Sharks down Griquas in style

There was no drama at Kings Park tonight as the Sharks went about their business, dismantling an outclassed Griquas side 41-3 in their round 3 Currie Cup clash.

These sharks are starting to put together something of a signature way of playing, with an imperious scrum laying the foundation for a game based on plenty of possession and attacking whenever possible. With Thomas du Toit again in the vanguard, the Sharks had the Griquas forwards cowed early on and with Jeremy Ward scoring the opening try in under two minutes, there was only going to be one winner.

There was again not much to write home about in the first half from a points-scoring perspective, with that early try and a penalty to Curwin Bosch keeping the Sharks ahead until Sbu Nkosi scored his first of two tries just before the break. Going into the shed 17-3 up, the Sharks were comfortable and while the execution and handling were far from flawless, they were certainly significantly better than in the first half last week.

The game was put to bed in the third quarter, with Jacques Vermeuelen capping off a very good outing with his first Currie Cup try just three minutes after the break. Juan Schoeman corkscrewed over for the bonus point try seven minutes later and with five points in the bag, the team opted to rather show off their defensive acumen, repelling waves of spirited Griquas attack before finishing off with two more scores, one to Nkosi and another to Cameron Wright on the stroke of full time.

Mission accomplished for now, but the immediate focus will be on the midweek game against the Bulls at Loftus.

Sharks (41): Tries Ward, Nkosi (2), Vermeulen, Schoeman, Wright. Conversions Bosch (3), Radebe. Penalty Bosch.

Griquas (3): Penalty Whitehead.