert and Jaco Kriel followed and all but wiped out the Sharks advantage – only Jantjies’ wayward kicking saw the visitors hang on to a slender 14-13 advantage.

With Lewies back on the field, the Sharks fought back and were well on attack in the Lions 22 when the referee struck again, penalising van Wyk for a marginal high tackle (when he had, again, ignored plenty similar offences from the Lions). Quick thinking and quick hands from the penalty saw the home side sprint the length of the field for their third try, to Lionel Mapoe. Jantjies finally found his radar and the Sharks were now behind by 6.

Once more, though, they surged up field and appeared odds on to score from a rolling maul when Mostert collapsed the drive. With penalty advantage, the Sharks scored a great try through Cobus Reinach, although once more the self-important peacock with the whistle found a way to intervene, rebuking Etienne Osthuizen for obstruction and cancelling the score. Mostert was yellow-carded, but one has to ask about the penalty try that should automatically have followed? Daniel du Preez did force his way over not long after and with Curwin Bosch in great goal-kicking form, the Sharks led 21-20 with mere minutes to play.

Further “interesting” calls in the last few minutes saw van der Westhuizen again ignore a clear off-the-ball tackle just metres from the Lions tryline, with Kobus van Wyk chasing through a grubber only to be tackled early by Courtnall Skosaan. Even after Ruan Combricnk had stepped up to nail a massive penalty from his own half to put the Lions back ahead, the Sharks pushed forward strongly and felt they had a clear shout for a penalty at the death, with Lions players illegally playing the ball in a ruck right in front of their posts.

Van der Westhuizen certainly wasn’t brave enough to make that call, though, and blew his whistle to ensure that he would remain all the luck the Lions needed on the day.

Lions (23) : Tries Franco Mostert, Jaco Kriel, Lionel Mapoe. Conversion Elton Jantjies. Penalties Jantjies, Ruan Combrinck.

Sharks 21: Tries Kobus van Wyk, Daniel du Prez. Conversion Curwin Bosch. Penalties Bosch (2). Drop-goal Bosch.