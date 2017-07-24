Bounce back and hit them HARD

I went on a bit of a rant on Twitter this weekend, pointing out that while the Sharks clearly have big match temperament in spades, it’s the lack of “small match temperament”, a phrase I am about to copyright, that has really stymied them this year.
I’ll go into this in more detail later, but for the Sharks this week it’s really vital to bounce back and really put in a good showing against the Pumas at Kings Park in the Currie Cup on Saturday. As a union, we lost ground this past weekend and it’s time to really start turning things around and focusing on a really good Currie Cup campaign, with a top 4 finish absolutely non-negotiable.
Fortunately, there’s a hell of a lot of good players to choose from – but counting against that is a distinct lack of time to pull things together ahead of a match against a Pumas team that knows each other well and have enjoyed an uninterrupted build-up ahead of this competition. For the Sharks, the challenge is to get everybody’s heads into Currie Cup mode as soon as possible and channel the disappointment of Ellis Park into positive energy for the next game.
Fans will be clamouring for news of a Currie Cup squad and here there are no easy answers. We know that the bulk of the Sharks Super Rugby squad will filter into Currie Cup, but that a few will go to Japan instead and yet more will be pulled into the Bok squad for the Rugby Championships once that is announced.
My information is that Stephan Lewies, Philip van der Walt, Andre Esterhuizen and Lwazi Mvovo will all go to Japan, while we know that Cobus Reinach, Etienne Oosthuizen and Lourens Adriaanse are moving on. Pat Lambie, Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen are contracted Boks and thus may not play Currie Cup, but apart from that group, everyone else really should be available. Ruan Botha is also available to play this week.
We should start to get a better feel for what Saturday's team is likely to look like by tomorrow.
And the Pumas are not going to be a walk-over, as they showed against the Lions this weekend past, although I don’t have any idea what the Lions team looked like.
I think you’re onto something with the “small match temperament” comment. Look forward to reading more on this.
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : True…good phrase there, Rob! It was our Achilles heel this season…
Really worried about locks and props again. Bosch and April are good enough for CC flyhalf. Will we have smith back? Hopefully Dan can play lock we can move Keegan and Tera back in. Hopefully the frenchie can be cut loose and we can fill some gaps.
@coolfusion (Comment 4) : I’m not so worried about those two positions…
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : Somewhere someone clever said “Rugby is a battle for the inches” – sounds like a similar idea to me
I still have a feeling that the Sharks will struggle in the CC as they have in past couple years. Just dont think we have the depth we think we have. Especially up front where the likes of the Pumas and Griquas will test us.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : Spot on! The quote and variations thereof are usually used in American Football. It was also part of Pacino’s famous speech in Any Given Sunday but it’s just as apt for rugby too. You have to pitch up for and fight those small, seemingly inconsequential, battles in order to win the war.
Couldn’t agree with you more Rob. The playoffs didn’t go our way, but no amount of complaining will change the results. Time to get behind the Lions and to be honest, they stand a better chance than the Sharks would have advancing past the semi’s. So the correct team won from a South African point of view. That said, the players can hold their heads high in the fact that we didn’t exit the competition in humiliating fashion.
@vanmartin (Comment 8) : Good movie that – almost had me hooked on NFL. Fortunately it took just one Super Bowl watched at a Yank’s house to cure me of that affliction.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) :
How serious do the Super rugby unions take the Currie Cup? Aside from the Cheetahs that is. Is there any point to it anymore?
Seeing as referees are all they rage lately, here’s a fun fact from SA Rugby’s site:
When first there were Finals, the visiting team was given a panel of three referees from whom to choose the referee for the match.
The first Final was played at Newlands in 1939, Western Province vs Transvaal. The referee was Boy Louw, a famous Western Province Springbok turned referee. It was the year after he had retired from rugby. Transvaal was captained by his brother and fellow-Springbok Fanie. Transvaal won, and there were no complaints about the referee.
@McLovin (Comment 12) : if you are a union with fans and those fans are desperate for a trophy, I’d think you would take it quite seriously.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Suppose so.
@McLovin (Comment 15) : you could sound less convinced, but I’m not sure how
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Can’t seem to muster more than apathy towards it. Maybe because it’s been years since I last watched a Currie Cup match. Will try and pay more attention this year. Maybe I just need a mars bar.
@pastorshark (Comment 5) : Really? Besides Ruan Botha do we have anyone at the standard of Oosthuizen and Lewies? And props besides Thomas and Coenie who do we have at that level? Who are we looking at bringing up?
@robdylan (Comment 16) : for this very reason I think the Shark needs a mental coach/sports phycologists!!!
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : the Sharks have the depth to win the competition I just think it’s a mental thing!!!
Hopefully now they can settle on a plan and a sense of culture as to how they wanna play, and become more consistent, as i dont ever want to hear the sharks camp bitching over match officials again, YES saffa refs are ALL palookas (barring Stuart Berry) but good teams take the play away from the ref in a game, play a style that limits the prick with the whistles involvement,
Good Luck CC2017
Maybe the sharks should silently consult with the Durban born Berry as to how to play the ref in future! Cause RDP thousand yard stare-downs at post match press tables doesn’t cut the mustard……
@McLovin (Comment 12) : Actually forgot the Cheetahs are moving north. So clearly they won’t be fielding their best side.
@JD (Comment 19) : See comment 37 of this thread: http://www.sharksworld.co.za/2017/05/02/that-was-great-sharks-but/
Spoiler: the Sharks have a mental coach
@vanmartin (Comment 24) : ok thanks totally missed that one!!! Hope he can sort out the trend of underperforming in “easy” games!!!
@JD (Comment 25) : Ummmmm Dr. Pieter Kruger has been with the Sharks for the entire Super Rugby Season and the Sharks continued to underperform in “easy” games, why do you think it will be different now? Seems to me that the mental problem is the largest one the Sharks face, and that is with a head doctor? Surely he has been a dismal failure this season.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 26) : I would even go so far as saying that Dr. Pieter Kruger has been a dismal failure this season with the Sharks, and I sincerely hope they are looking for a more capable head doctor.
@coolfusion (Comment 18) : Well, not at the level of Coenie, EO and SL…but up and coming guys who are fine for the Currie Cup and have a chance to develop for SR. So Ruan Botha, Tyler Paul and Hyron Andrews don’t cause me to lose sleep. Thomas, Johnny Meyer, MM and RG also look ok to me…
@Andrew Fletcher (Comment 22) : You can “play a ref” who interprets the breakdown in a certain way and who doesn’t blow offsides…but how on earth do you “play a ref” who gives a yellow for marginal offsides, doesn’t penalise a tackle without the ball and ignores holding on the ground after the hooter?!
But, yeah, I get your point…
I didn’t watch any Currie Cup games this weekend…can anyone comment on how Kanko played for the Lions?
@pastorshark (Comment 30) : Pretty well actually. He is very similar to Whiteley in the way he plays. Linked up nicely. That Pumas pack are a tough bunch though- Sharks in for a tough time this weekend
@pastorshark (Comment 28) : I think Hyron could work but he needs to bulk a lot. He looks like he will snap easily. It may be better for his knees to be this light but the rest of his body and his ability to break tackle will suffer. As for the rest the fact that they haven’t spent a season even at CC level is still cause for worry, to me at least.