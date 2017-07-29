robdylan

Currie Cup 2017: Sharks v Pumas


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 29 Jul 2017 at 15:30
It’s the first home game of the 2017 Currie Cup season and the Sharks will want a decent win for their fans against the solid Pumas.

Ruan Botha takes the captaincy reigns for the first time and will seek a maiden win as Sharks skipper.

The game kicks off at 5pm.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Tyler Paul, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe.

Pumas: 15 Gerrit Smith, 14 Ruwellyn Isbell, 13 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 JP Lewis, 10 Justin van Staden, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Carel Greeff, 7 Lambert Groenewald, 6 Thembelani Bholi, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Jeremy Jordaan, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Marko Janse Van Rensburg, 1 Kwezi Mona.
Replacements: 16 Frank Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Jannie Stander, 19 Chris Cloete, 20 Reynier van Rooyen, 21 Sias Ebersohn, 22 Devon Williams.



  • Here we go !

    off the topic whose looking forward to UFC 214 later tonight

    Comment 1, posted at 29.07.17 16:34:29 by revolverocelot
    
    		 

  • Wonder if there will be a stream?

    Comment 2, posted at 29.07.17 16:34:52 by coolfusion
    
    		 

  • Sharks by 20-25.

    Comment 3, posted at 29.07.17 16:45:49 by McLovin
    
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 3) : The way their handling is tonight they might lose by that margin

    Comment 4, posted at 29.07.17 17:27:26 by jdolivier
    
    		 

  • Are the Sharks serious about their rugby????????!!!!??????????????????????????????????

    Comment 5, posted at 29.07.17 17:35:54 by GreatSharksays
    
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 5) : :shock: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 6, posted at 29.07.17 17:37:34 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • Shocking rubbish, the normal Sharks are back, the ones that only play 2 or 3 good games a year.

    Comment 7, posted at 29.07.17 17:45:58 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • Dan dupreez needs to wake up. A game is not built on defense can he at least try to catch a ball?

    Comment 8, posted at 29.07.17 17:46:16 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Maybe Marius was a blessing in disguise. Everybody on the field has played Super Rugby for the Sharks apart from Ross for the Kings. 14 handling errors in one half tells a horrible tale

    Comment 9, posted at 29.07.17 17:49:44 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 9) : 14 to 3. A joke.

    Comment 10, posted at 29.07.17 17:50:37 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Player ratings for 1st half

    15 April 0.5
    14 v Wyk 6
    13 Ward 5
    12 Am 6
    11 Nkosi 6
    10 Bosch 3
    09 Claasens 5
    08 Dan 3
    07 JL 5
    06 Keegan 5
    05 Botha 6
    04 Andrfews 4
    03 Ross 5
    2 Chili 5
    01 Tank 6.5

    Sub Tyler 5

    I know I have been generous.

    Comment 11, posted at 29.07.17 17:50:48 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 7) : Yip, the team that couldn’t be bothered with teams they see as beneath them

    Comment 12, posted at 29.07.17 17:51:14 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Agreed which why we can’t insist on a semi.

    Comment 13, posted at 29.07.17 17:52:27 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Much better Bosch starts 2nd half better, more passion.

    Comment 14, posted at 29.07.17 18:00:09 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • Eventually

    Comment 15, posted at 29.07.17 18:00:10 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Good pass from Van Wyk makes that try

    Comment 16, posted at 29.07.17 18:00:36 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 10-0

    Comment 17, posted at 29.07.17 18:01:09 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • We manage not to drop the ball for 5 consecutive minutes. Yes! Do that….

    Comment 18, posted at 29.07.17 18:02:13 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 18) : :lol: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 19, posted at 29.07.17 18:03:16 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • that is much better

    Comment 20, posted at 29.07.17 18:05:24 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • Another one to Nkosi

    Comment 21, posted at 29.07.17 18:05:37 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 17-0 looking a lot better

    Comment 22, posted at 29.07.17 18:06:47 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 21) : Nkosi, Butch said is fastest over 40 meters in the squad,

    Comment 23, posted at 29.07.17 18:07:24 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • More points than handling errors. I feel like we’re winning…

    Comment 24, posted at 29.07.17 18:07:42 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • I feel like the boys are making it much harder than it should be.

    Comment 25, posted at 29.07.17 18:08:25 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Wright up now let’s see if he can inject something. If the forwards can manage to hold on to the ball.

    Comment 26, posted at 29.07.17 18:10:53 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • try although maybe lucky Van wyk

    Comment 27, posted at 29.07.17 18:16:00 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • That looked suspiciously forward – but ref allows and Van Wyk scores

    Comment 28, posted at 29.07.17 18:16:09 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • What are the rules for bonus points – same as Super Rugby?

    Comment 29, posted at 29.07.17 18:16:52 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 5050 but van wyk has good hands and a nice turn of acceleration. Hope selectors are watching.

    Comment 30, posted at 29.07.17 18:19:50 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Nkosi has serious gas

    Comment 31, posted at 29.07.17 18:26:18 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Try to Ward

    Comment 32, posted at 29.07.17 18:26:36 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Nkosi has serious pace, great pass to Ward and he is no slouch either,

    Comment 33, posted at 29.07.17 18:26:49 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • Backline just not getting go forward from the forwards and they can do so much with it

    Comment 34, posted at 29.07.17 18:26:52 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Am is also impressing at 12 – bloody good timing of the pass

    Comment 35, posted at 29.07.17 18:27:43 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • So we still have the old system of bonus points – I actually prefer the new one

    Comment 36, posted at 29.07.17 18:28:58 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Our forward need to settle and get the basics. Backline has ample execution.

    Comment 37, posted at 29.07.17 18:29:05 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Sharks lead 29 points to 19 handling errors

    Comment 38, posted at 29.07.17 18:31:08 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • coming alive in the second half

    hyron looked full of running before he got hurt

    Nkosi putting down the gas

    still we may look great on paper but not that great today

    Comment 39, posted at 29.07.17 18:34:48 by revolverocelot

    
    		 

  • These Pumas are kak – nothing like the teams Stonehouse use to put on the field

    Comment 40, posted at 29.07.17 18:34:51 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Sharks need to learn to stay on the right side of the refs

    Comment 41, posted at 29.07.17 18:36:47 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • My MOM is Ward and Am lol

    Comment 42, posted at 29.07.17 18:37:54 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • Game over 29-0

    Comment 43, posted at 29.07.17 18:39:01 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • I guess i better do a 2nd half player rating and give them a match rating :lol:

    Comment 44, posted at 29.07.17 18:40:24 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 42) : They look very promising as a unit

    Comment 45, posted at 29.07.17 18:40:26 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 45) : Now if Deysel was fit we could play him at 10 as he has played there before and play Bosch at 15, I reckon that backline could be quite potent.

    Comment 46, posted at 29.07.17 18:41:50 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 40) : That defence was like soft butter pity we did trust the backs more. We should know our enemy and adjust. Tries realy came easy once we went thru basics and got the backs involved early and cleanly.

    Comment 47, posted at 29.07.17 18:43:58 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Cameron Wright did more in 20 minutes than Claasens and Reinach did the whole season. Good pass to both sides plus not scared to mix it. Oh yes and big to KD one of my all time favourite Sharks.

    Comment 48, posted at 29.07.17 18:49:02 by Bayshark

    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 46) : At the moment even chilliboy at 10 would be an improvement, Bosch has amazing kicking skills, on attack, he is yet to convince

    Comment 49, posted at 29.07.17 18:50:23 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 49) : Give him some time with a quick scrummie you will see some inspired play.

    Comment 50, posted at 29.07.17 18:51:26 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 50) : Cameron Wright just impressed, doesn’t he?

    Comment 51, posted at 29.07.17 18:55:10 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    
    		 

  • Guys, just leave Bosch at 10. We’ve looked best when he is there. He has all the talent and I think you seem to overlook some of what he brings on attack. He’ll learn and grow…

    Comment 52, posted at 29.07.17 18:58:11 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    
    		 

  • I know we made a LOT of handling errors, especially in the first half…but we outplayed the Pumas completely, won with a bonus point and keeping the Pumas scoreless. Our forwards dominated a pack many thought we might struggle against and our backs did a lot of good things. I’m pretty satisfied…

    Comment 53, posted at 29.07.17 19:03:35 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 51) : He did and I suspect he will get the most out of Bosch who has been untapped till now.

    Comment 54, posted at 29.07.17 19:09:20 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 53) : though not the best game, they did seem to find a nice balance in the second half, all the subs looked promising as well.

    Once bosch and april settled they looked why more cohesive in the second half, it was like having two fh on the field, sort of like the Barret brothers did earlier today. Still a long way to go though.

    who do we play next week ?

    Comment 55, posted at 29.07.17 19:34:06 by revolverocelot

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 50) : Cameron Wright did make a huge difference, agree that with time Bosch will be there, just not yet. If someone like Fred michalak was around to tutor, pretty sure our backline would be so much more clinical

    Comment 56, posted at 29.07.17 19:58:16 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 56) : is the frog fullback still with us ? we cant be critical of his signing as we dont know his salary, his not in the announced cc squad but neither is a few of the guys that played for us last week. mentorship is important. personally I was campaigning for mvovo to get the fullback spot in SR since white put him there.

    we have a lot of good young backline players: van wyk, cam, ryno smith, bosch, april, inny, benji, mara louw

    next week friday its Griquas at the shark tank.

    Comment 57, posted at 29.07.17 20:27:13 by revolverocelot

    
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 57) : Ya he is. Taking up space if you ask me.

    Comment 58, posted at 29.07.17 21:43:39 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • I really don’t agree with some of the negative comments made here about the team and their performance today. I think the team played well if you look at the bigger picture.

    • The Pumas beat the Lions (2nd stringers) last week with a decent score.
    • Our Team has played less than a week as a full team together.
    • What really motivate them taking into consideration last week performance, the lack of recognition we (especially SARFU) gives CC and I think there not even 3000 spectators with the presidential box less than 10.

    Yes there were some handling errors. But to keep the Pumas scoreless

    I am really happy that they kept Keegan on for the full game and that he was chosen in the team prior to some other regular flankers. I do think they should give the captaincy back to him and dropped Garth April, please.

    Comment 59, posted at 29.07.17 23:53:35 by BluffShark

    
    		 

  • BTW when I left for our game, the Hurricanes were leading and I thought – why did we dropped Plumtree and Boyd. And I just knew there would be another yellow card forthcoming. Don’t know it was a fair call or not, but the perception remains that the Lions needs that additional “assistance” just to make sure they won the little more difficult games.

    I don’t say they didn’t deserve to won this game as I have not watch the 2nd half. Frankly, I have no interest to watch it either.

    The Sharks u/19 got a hiding against the Bulls – this was the curtain raiser for the Sharks game. Apparently our u/21 is not doing well either and we know what happen in the last Craven week match. Maybe out problems are tooted much deeper than the senior side.

    The Sharks plays two (2) difficult teams away in the first week of August. Wow, how fair is that?

    Comment 60, posted at 30.07.17 00:04:30 by BluffShark

    
    		 

