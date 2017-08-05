robdylan

Bok call ups for Curwin, Dan


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Springboks on 5 Aug 2017 at 19:00
The Sharks are well represented in Allister Coetzee’s Springbok Rugby Championship squad named this evening, with uncapped players Daniel du Preez and Curwin Bosch among six players selected to the 34-man group.

Injuries at number 8 and flyhalf – where the likes of Warrren Whiteley, Duane Vermeulen and Pat Lambie are all unavailable – have opened the door for the Sharks pair. Other Sharks players included are props Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen, hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle and flank Jean-Luc du Preez.

The other uncapped player in the team is exciting Bulls fullback Warrock Gelant.

Here is the full squad.

Forwards (19):
Uzair Cassiem (flank/No 8), Toyota Cheetahs – 1 cap, 5 points (1 try)
Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Dan du Preez (No 8), Cell C Sharks – uncapped
Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 4 caps, 0 points
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 23 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 57 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Lizo Gqoboka (prop), Vodacom Bulls – uncapped
Steven Kitshoff (prop), DHL Stormers – 13 caps, 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 19 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions/Kubota Spears (Jap) – 8 caps, 0 points
Frans Malherbe (prop), DHL Stormers – 17 caps, 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 5 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 8 caps; 0 points
Oupa Mohoje (loose forward), Toyota Cheetahs – 17 tests, 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) – 10 caps, 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 90 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 28 – 5 points (1 try)
Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 26 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Backs (15):
Curwin Bosch (flyhalf), Cell C Sharks – uncapped
Andries Coetzee (fullback), Emirates Lions – 3 caps, 0 points
Ross Cronje (scrumhalf), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 22 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Warrick Gelant (fullback), Vodacom Bulls – uncapped
Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 42 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) – 14 caps, 130 points (1 try, 22 conversions, 27 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 19 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Dillyn Leyds (utility back), DHL Stormers – 3 caps, 0 points
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Handré Pollard (flyhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 20 caps, 188 points (2 tries, 29 con, 37 pen, 3 dropkicks)
Raymond Rhule (wing), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps 0 points
Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – 3 caps 0 pints
Francois Venter (centre), Toyota Cheetahs – 3 caps, 0 points



  • What does he need 3 hookers for? Can’t he leave Chiliboy alone? Keegan had better like regular game time, and dishing out the hurt on other teams

    • Comment 1, posted at 05.08.17 19:08:17 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 1) : He needs another hooker because Bongi can’t hit a bloody barn door

    • Comment 2, posted at 05.08.17 19:11:20 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I believe we have another hooker coming our way for Currie Cup. And it’s one you guys will like.

    Very good “oak”

    • Comment 3, posted at 05.08.17 19:27:25 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 3) : Akker ?? be still my beating heart

    • Comment 4, posted at 05.08.17 19:30:54 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Ellendig ahead of Am??

    • Comment 5, posted at 05.08.17 19:46:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 3) : I see what you did there…

    • Comment 6, posted at 05.08.17 19:51:30 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • I’m chuffed for Curwin and Dan and bummed we lose them for the Currie Cup…
    I’m bummed for Am and chuffed we keep him for the Currie Cup…

    • Comment 7, posted at 05.08.17 19:53:22 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • So for Currie Cup we look something like this:
    - front row very fine
    - locks pretty much fine
    - loosies thinner than yesterday…
    - scrummies fine (please give CW a start)
    - flyhalves a bit less fine than yesterday
    - centres very fine
    - wings very fine
    - fulllback ok…unless April moves to flyhalf…then what?
    All in all looking quite good…

    • Comment 8, posted at 05.08.17 19:58:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • I’m guessing Curwin is there more for the experience…is Pollard ok…he certainly won’t be match fit…

    • Comment 9, posted at 05.08.17 19:59:43 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Curwins, jldp and dan are a hit to our hopes of winning the CC, but they are not contracted, so we may get them back some weeks but the disruption will not help.

    Inny and benji will have to step up for curwin. this is not ideal as we play the bulls mid week and then a motivated lions next weekend (not sure how many key players the lions will lose)

    There is back up for Dan and JLdp as terra and keegs can step up, along with vermualen and Khaya majola

    franco and our mystery hooker signing to cover for chilli.

    will be interesting to see the team cheetahs put out once the pro14 starts

    • Comment 10, posted at 05.08.17 20:10:08 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 8) : inny at fh with ben on the bench as cover.

    But who plays fullback if april goes down ? ryno smith is back in a few weeks but who else

    • Comment 11, posted at 05.08.17 20:15:01 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 11) : Odwa, there is no one else.

    • Comment 12, posted at 05.08.17 20:17:11 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 10) : We knew JLdP would be gone – was therefore as good move to rest him and play Vermeulen last night. Curwin and Dan are a loss…the backups aren’t bad but depth is an issue…

    • Comment 13, posted at 05.08.17 20:17:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Yup…Odwa. Morne Joubert?

    • Comment 14, posted at 05.08.17 20:18:40 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • wow just noticed no ruan combrink in the bok team, surprising

    • Comment 15, posted at 05.08.17 20:28:27 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Problem areas I see:

    10 Ben10, Innie, Jan/Feb/Maaaaarch APRIL. lol have not been consistent,
    15 Just look at the current match and see the big Bulls backline and see who we have at 10 and 15? we in KAK there
    7 Nor Mtembu, Vermeulen or Keegan are big ball carriers like the Dup boys.
    4 Yes Tyler Paul has been good and backup?

    • Comment 16, posted at 05.08.17 20:28:48 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • I wonder if Ward cannot play 10? then bring on another good center? as we have more depth there.

    • Comment 17, posted at 05.08.17 20:30:37 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 12) :@pastorshark (Comment 14) : good points, I love odwa but I would play Morne Joubert at this point if april or smith are not available

    • Comment 18, posted at 05.08.17 20:31:14 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 16) : Bulls will be missing Serfontein, Kriel and Gelant – so it evens out things a bit

    • Comment 19, posted at 05.08.17 20:35:03 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 13) : agreed so lets see how things work out.

    I did not watch the blue bulls vs lions game to night (probibly should have to scout the opposition). anyone who did, what can we expect from the bulls ? the lions will likely be much changed

    • Comment 20, posted at 05.08.17 20:35:13 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 16) : Vermeulen is not a bad replacement for JLDP – he has been pretty impressive

    • Comment 21, posted at 05.08.17 20:36:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 19) : Talk of Galant and he scores

    • Comment 22, posted at 05.08.17 20:36:59 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Three yellow cards for the Bulls…

    • Comment 23, posted at 05.08.17 20:44:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 21) : Problem is or depth is depleted and if he gets injured?

    Mtembu and Keegan not strong, yes we could use Tyler Paul at 7 but our locks also depleted.

    • Comment 24, posted at 05.08.17 20:48:16 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 24) : Droste could cover 7 if needed, but then we loose lock cover.

    • Comment 25, posted at 05.08.17 21:06:25 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks will be facing the Cheetahs on 2nd Sep, while their Pro-14 team plays in Wales on the 1st. If you think we have depth issues, imagine how the Cheetahs will manage this juggling act

    • Comment 26, posted at 05.08.17 21:09:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 26) : so Sharks Currie Cup side will play their Vodacom Cup side!?!?

    • Comment 27, posted at 05.08.17 21:17:38 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Think Ackerman jnr is a bit unlucky not to get selected and the red card may have cost Kwagga his place in the squad.

    • Comment 28, posted at 05.08.17 21:25:31 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 26) : @JD (Comment 27) : Ideal time to repay the cheetahs for what happen to us in this years first currie cup fixture. thats games along way from now though, hopefully we are not further depleted. this 12 game regulars season is going to be a war of attrition.

    • Comment 29, posted at 05.08.17 22:06:21 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 3) : I hope it is Akkers. He would add a different dimension to our pack next year. What Mapimpi? Add Robert Jr whom I feel should really consider moving to 12. Just look at the difference a play maker at 12 makes.

    • Comment 30, posted at 05.08.17 22:20:41 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 26) : Exachary! Going to be a rough old year having to juggle. Cheetahs will need a bigger squad than before. How this has made the remaining SA Super squads stronger as per SARU just baffles!!

    • Comment 31, posted at 06.08.17 06:35:16 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 29) : Actually the Cheetahs just repaid the favour, after the cheating Guppies loaded their Supersport Challenge team with Super rugby players :mrgreen:
    Fat lot of good that did, anyway! :lol:

    • Comment 32, posted at 06.08.17 06:36:49 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 3) : :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 33, posted at 06.08.17 09:17:16 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • See Akker Van Der Merwe signed with the Sharks. Joining up with the team this week

    • Comment 34, posted at 06.08.17 12:12:52 by KingRiaan Reply

    KingRiaanTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingRiaan (Comment 34) : Is it now officially announced?

    • Comment 35, posted at 06.08.17 12:24:46 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 32) : Stir….stir…stir…

    • Comment 37, posted at 06.08.17 13:27:11 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 32) : lol yah we did play a super rugby team against your super sport challenge team. it was for a purpose, it gave the SR team a warm up game and helped us make the quarters of the SSRC which gave many of our young players an additional game and the experience of knock out rugby, thus I’m cool with it.

    I dont blame you for killing us in round one of the CC I blame the organisers of the comp who should have given is a bye when it was clear we were in the SR quarter finals.

    • Comment 38, posted at 06.08.17 14:52:33 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

