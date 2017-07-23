Sharks pipped at the death once more

Rob du Preez asked his Sharks for a big effort ahead of yesterday’s Super Rugby quarter-final clash in Johannesburg and that’s exactly what he got from the players, who lost 21-23 in controversial circumstances after a pulsating game that threw up a number of questionable refereeing decisions.
There certainly wasn’t much subtlety to the way the Sharks went about their task in the first half and after a nightmare start (with Stephan Lewies dropping the kick-off) and a few tense minutes defending their line early on, it became clear that Philip van der Walt and his team were not about to let the Lions have things their own way. Built on a platform of rock-solid defence and plentiful pressure on out-of-sorts Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies, the Sharks gradually gained the ascendancy, overturning a Jantjies Penalty when Kobus van Wyk scored the opening try.
That score was similar to his score the previous week, where some tom-foolery in the red zone by the attack-obsessed Lions led to an interception by Lukhayno Am. Quick hands saw van Wyk score and the Sharks led 5-3. Curwin Bosch added a drop goal, then two further penalties and with a healthy 14-3 advantage, the Sharks went into half time feeling they certainly were in control of the match, despite some questionable scrum calls from referee Marius van der Westhuizen.
After the break, though, the referee went from being number 31 to number 1 and stamped his authority on the game with a few utter howlers. Allowing his irritation with Sharks prop Thomas du Toit (for what, I’m not sure) to spill over, van der Westhuizen took the frankly ludicrous decision to yellow-card Stephan Lewies early in the second half, after the latter had strayed offside in the red zone. Lewies had had not so much as a warning before and there was no blanket team warning issued; what’s more, Lewies did not even touch a ball carrier, but the ref decided the contest needed a nudge in the Lions’ favour. Quick tries to Franco Mostert and Jaco Kriel followed and all but wiped out the Sharks advantage – only Jantjies’ wayward kicking saw the visitors hang on to a slender 14-13 advantage.
With Lewies back on the field, the Sharks fought back and were well on attack in the Lions 22 when the referee struck again, penalising van Wyk for a marginal high tackle (when he had, again, ignored plenty similar offences from the Lions). Quick thinking and quick hands from the penalty saw the home side sprint the length of the field for their third try, to Lionel Mapoe. Jantjies finally found his radar and the Sharks were now behind by 6.
Once more, though, they surged up field and appeared odds on to score from a rolling maul when Mostert collapsed the drive. With penalty advantage, the Sharks scored a great try through Cobus Reinach, although once more the self-important peacock with the whistle found a way to intervene, rebuking Etienne Osthuizen for obstruction and cancelling the score. Mostert was yellow-carded, but one has to ask about the penalty try that should automatically have followed? Daniel du Preez did force his way over not long after and with Curwin Bosch in great goal-kicking form, the Sharks led 21-20 with mere minutes to play.
Further “interesting” calls in the last few minutes saw van der Westhuizen again ignore a clear off-the-ball tackle just metres from the Lions tryline, with Kobus van Wyk chasing through a grubber only to be tackled early by Courtnall Skosaan. Even after Ruan Combricnk had stepped up to nail a massive penalty from his own half to put the Lions back ahead, the Sharks pushed forward strongly and felt they had a clear shout for a penalty at the death, with Lions players illegally playing the ball in a ruck right in front of their posts.
Van der Westhuizen certainly wasn’t brave enough to make that call, though, and blew his whistle to ensure that he would remain all the luck the Lions needed on the day.
Lions (23) : Tries Franco Mostert, Jaco Kriel, Lionel Mapoe. Conversion Elton Jantjies. Penalties Jantjies, Ruan Combrinck.
Sharks 21: Tries Kobus van Wyk, Daniel du Prez. Conversion Curwin Bosch. Penalties Bosch (2). Drop-goal Bosch.
How is it even allowed to have the same ref 2 games in a row. What’s worst is.. This is about the 4th time in 4 games the same ref nails the Sharks
Whats the story flouting around in NZ that the Sharks are looking too leave Super rugby and also join up with the Cheetahs and Kings in the Pro12
Guys, I know the ref had some howlers, but we were only 1 point clear with 10 minutes left to play, can we really be surprised that we were pipped at the death?
@Uli Boelie (Comment 2) : Seems to be a hollow rumour based on not much. The Sharks do like the idea, but as far as i k ow there’s absolutely no suggestion that this will happen now.
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 3) : Yeah, but c’mon, they scored twice while Lewies was in the bin.
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 3) : Not surprised, pissed. The ten points they scored while lewies was sent off and the penalty for van wyks ‘high’ tackle leaves me fuming.
@Dragnipur (Comment 6) : Oh well, nothing happens to these refs anyway; this guy will fail upwards until he has a gig at the next World Cup and manages to stuff that up too.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : It’s almost like the Sharks should start training to accommodate these dodgy refs in their game plan.
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 8) : When Manny Pacman was robbed in Australia last month the Phillipian Boxing Board conducted a second review whereby they got three neutral world recognized, and unbiased judges to score the fight from the footage with the sound turned off, the rest was totally different.I would like to do that with this march.This ref is so biased that there are grounds that he is criminally liable.We were robbed twice at Ellis Park this year.
Secondly I would like to see all the big mouths on here in the past couple of weeks who kept up a barrage of whines that Rob played his sons out of some kind of Nepotistic bias, admit there ignorance.Those boys were huge yesterday especially the much maligned Dan,So good in fact that I can’t remember if Kwagga Smith was on the field.They are still only 21.
And as to the moronic suggestion last week that we should replace our entire coaching staff with the Craven week coaches, did you watch that final.
Hope to hell we can keep the spine of this team for next year.
And I will admit here that Reinarch had a good game yesterday,when he sparks the team sparks unfortunately.
As long as referees remain human there will always be questionable decisions. Fortunately life goes on. Best of luck to the Lions in the semis.
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : as long as you play a transvaal union ref to ref a lions vs anyone match you are going to end us with saturdays display
@byron (Comment 12) : I think I read that Marius is a WP referee; either way, he was not competently neutral on Saturday. Seconds and Van Heerden were not very much better; Derby like that with a lot riding on it should have had a kiwi referee; it’s my opinion that SARU scripted the lions going through to the final and therefore nothing will be said about Marius’ poor performance (or van Heerden’s in the earlier pool match at Ellis Park) because Marius accomplished what they wanted. Its politics and money.
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : That’s very magnanimous of you; what I have to say about the lions is not proper. If they don’t deserve to be there because they keep getting assisted by local referees, then they shouldn’t be there. Rigged is rigged.
I sincerely hope the Sharks channel this buggery into dishing out an ass-whooping to every team they meet in the Currie Cup and bring a trophy back to Kings Park.
Are we going to go over all the decisions, including those against the Lions, with the same fervour and zeal?
Lions also got a yellow card. I’m guessing that one was spot on. Ref got it right. Right? No wait, there should have been a penalty try. Bit optimistic if you ask me. How many penalty tries are awarded in similar circumstances? One collapsed maul still 5m out? Usually only after repeated collapsing of a maul will the ref even think about a penalty try.
The tackle on van Wyk? Looks like he had ran past the ball by the time Skosaan collided with him.
Last call of the game? Just because the Sharks players were throwing their arms in the air means f-all. Of course they’re going to do that. Do we have any clear footage that there was reason for a penalty? Desperate actions by desperate players trying to influence the ref and win the match. Nothing wrong with doing that but doesn’t mean they were right.
Lions were very poor, gifted the Sharks a try early on. Jantjies couldn’t hit a barn door. Sharks were up 14-3 at half time. Still the Sharks couldn’t put them away. But yes, it was the ref.
Time to put on your big boy pants and suck it up. Life’s not fair.
P.S. Also do a proper press conference. Be dignified in defeat otherwise you just look like a petulant child.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : Don’t you have a Snoek braai to attend or a Stormers site to go cry on.
the twat speaketh his usual shit …… why do you hang around a Sharks fan site and spout your shyte, is life that bad
Robbed twice…..say what you want. His actions and poor calls can actually cost people their careers. He is an absolute doos.
Anyone have an idea what happened after the game? Hearing different stories.
@Lieplapper (Comment 19) : Do dish…all that happened that I heard was that du Preez looking highly miffed made an appearance, said one or two things and made a duck…Ackerman said the lions were lucky but I frankly don’t care what he said…did the Sharks players shake van der Westhuizen’s hand? Did they refuse to? I would have refused. What did happen after the game?
Had a little chuckle at Hugh Bladen squealing with delight when the last kick went over. Good ol Blades was a Transvaal scrummie back in the days so he wasn’t about to let a small thing like professionalism get in the way.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : I agree with you. The Sharks lost because we weren’t able to utilise the time Franco was off with the yellow. And because we conceded that pentalty at the end. Although I’m a Sharks supporter, I can’t look past these, no one else to blame. The Sharks players over-reacted with the tackle on van Wyk, I have no doubt that van Wyk overrun the ball and had no intention of picking it up. no wonder the ref wouldn’t hear anything from them at that last ruck. Sad about the loss, but hoping the players can take the spirit they showed in this game to the CC games.
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 21) : Blades was a 10,TVL and junior Springboks ,which is what the second team was called in those days
HIs most famous escapade was jumping out of a window at the Beach hotel, to avoid some chicks husband and breaking both his ankles,he doesn’t t have too many fond memories of Natal.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : Look, you make some fair points. I do think if you compare the two yellow cards, the reasoning for them is worlds apart – and though you may say I only say so because I am a Sharks supporter, Lewies’ card can’t be justified whichever way you shake it, while Mostert’s can. I agree with you that the collapsed maul was never a penalty try. I actually have some completely different gripes. I watched the game again with some pausing – brave, I know – but anyone can do themselves a favour and analyse how MvdW blew the offsides line and the breakdown. Personally I found it shocking and scandalous. At the end of the day, I unfortunately find myself having to agree with you: Life is unfair. Of course it has to be said that this WAS unfair. Platitudes don’t take away the unfairness and the feelings it induces. But that is life…and it must go on. Scheiße…but there we are…
@pastorshark (Comment 24) : We should never allow this prick to ref in our province again,
@Rienke36 (Comment 22) : No doubt once the emotion has died down a bit, players and coaches will see there’s lots to work on but also plenty to be proud of.
There’s some seriously good players at the Sharks. Hopefully they take the lessons learnt this season to heart and continue on an upward curve.
SA needs all teams to be on a level good enough to win the tournament. Of the SA sides the Sharks have taken to the professional era the best and I have no doubt they will be getting things right sooner rather than later.
@The hound (Comment 23) : classic story
@McLovin (Comment 26) : We were still good enough to give your lot a good thrashing this year,
But you are right there are more important things than rugby, the state of the fynbos is something to get concerned about.
@Rienke36 (Comment 22) : True…Mvovo’s actions were pretty useless in that phase of play…of course the officials gave them the extra 5m Combrink needed to slot it (damn it!). I disagree with your view of the tackle on van Wyk…not in terms of whether he was past it, but in terms of the result…is it ok to tackle anyone without the ball ever? So if a dummy runner places himself somewhere without the intention of catching the ball is it ok to tackle him without the ball? Surely that’s not how it works. Skosaan didn’t just collide with van Wyk, he intentionally tackled him, he did so without him having the ball, in so doing he prevented van Wyk from turning around and getting involved. It should have been a penalty…
@McLovin (Comment 26) : That is a very fair and constructive comment. Thanks. I, for one, really enjoy your input on the site. I’m still pissed off about yesterday, though, damn it!!!
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 8) : Difficult to accommodate an ass who blows you up for bullshit just because he had a bad experience on north beach when he was 16.
@The hound (Comment 10) : The twins were very good…
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : True. I’m not sure I’m quite ready to cover that performance of MvdW with just “being human,” though. But ja…
@pastorshark (Comment 24) : With regards to Lewies, the ref did mention ‘repeated infringements’ when he showed him the yellow card. Not sure if the ref issued any warnings but frankly I couldn’t be arsed to watch it again just to listen out for what the ref said.
Anyway as far as I know the ref isn’t required to give warnings. I’m sure Nigel Owens, and I’m sure other refs as well, have issued yellows without prior warning. Especially in the ‘red zone’.
With regards to the off sides I am often surprised, whilst watching live, that players are not penalised for off sides. In the Stormers v Chiefs game I thought both sides, especially Kolisi and one or two Chiefs forwards, were off sides on a number of occasions. But the commentators just rant and rave about their line speed. So if the ref doesn’t penalise them or the assistant don’t flag it then I’m just going to accept it. Goes both ways.
And yes it sucks. But that’s just life. Obladi oblada and all that jazz.
@The hound (Comment 28) : You did indeed and well deserved. No complaints from me.
@pastorshark (Comment 30) : Thanks.
@The hound (Comment 28) : What’s up with the fynbos? Or are you just messing with me.
@McLovin (Comment 37) : serious bru,you been living in that pile of shite mud island for far too long, come home the fynbos needs you.
@The hound (Comment 38) : Almost brought a tear to my eye that post. A link to Tannie Sonja’s ‘Jantjie kom huistoe die kaap is leeg sonder jou’ would have sent me into an uncontrollable sob.
@McLovin (Comment 34) : Yeah look…I’m not quite with you…
1. I did watch it again…he did say “repeat infringements”…but he had only given one penalty against us in that half…against our prop in a scrum…and then he carded a lock who was slightly offsides, but didn’t affect play, didn’t tackle anyone. Maybe it’s my Sharks colours again, but that just strikes me as not just very harsh, but unjustified. Nick Mallett said precisely that in studio after the game. I don’t really like to say it, but Nick was right. If that is true, then it is fair to criticise the ref for an unjustified yellow.
2. I get that refs don’t always blow the offsides…but consistency is the issue. Again, I did watch it a second time with those pauses and my issue is that he did blow the Sharks for infringements that he didn’t blow the Lions for resulting in a lopsided penalty count. To me, that can be objectively established if you watch it again…that’s certainly why I wanted to watch it again, just to check whether I was being unfair…that to me is not swings and roundabouts.
I do get that it is done and dusted now and we have to swallow it. I do still think it was unfair, I do still think that it is not good enough for an official in a knock out game and I don’t have to like it. I’ll say my bit about it, I’ll try and do it more tactfully than I first did in anger yesterday…and I certainly hope somebody does evaluate that performance objectively and addresses it. I have to admit that it does leave a sour taste in my mouth that it all won’t make a smidgen of a difference to what happened yesterday. But that’s something I have to live with and will swear violently about in the vast and all too often empty halls of my mind…
Scheiße!
@McLovin (Comment 39) : instinctively knew you were fyn bos hugger,
@pastorshark (Comment 40) : Admire your commitment. I have nothing to offer other than perhaps a genuine ‘I understand’. Some things from my under 11 playing days still haunt me.
With regards to the ref, if he is truly that bad then he will be weeded out. Not because he is biased but because he is not good enough at his job.
@McLovin (Comment 42) : Old tappe henning built a career of over 15 years based on the worst officiating against the cheetahs and bulls. Not once reprimanded or fined. Some dicks in the vein of old tappet and Bryce Lawrence just manage to get away with nailing a certain team, if you watch matches they officiate when those certain team/s aren’t playing, they are actually good refs. A certain Jonathan Kaplan springs to mind whenever the lions played, he was at marius van der westuizen levels of kak against them
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : Always thought that whem Jimmy Smith-Belton reffed a WP match they would lose. Especially against N-Tvl.
@McLovin (Comment 42) : Why do you think he will be weeded out, he just delivered a home semi and a potential home final for SARU thats a huge amount of money for those corrupt coffers, probably get given the semi to see if he can deliver the final.
@McLovin (Comment 44) : And in that statement you fully understand how all sharks supporters feel about marius van der westuizen
@The hound (Comment 45) : Not saying he will be. Just if he’s that bad he will. Maybe he’s not that bad.
@jdolivier (Comment 46) : I was most likely wrong.
@McLovin (Comment 48) : Popped that bastard into reverse very quickly