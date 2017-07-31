Lambie reportedly on the move

Tongues are wagging at the moment as the “usual sources” in France splash the breaking news that Pat Lambie has apparently signed a 3-year del with Racing 92 in Paris.
This is a rumour that’s been gaining momentum of late, particularly in light of Lambie recent (and not-so-recent) injury woes. A horrendous injury run that’s seen him play less than a dozen Super Rugby games for the Sharks over the course of three seasons, as well as concerns about his long-term health given repeated concussion lay-offs have taken a bit of the shine off the one-time Sharks golden boy and looking at things from a purely financial perspective, I wonder whether both parties wouldn’t agree that a “cutting of losses” might be a sensible outcome.
For Lambie, with uncertain future prospects, there’s an opportunity to strike while the iron is still hot – or at least glowing a dull red – with a decent wedge of Euros on the table taking him through to his 30th birthday, more or less. For the Sharks paymasters, it must be super frustrating to see the salary and medical expenses continue to mount, with close to zero return over three years. Let’s face it, Pat is either injured or with the Boks (often both at the same time) and his value to the Sharks these days is very, very limited. Letting him go could free up a fair bit of budget.
I’ll look at this one with my Sharks glasses on. I feel bad for Pat, I really do, but it’s time for the team to move on. I’m not convinced that moving to France is the best thing to do for a player with concussion concerns, but I’m also not the one being forced to contemplate retirement at 26, so maybe I don’t really get a say.
Let’s wait and see if there is any confirmation of this deal – it would require release from both Sharks and Bok contracts for Pat, so may not yet be a done deal. The writing is on the wall, though and I’d be surprised if we saw Pat wear the black and white again.
Agree with the entire sentiment of the piece.
If its a case of money and you do make a good case, then lets hope sanity prevails and we use his money to buy a top seasoned No 10.Someone in the mould of Steven Donald or Lionel Cronje.
We have enough green boys at 10,and are seriously in need of an experienced hand on the tiller.
Top of my wish list would be Frans Steyn,
I really hope he doesnt start playing before he is fully ready. He has barely been a Sharks player in the last few years so besides the finances and marketing, him leaving wont affect the team at all really. Will be interesting to see if the Sharks do sign a more senior flyhalf…as we do have Bosch/April/Van Resnburg/Radebe all in the queue.
Lambie on his Twitter account has stated that fitness first future decisions later
I would be sad to see him go, because he’s always epitomised Sharks rugby for me; talent and creativity on the field, and a first class gent off it.
Like most people I am firmly in Pat’s corner but not sure he should still play and even less sure that the Sharks should keep him on the books. Either way, I really wish him all the best.
I do get why you say this, but I think we will have enough cover in place from SR next season. The major risk and my biggest hope is that we simply back Bosch at 10 – that guy is a special talent and will be workd-class in 1 or 2 seasons – if he is fully backed.
I’d prefer if he stayed.
What obviously actually happened was the french club made a offer and the Media including sa media is reporting it as fact to get view and sell news papers etc.
The findings of a study like this one is why I want Lambie to seriously consider retirement:
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/25/health/cte-nfl-players-brains-study/index.html?sr=twCNN072517cte-nfl-players-brains-study1120AMVODtop
“Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, was found in 99% of deceased NFL players’ brains that were donated to scientific research, according to a study published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.”
I know rugby is not American Football and that the study may suffer from possible bias but it still highlights how potentially hazardous head injuries could be.
I am admittedly a great Lambie fan. But I have also said that it would be good for him to go and play European rugby. He has a better chance of recovery and extending his career and he may well find his flair again. I hope he takes the offer it may be best for his career.
REACTION: SPRINGBOKS AND SHARKS FLYHALF PATRICK LAMBIE SAID HE NEEDS TO MAKE A FULL RECOVERY FROM CONCUSSION SYMPTOMS BEFORE HE MAKES A DECISION ON HIS PLAYING FUTURE.
This is what Lambie had to say.
Patrick Lambie?Verified account @PatLambie 7h7 hours ago
Despite some rumours, I need to get fit and be cleared to play again before making any decisions on the future. http://bit.ly/2tUcjFE
Pat, you’ve been great. If you go we’ll surely miss you, but we wish you only everything of the best!