Sharks could go full strength for Pumas

We spoke yesterday about the need for the Sharks – coaches and players alike – to channel their rage into a good Currie Cup campaign and for Rob du Preez and his squad, that all starts on Saturday with a match against the Pumas.

Buoyed after a good win in the opening round over the Lions and bolstered by a number of former Sharks players, including Stefan Ungerer and Francois Kleinhans, the Pumas will fancy their chances against a Sharks side that will be short on practice time and perhaps a little disjointed. Certainly, there can be no question that Paul Anthony’s “young guns” will have to make way for Rob’s “supers” this week; the Sharks simply cannot afford to be understrength again and drop a must-win home game in the process.

Since the Springbok squad for the Rugby Championships will only be announced after the Super Rugby final, it’s at least two weeks yet until the Sharks lose players to that cause. Of the current crew, only Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen are thus unavailable for selection, with the likes of Jean-Luc du Preez, Lukhayno Am and Chiliboy Ralepelle free to play Currie Cup until further notice.

The loss of two key props, coupled with the departure of Lourens Adriaanse and an injury to John-Hubert Meyer leaves the team thin up front, which is a concern. Thomas du Toit and Franco Marais will probably start in the front row, with Ross Geldenhuys the only seasoned tighhead available until Meyer returns in a few weeks. Mzamo Majola did well enough against the Cheetahs to warrant a spot on the bench, with du Toit’s versatility meaning he can cover 3 in a pinch. The second row is also a little concerning; Etienne Oosthuizen has left and Stephan Lewies will play in Japan during Currie Cup, meaning Ruan Botha will need to be paired with Hyron Andrews, Jean Droste or maybe even Tyler Paul. One feels that the biggest challenge for the Sharks in this campaign will come up front, since losing so much beef in the tight 5 is never a good idea for a team.

Loose forward is an overflowing cupboard as usual; this week, du Preez will no doubt look at either Tera Mtembu or Keegan Daniel to complement the twins, but Jacques Vermeulen also staked a strong claim last week and there’s also Khaya Majola and Paul to consider.

Scrumhalf is no less overstocked, with Louis Schreduer to come in and add to a list of options that already includes Michael Claassens, Cameron Wright, Hanco Venter and Rowan Gouws. It’s not clear how much of a role Claassens will play in Super Rugby next year, hence the temptation to look at different options now. Curwin Bosch must surely be the favourite for flyhalf, but Inny Radebe’s return to fitness, along with the presence of Garth April and Ben Janse van Rensburg may mean a shift to the last line for the talented 20-year old, given a lack of depth at the back.

Centre is also overflowing, even with Andre Esterhuizen lost to Japan; the temptation will be to start with Jeremy Ward and Lukhanyo Am for now, while Marius Louw, S’bura Sithole, Tristan Blewett and (later) Johan Deysel will also come into contention. Wing is a little thinner, although in Sbu Nkosi and Kobus van Wyk, du Preez will feel he has possibly the best available starting pair in the competition. Figuring out what to do with Odwa Ndungane – perhaps even playing him at fullback where Bosch, April and currently-injured Rhyno Smith are the only real options in the squad. Lwazi Mvovo will also not be available due to a Japanese sabbatical.

It’s at 3, 4 and 15 that the Sharks are thin and one feels du Preez is going to have to try something radical, particularly in that latter position. Perhaps he could think out of the box and try van Rensburg there (since he’s not looking to have the calm head needed to start games at flyhalf yet, not even at this level) yet does boast a boot with more of a range than the likes of April.

Here’s what I might do if I were picking the team to face the Pumas this week. Let’s see how the official selection differs.

Possible Sharks: 15 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Hyron Andrews, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Michael Claasens, 21 Inny-Christian Radebe, 22 S’bura Sithole