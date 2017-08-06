Sharks land a big Lion

The Sharks have announced that Lions hooker Armand ‘Akker’ van der Merwe has signed a two year contract and will be available for immediate Currie Cup selection.

26-year-old Akker is a product of Oakdale in George and started to make his name after school at Potchefstroom University, where he stared in the Varsity Cup before moving onto Vodacom Cup and Currie Cup first division appearances for the Leopards in 2013. Hi impact there was such that a draft into the Lions Super Rugby squad happened in 2014 (with a full-time move to the Lions for Currie Cup as well that year). Van der Merwe capped off his Lions Super Rugby career with a 50th appearance in yesterday’s final. He has scored eight tries in the competition.

Behind those 50 caps lies a story – and perhaps the seeds of the move to Durban. Akker has only eleven Super Rugby starts to his name and will certainly be looking to become a more regular starter for his new franchise – although he’ll need to prove that he’s a better option that Franco Marais and Chiliboy Ralepelle in order to do so.

The immediate availability for Currie Cup rugby is certainly a boon, given Ralepelle’s elevation to the Springbok side. Expect van der Merwe to make a Sharks debut this week and to definitely feature in some capacity against his old side, the Lions, at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Welcome to the Sharks, Akker van der Merwe. We’re sure you will do the jersey proud.