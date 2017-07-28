Interesting selections for Round 2 clash

Rob du Preez has certainly named a strong side for Saturday’s Currie Cup clash against the Pumas and potentially also revealed some of his thinking relating to the future direction of the team. Most of what’s been done makes a lot of sense to me and I applaud a number of bold decisions.

I’m actually rather encouraged to see Hyron Andrews start in s tight five that is otherwise rather big and beefy. Plenty of people point to Hyron’s relative lack of bulk and question whether he really should be playing in the number 4 jersey, but the reality here is that the Sharks coaches are moving towards seeing the two lock positions as pretty much interchangeable. Andrews, like Ruan Botha, boasts great lineout skills, athleticism and a high work rate on defence; certainly it’s been a while since the Sharks were able to include two locks over 2m in the starting line up and the benefits at line out time should be significant.

Handing the captaincy to Botha is also a daring move. He’s not a player who I would have immediately identified as captaincy material, but if this is to be an indication of his long-term commitment to the Sharks and desire to stand out as a leader in the team, I’m all for it. Ruan is a hard worker and a kind of “lead from the front” guy, so I’m keen to see how the players respond to him. He’s going to have to watch the discipline, of course, but that applies to everyone in the team equally.

Mike Claassens is a bit of a strange call at scrumhalf, but experience is important especially given that there are some other young players outside him; Curwin Bosch at flyhalf is the only possible call and it’s important that he stays there for the campaign, but selecting Lukhayno Am at inside centre next to him could prove to be the masterstroke. Am’s quick hands and feet could make him a deadly creator of opportunities for others if he’s closer to the action and we should expect the Sharks to play a very different way than is possible with Andre Esterhuizen at 12. We have, potentially, the best pair of wings in the competition and Am could be just the guy to ensure they are regularly brought into the game.

It’s going to be exciting to see how well the team plays in this configuration; also to see what changes have to be made in a few weeks when a few of these guys will definitely receive Bok callups.