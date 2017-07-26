Silver lining to Andre’s sabbatical?

You guys will know that I’m not a fan of Japanese sabbaticals for players and in a perfect world would like the practice to end altogether.

I’m trying to find a small positive here and I found one yesterday. While it’s not ideal that Stephan Lewies, Philip van der Walt, Lwazi Mvovo and Andre Esterhuizen will all miss not only the entire Currie Cup, but also the bulk of the off-season, in the case of the last-named, at least, there could perhaps be an upside.

Esterhuizen, you see, is off to join Sanix in Japan, coached by none other than the great Carlos Spencer. Now I know you’ll all tell me I’m deluded and that nobody actually does any work or actually improves skills while in Japan raking in the Yen, but surely there must be at least some possibility that Carlos can add a few strings to Big Andre’s bow?

A man can dream…