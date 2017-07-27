Sharks named for Pumas

Ruan Botha will lead the Sharks against the Pumas at Kings Park this weekend..

Rob du Preez is clearly taking no chances, after circumstances forced the Sharks to go in against the Cheetahs properly understrength in round 1, A number of Super Rugby players come in this week, along with Botha who returns from suspension; in fact, Ross Geldenhuys is one of only three survivors from last week’s starting team and the only one to start wearing the same jersey number.

Thomas du Toit and Chiliboy Ralepelle take over from Mzamo Majola and Kerron van Vuuren respectively in the front row. Hyron Andrews moves from 5 to 4 (a strange move) replacing Wian Vosloo, with Botha starting in 5. Keegan Daniel loses the captaincy, but remains in the team, moving from number 8 to open side, while the du PReez twins complete the loose trio.

Michael Claasens and Curwin Bosch are the halfbacks, with many here sure to welcome the selection of Lukhanyo Am at inside centre. Jeremy Ward starts at 13, with Kobus van Wyk, Sbu Nkosi and Garth April the back three. That means the entire backline from last week drops out completely, with Cam Wright and Inny Radebe the only survivors, with bench roles this week.

Du Preez has picked five forwards on the bench; Juan Schoeman, Franco Marais and Tera Mtembu come down from the Super Rugby squad while Jacques Vermeulen and Tyler Paul both impressed last week.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Pree, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (capt), 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Tyler Paul, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe