Sharks get the job done

It took a much-improved second-half showing for the Sharks to record a 29-0 bonus point victory over the Pumas in the Currie Cup on Saturday, after a poor first half that saw the home side lead by just 3-0.
Fans would have been tearing their hair out at the break, having endured a torrid 40 minutes from the Sharks that included a handling errors figure in the high teens. With only an early Curwin Bosch penalty to show for their efforts, there was no shortage of scoring opportunities, but lamentable basics and non-existent finishing conspired to ensure no tries at all against a team that were certainly not a shade on the sort of Pumas outfits Jimmy Stonehouse used to put out.
It was clear from the opening bell that the Sharks had the Pumas’ number up front, with Thomas du Toit simply crushing opposite prop Piet Scholtz in every scrum (and trust me, there were many!). Plenty of good work with ball in hand was undone through silly offloads and forced half-passes, but there were also a few total howlers – such as Garth April dropping regulation high kicks – that can only be partially blamed on the dewy field. One notable horror moment saw Jean-Luc du Preez burst downfield and break clear; with options on either side of him in Hyron Andrews and Keegan Daniel, either of whom could have scored a simple try, du Preez managed to seek out the only defender in sight and ran straight into him, flinging out a wild offload in the process that went nowhere. It was just that kind of day.
Speaking of Andrews, the poor youngster suffered a horror shoulder dislocation pretty early on and his run of injury disruptions looks set to continue as a result. The silver lining was that replacement Tyler Paul put in an outstanding showing at lock and walked away with the Man of the Match award to boot.
The second half was much better for the Shark, although the cheer that went up from the small crowd when Lukhayno Am eventually scored a try was rather more ironic that truly jubilant. Am’s score was the result of good team pressure and patience in the Pumas 22 and it was followed up soon after by a great try that saw Sbu Nkosi go over after good work in the build-up from April and Jeremy Ward. Kobus van Wyk scored a third after some clever work from Keegan Daniel down the right flank, with Ward (who had a decent game overall) scoring a fourth to ensure the bonus point.
That the Sharks managed to keep the Pumas scoreless is a definite positive, but that mythical “80 minute performance” still remains some way off for this team who will certainly face tougher opposition than these Pumas in the weeks to come.
Sharks (29): Tries Am, Nkosi, van Wyk, Ward. Conversions Bosch (3). Penalty Bosch.
Pumas (0).
This has to be the first time in at least a decade where all tries for the sharks were scored by the backline
@jdolivier (Comment 1) : That’s right, both wings and centres.
I like the imagery especially the part where du preez ran into the only defender on the field. It was that kind of day. The visual image I get is of finding the only car in a huge open parking lot and fatally speeding toward it over an extended period till you eventually hut it all the while onlookers shaking their heads in disbelief. Saying surely he isn’t going to hit that, surely….nice one Rob.
I feel sorry for Hyron. It’s just so frustrating to watch an eager and willing talent that just never seems to get off the ground I hope he doesn’t have a long layoff.
@jdolivier (Comment 1) : But it was just soooo easy. Why did they make it look so hard in the first half?
I am satisfied with our 1st outing. The matches against the Bulls (five (5) days after the Griquas match) and Lions (three (3) days after the Bulls match) would provide a much better indication of the strength of our CC team.
One of the biggest ironies of the day, I thought, was Rovers offering on the day parking at the same price as for the SR series at R50.00, while parking on the outer-field were R30, 00.
Looking at the Lions victory over the Hurricanes just proves that having standards and correct systems in place will ensure results regardless of opposition. The quality of opposition determines if they only put 20, 40 or 90 points on the board. Their attack shape allows the forwards to ruck the ball quickly, allows the scrumhalf to clear the ball quickly allows the ball carrier to have options on attack and be able to quickly move form attack to defense. Watching the Sharks yesterday, it is clear that we are not there in terms of a coaching and a match preparation point of view. To make matters worse our skills are shocking and don’t seem to be getting any better. Watching the game, the problem could be the quality of the pass in some cases. There seems to be no clear passing approach. Sometimes the ball is passed behind the receiver, sometimes it is passed head high, sometimes it is passed knee high, sometimes it is a bullet of a pass. Can these guys have a passing approach or rule where the receiver knows that this ball is coming in front of me, stomach high, and all I have to do is stretch out my arms, ensure that the spacing is rugby ball size, and just open my hands. Can we please get a DOR with proven international experience, and a backline/attack and skills coach from NZ preferably so that he can give us an attack shape that works and gives us tries. Please also get us a kop doctor asap. . I didn’t even watch the second half as the standard of play was so poor. Are we going to struggle and stutter against the likes of the Pumas, Griquas etc…. this clueless inconsistent display of rugby needs to stop. The Lions would have put 90 points on the Pumas and that is why they are hosting the SR final next weekend.
we didnt look great, but we didnt look horrible either. the CC is some what of a lottery every year in relation to player resources. like last year when we had a good start but lost key players to the springboks bench/train squad :/. and we let dale chadwick leave for france just as he was starting to dominate at LH.
lets see how things pan out
@GreatSharksays (Comment 7) : How can you comment on a game when four trys were scored in the second half that you’d did not watch.If you are going to set your self up as a critic at least watch the whole game.
T was at the game and it was an extremly physical game,
I think any game where you win by 4 trys to no points is a decent win.
Thought the captaincy of Ruan was excellent and the small crowd got their moneys worth ,as soon as Cameron came on the game changed, hopefully the weakest link in our team is now sorted.
April is an enigma either brilliant or shit no in between.
@The hound (Comment 9) : agree with you analysis re April. He was dog poo in the first half and sublime after the break.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 7) : Well if you only watched the second half you would have been shocked at the handling in the first. But the second half showed me what they were capable of once they settle and basics down. And that at least is something to find hope in. I also hope we can become a full 80 min team we will all be smiling at some great rugby. I don’t want to be a biased sharks supporter but this could be one of the fastest most exciting teams around.
@The hound (Comment 9) : Yea, I was at the game and I also think it was worth it. @robdylan (Comment 10) : I am however not convinced of April’s performance. He still made some silly mistakes in the 2nd half and his defense was questionable.
As I said before, I am satisfied with our 1st outing.
It looks like the Cheetahs is the team to beat this year. They played well against WP.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 7) :
Mate, I think you made a lot of conclusions based on your perceptions, some poor assumptions and speculations.
On that note, I had poor vision of the 2nd half of the Lions games (the big screen at Kings park was not the best option to watch this game, especially while our u/19 get trashed on the field by the Bulls) and as such I would not comment too much on that game. I did record it, but I am not sure if I want to watch it.
But Brenden Nel stated in his super sport column “The Lions win was mired in controversy with the disputed yellow-carding of Hurricanes fly-half…” and “South African referee Jaco Peyper judged that after making a tackle, Barrett correctly rolled away, but illegally dragged the ball with him. However, big-screen replays suggested Barrett accidentally pulled the ball away and was not guilty of a cynical foul”
Am I biased to state that it seems the Lions are only able to won the more difficult matches with some “assistance”. Three (3) matches – Two (2) against us and now Hurricanes and in all three (3) there were questionable yellow cards… Only asking