Bok call ups for Curwin, Dan

The Sharks are well represented in Allister Coetzee’s Springbok Rugby Championship squad named this evening, with uncapped players Daniel du Preez and Curwin Bosch among six players selected to the 34-man group.
Injuries at number 8 and flyhalf – where the likes of Warrren Whiteley, Duane Vermeulen and Pat Lambie are all unavailable – have opened the door for the Sharks pair. Other Sharks players included are props Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen, hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle and flank Jean-Luc du Preez.
The other uncapped player in the team is exciting Bulls fullback Warrock Gelant.
Here is the full squad.
Forwards (19):
Uzair Cassiem (flank/No 8), Toyota Cheetahs – 1 cap, 5 points (1 try)
Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – uncapped
Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 4 caps, 0 points
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 23 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 57 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Lizo Gqoboka (prop), Vodacom Bulls – uncapped
Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 13 caps, 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 19 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions/Kubota Spears (Jap) – 8 caps, 0 points
Frans Malherbe (prop), DHL Stormers – 17 caps, 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 8 caps; 0 points
Oupa Mohoje (loose forward), Toyota Cheetahs – 17 tests, 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 10 caps, 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 90 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 28 – 5 points (1 try)
Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 26 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Backs (15):
Curwin Bosch (flyhalf), Cell C Sharks – uncapped
Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 3 caps, 0 points
Ross Cronje (scrumhalf), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 22 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Warrick Gelant (fullback), Vodacom Bulls – uncapped
Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 42 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) – 14 caps, 130 points (1 try, 22 conversions, 27 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 19 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Dillyn Leyds (utility back), DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Handré Pollard (flyhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 con, 37 pen, 3 dropkicks)
Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps 0 points
Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 3 caps 0 pints
Francois Venter (centre), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps, 0 points
What does he need 3 hookers for? Can’t he leave Chiliboy alone? Keegan had better like regular game time, and dishing out the hurt on other teams
@SeanJeff (Comment 1) : He needs another hooker because Bongi can’t hit a bloody barn door
I believe we have another hooker coming our way for Currie Cup. And it’s one you guys will like.
Very good “oak”
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Akker ?? be still my beating heart
Ellendig ahead of Am??
@robdylan (Comment 3) : I see what you did there…
I’m chuffed for Curwin and Dan and bummed we lose them for the Currie Cup…
I’m bummed for Am and chuffed we keep him for the Currie Cup…
So for Currie Cup we look something like this:
- front row very fine
- locks pretty much fine
- loosies thinner than yesterday…
- scrummies fine (please give CW a start)
- flyhalves a bit less fine than yesterday
- centres very fine
- wings very fine
- fulllback ok…unless April moves to flyhalf…then what?
All in all looking quite good…
I’m guessing Curwin is there more for the experience…is Pollard ok…he certainly won’t be match fit…
Curwins, jldp and dan are a hit to our hopes of winning the CC, but they are not contracted, so we may get them back some weeks but the disruption will not help.
Inny and benji will have to step up for curwin. this is not ideal as we play the bulls mid week and then a motivated lions next weekend (not sure how many key players the lions will lose)
There is back up for Dan and JLdp as terra and keegs can step up, along with vermualen and Khaya majola
franco and our mystery hooker signing to cover for chilli.
will be interesting to see the team cheetahs put out once the pro14 starts
@pastorshark (Comment 8) : inny at fh with ben on the bench as cover.
But who plays fullback if april goes down ? ryno smith is back in a few weeks but who else
@revolverocelot (Comment 11) : Odwa, there is no one else.
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : We knew JLdP would be gone – was therefore as good move to rest him and play Vermeulen last night. Curwin and Dan are a loss…the backups aren’t bad but depth is an issue…
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Yup…Odwa. Morne Joubert?
wow just noticed no ruan combrink in the bok team, surprising
Problem areas I see:
10 Ben10, Innie, Jan/Feb/Maaaaarch APRIL. lol have not been consistent,
15 Just look at the current match and see the big Bulls backline and see who we have at 10 and 15? we in KAK there
7 Nor Mtembu, Vermeulen or Keegan are big ball carriers like the Dup boys.
4 Yes Tyler Paul has been good and backup?
I wonder if Ward cannot play 10? then bring on another good center? as we have more depth there.
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) :@pastorshark (Comment 14) : good points, I love odwa but I would play Morne Joubert at this point if april or smith are not available
@sharks_lover (Comment 16) : Bulls will be missing Serfontein, Kriel and Gelant – so it evens out things a bit
@pastorshark (Comment 13) : agreed so lets see how things work out.
I did not watch the blue bulls vs lions game to night (probibly should have to scout the opposition). anyone who did, what can we expect from the bulls ? the lions will likely be much changed
@sharks_lover (Comment 16) : Vermeulen is not a bad replacement for JLDP – he has been pretty impressive
@Bokhoring (Comment 19) : Talk of Galant and he scores
Three yellow cards for the Bulls…
@Bokhoring (Comment 21) : Problem is or depth is depleted and if he gets injured?
Mtembu and Keegan not strong, yes we could use Tyler Paul at 7 but our locks also depleted.
@sharks_lover (Comment 24) : Droste could cover 7 if needed, but then we loose lock cover.
Sharks will be facing the Cheetahs on 2nd Sep, while their Pro-14 team plays in Wales on the 1st. If you think we have depth issues, imagine how the Cheetahs will manage this juggling act
@Bokhoring (Comment 26) : so Sharks Currie Cup side will play their Vodacom Cup side!?!?
Think Ackerman jnr is a bit unlucky not to get selected and the red card may have cost Kwagga his place in the squad.
@Bokhoring (Comment 26) : @JD (Comment 27) : Ideal time to repay the cheetahs for what happen to us in this years first currie cup fixture. thats games along way from now though, hopefully we are not further depleted. this 12 game regulars season is going to be a war of attrition.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : I hope it is Akkers. He would add a different dimension to our pack next year. What Mapimpi? Add Robert Jr whom I feel should really consider moving to 12. Just look at the difference a play maker at 12 makes.
@Bokhoring (Comment 26) : Exachary! Going to be a rough old year having to juggle. Cheetahs will need a bigger squad than before. How this has made the remaining SA Super squads stronger as per SARU just baffles!!
@revolverocelot (Comment 29) : Actually the Cheetahs just repaid the favour, after the cheating Guppies loaded their Supersport Challenge team with Super rugby players
Fat lot of good that did, anyway!
@robdylan (Comment 3) :
See Akker Van Der Merwe signed with the Sharks. Joining up with the team this week
@KingRiaan (Comment 34) : Is it now officially announced?
https://www.facebook.com/TheSharks/photos/a.973854392644346.1073741892.251571854872607/1814983581864752/?type=3
@KingCheetah (Comment 32) : Stir….stir…stir…
@KingCheetah (Comment 32) : lol yah we did play a super rugby team against your super sport challenge team. it was for a purpose, it gave the SR team a warm up game and helped us make the quarters of the SSRC which gave many of our young players an additional game and the experience of knock out rugby, thus I’m cool with it.
I dont blame you for killing us in round one of the CC I blame the organisers of the comp who should have given is a bye when it was clear we were in the SR quarter finals.