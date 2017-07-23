Young Sharks take a pounding

Caretaker Currie Cup coach Paul Anthony was brave in defeat on Friday night and managed to take a number of positives out of his side’s 48-12 defeat at the hands of the reigning champion Cheetahs in round 1. SA Rugby’s somewhat bizarre decision to overlap these opening Currie Cup rounds with the Super Rugby finals series was always going to put sides like the Sharks and Lions at a disadvantage and this indeed proved the case, to nobody’s great surprise.

Anthony – acting as head coach for the first time at senior provincial level – took a side to Bloemfontein where 14 of the match 22 had never played in a Currie Cup game for the Sharks (and 8 had not yet played a first-class game at all). Add to that the addition of three players who arrived in Durban halfway through the training week and a late reshuffle at scrumhalf and it’s actually rather amazing that the Sharks competed as well as they did in the first half.

That the Cheetahs had pitched up expecting the Sharks to roll over was evident from the first kick-off, but the Sharks had other plans and limited their hosts to a single try in the opening quarter, with a conversion and penalty adding to a ten-point buffer. That was all but erased when S’bura Sithole scored a cracker of a try for the Sharks and with Benhard Janse van Rensburg finding the uprights, it was a 3-point game (10-7) after 21 minutes. The Sharks held the Cheetahs well, but eventually conceded a second, but would have been happy enough with a 7-17 deficit at half time.

Coach Anthony spoke a lot about “shape” and it’s clear that the Sharks lost virtually all of that in the second period, as the disjointed buildup and lack of experience took their toll. The Cheetahs scored four tries in the second half, one of them right on the final whistle, against just a single consolation score to replacement loose forward Bandisa Ndlovu for the Sharks. Anthony’s post-game assessment that the final score flattered the Cheetahs (since two of those scores had been long-range efforts scored off turnovers) will, unfortunately, not make too much difference to the official result and while it was encouraging to see so many players get a decent run, the reality is that the Sharks will not be competitive at Currie Cup level with this team and will need to reintroduce a host of Super Rugby players at the earliest opportunity if the intention is to avoid a third successive season without Currie Cup play-off participation.

There were some positives on the night – Jacques Vermeulen and (to a lesser extent) Wian Vosloo were impressive, while Mzamo Majola also looked good. Ross Geldenhuys suffered at scrum time, but will doubtless find his feet once he’s more familiar with the players around him. Cameron Wright, with that quick accurate pass and big boot, was the pick of a backline division that otherwise failed to live up to expectation, although winger Ilunga Mukendi always looked brave when he got hands on the ball.

Cheetahs 48: Tries Cassiem, Rhule, Small-Smith, F Venter, R. Venter, Mkhabela. Converions Marais (3), Blommetjies. Penalties Marais (3).

Sharks 12: Tries Sithole, Ndolvu. Conversion Janse van Rensburg