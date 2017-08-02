robdylan

Two changes for Sharks


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 2 Aug 2017 at 10:37
Tagged with : , ,

Rob du Preez has named a very similar starting team for Fridays Currie Cup clash against Griquas, with just two changes amongst the forward pack.

Hyron Andrews’ place in the second row goes to Tyler Paul this week, with the former ruled out due to a shoulder injury. In the other change, rested Jean-Luc du Preez gives way to Jacques Vermeulen, who moves up from the bench to start at blindside flank.

Benefiting from the elevation of Paul and Vermeulen to the starting team are two new replacements this week, Jean Droste and John-Hubert Meyer. Droste comes in to cover lock, whilst Meyer will add an extra prop option on the bench as the Sharks continue with a 5-2 split.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe.



11 Comments

  • No sithole? Guess times up.

    • Comment 1, posted at 02.08.17 11:03:10 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Quality side. Another easy 5 points.

    • Comment 2, posted at 02.08.17 11:11:27 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • I really like this side and the thinking from the coaching staff, both in terms of trying to build some kind of continuity, as well as rewarding those who have really played well when given the chance (Vermeulen and Paul).

    Lets hope we have more of the 2nd half of last weeks game and none of the 1st half stutterings!

    • Comment 3, posted at 02.08.17 11:17:32 by stevovo Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    stevovoSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 1) : How do you include him on a seven man bench though?

    • Comment 4, posted at 02.08.17 11:53:35 by vanmartin Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Why are we having mid-week games this year? The CC started during SR yet games are being squeezed in, what is burning issue? Are we trying to complete the CC before the Pro14 starts for the Cheetahs and Kings in September?

    • Comment 5, posted at 02.08.17 11:56:03 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 1) : Jumping to conclusion ? he was in the CC squad announced ?

    Everyone lining up to right him off, If i were him I’d go play in England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland at this point. his hands haven’t been the greatest of late I’ll give you that.

    • Comment 6, posted at 02.08.17 12:44:29 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 5) : maybe trying to get more people to the stadiums seeing it’s a public holiday!?

    • Comment 7, posted at 02.08.17 12:52:15 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 4) : this 22 man squads really shows how little SA rugby feels for the development of the game!!!! Idiots!!!!!

    • Comment 8, posted at 02.08.17 12:54:15 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • I like this week’s 2 props on bench selection and glad JL getting a rest

    • Comment 9, posted at 02.08.17 13:04:49 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 8) : Fact.

    • Comment 10, posted at 02.08.17 13:55:34 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 1) : he’s not better than Ward. Or either of the wings in the squad.

    • Comment 11, posted at 02.08.17 14:12:17 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.