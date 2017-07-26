Silver lining to Andre’s sabbatical?

You guys will know that I’m not a fan of Japanese sabbaticals for players and in a perfect world would like the practice to end altogether.
I’m trying to find a small positive here and I found one yesterday. While it’s not ideal that Stephan Lewies, Philip van der Walt, Lwazi Mvovo and Andre Esterhuizen will all miss not only the entire Currie Cup, but also the bulk of the off-season, in the case of the last-named, at least, there could perhaps be an upside.
Esterhuizen, you see, is off to join Sanix in Japan, coached by none other than the great Carlos Spencer. Now I know you’ll all tell me I’m deluded and that nobody actually does any work or actually improves skills while in Japan raking in the Yen, but surely there must be at least some possibility that Carlos can add a few strings to Big Andre’s bow?
On top of which, I’d add the chance to develop some depth at 12 as a positive.
Feel like Andre has played every game for the last two years (when not serving time)
Rob, you forgot to mention this is also Am’s chance to move to 12 #TwitterStalkerAlert
Most definitely Rob. That was the first thing that came to mind when you first wrote that Andre is off to Japan. Japan is big on skills and can be a place where one really improves his game if he’s in the right environment and under a coach that knows his left from his right. Was not aware that Carlos is coaching there. All the better for Andre. Let’s hope Mvovo will learn a few things as well.
Not sure I agree with this. Have not seen 1 player come back into SR and perform well. Its mostly just an inerruption.
Off the point.. I see Kanko is now playing for the Lions at CC level. So how can his home team not get him back? Still think there is some issues at the Shark tank that we are not aware of.. And don’t tell me it is because the du preez twins that are there…
@ebenp (Comment 4) : Interruption = disruption.. Oops
I think the biggest plus is that Esterhuizen gets a break from just bashing into large South African defenders for a period and allows his body to recover a bit before he is asked to do it all over again in Super rugby. Id love to see a stat fo how many games the Sharks have played over the last 2yrs without Esterhuizen at 12
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : Spare a thought for the Japanese players though. Wouldn’t be surprised if he injures half the opposition team per match.
@ebenp (Comment 4) : Agreed, I’d be happy if they can come back having learnt how to be less knackerd than the previous crowd that had been in Japan.
@vanmartin (Comment 7) : That is if he can catch them. They are pretty nippy (excuse the pun) buggers
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Hence him injuring only half the team per match
@vanmartin (Comment 7) : The players in Japan arent all that small. Some big okes running the centres in the Japanese league.
@ebenp (Comment 4) : Big fan of kanko too, but things fell apart with him and the sharks ages ago.
plumtree felt that kanko had come back form his first season in jap a yard slow and wasnt doing the effort off the pitch to get back to sr level.
kanko felt that he was fit and that plumtree should stop playing him on the flank, and he was a 8 through and through. kanko then went to try and focus on getting into the 7s team for the common wealth games but dry kept him out, there was a report that he was moving to Ulster but that never materialized. he would have had a season or two in jap after that as well. now his back in sa. we have enough 8s to fill half a team bro, we dont need him unless we play him at 5, and we have enough 5s as well. maybe he will be back some day.
The lions are doing the japan contract thing the right way, however certain things did go their way.
at the lions their team is pretty much set, apart from a few fringe players, and faf leaving. but rossnhas stepped up. their team player two seasons of sr and cc together and noe they really dont need to play cc together to play well thus they can take japan contracts and miss pre season or play for the boks and still kill it in SR. somethings went their way but also their team spirit seem to keep a few players from leaving for japan after one good season. remember you can have a japanese contract and still play rugby championship and november tour now apparently.
@KingCheetah (Comment 11) : Hence him injuring only half the team per match
I had a long chat on the phone with Andre today and he flies out on Wednesday next week to Japan, must say when talking about the past weekends match the whole team is very unhappy.
Not convinced jap rugby will have good effect. Frans Steyn only really started looking dangerous when he went to NH. As a jap player he was lethargic same for JP. Japanese Jacque Fourie also never looked as good as SA Jacque.
To me jap backliners seem less strong carriers less mongrel. Maybe it’s just me.
@sharks_lover (Comment 14) : unhappy about the refs inconsistency with the offside line ?
@revolverocelot (Comment 17) : Rev, about a lot of the calls, Like us have like 2 seconds to release the ball on the ground but the Lions having enough time, Holding players back which is playing the player off the ball but yet we had a try disallowed for this etc, they also feel scrum calls against Tank were wrong, Anyhow it is over and so be it.
My problem is the press saying we should not feel aggrieved as we were poor the whole season, no one disputes that, but what does that have to do with the playoffs? even though we all agree the system is shit it does not change the fact that that system is the same for everyone, that the Lions ended on top and still had to play out against us is a part of the system
Yes Rob I’m sure he will learn a lot from King Carlos!!!!