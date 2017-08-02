Two changes for Sharks

Rob du Preez has named a very similar starting team for Fridays Currie Cup clash against Griquas, with just two changes amongst the forward pack.
Hyron Andrews’ place in the second row goes to Tyler Paul this week, with the former ruled out due to a shoulder injury. In the other change, rested Jean-Luc du Preez gives way to Jacques Vermeulen, who moves up from the bench to start at blindside flank.
Benefiting from the elevation of Paul and Vermeulen to the starting team are two new replacements this week, Jean Droste and John-Hubert Meyer. Droste comes in to cover lock, whilst Meyer will add an extra prop option on the bench as the Sharks continue with a 5-2 split.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe.
No sithole? Guess times up.
Quality side. Another easy 5 points.
I really like this side and the thinking from the coaching staff, both in terms of trying to build some kind of continuity, as well as rewarding those who have really played well when given the chance (Vermeulen and Paul).
Lets hope we have more of the 2nd half of last weeks game and none of the 1st half stutterings!
@Poisy (Comment 1) : How do you include him on a seven man bench though?
Why are we having mid-week games this year? The CC started during SR yet games are being squeezed in, what is burning issue? Are we trying to complete the CC before the Pro14 starts for the Cheetahs and Kings in September?
@Poisy (Comment 1) : Jumping to conclusion ? he was in the CC squad announced ?
Everyone lining up to right him off, If i were him I’d go play in England, Wales, Ireland, Scotland at this point. his hands haven’t been the greatest of late I’ll give you that.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 5) : maybe trying to get more people to the stadiums seeing it’s a public holiday!?
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : this 22 man squads really shows how little SA rugby feels for the development of the game!!!! Idiots!!!!!
I like this week’s 2 props on bench selection and glad JL getting a rest
@JD (Comment 8) : Fact.
@Poisy (Comment 1) : he’s not better than Ward. Or either of the wings in the squad.