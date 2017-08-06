Sharks land a big Lion

The Sharks have announced that Lions hooker Armand ‘Akker’ van der Merwe has signed a two year contract and will be available for immediate Currie Cup selection.
26-year-old Akker is a product of Oakdale in George and started to make his name after school at Potchefstroom University, where he stared in the Varsity Cup before moving onto Vodacom Cup and Currie Cup first division appearances for the Leopards in 2013. Hi impact there was such that a draft into the Lions Super Rugby squad happened in 2014 (with a full-time move to the Lions for Currie Cup as well that year). Van der Merwe capped off his Lions Super Rugby career with a 50th appearance in yesterday’s final. He has scored eight tries in the competition.
Behind those 50 caps lies a story – and perhaps the seeds of the move to Durban. Akker has only eleven Super Rugby starts to his name and will certainly be looking to become a more regular starter for his new franchise – although he’ll need to prove that he’s a better option that Franco Marais and Chiliboy Ralepelle in order to do so.
The immediate availability for Currie Cup rugby is certainly a boon, given Ralepelle’s elevation to the Springbok side. Expect van der Merwe to make a Sharks debut this week and to definitely feature in some capacity against his old side, the Lions, at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Welcome to the Sharks, Akker van der Merwe. We're sure you will do the jersey proud.
Nice one!!!
@JD (Comment 1) : Rate this guy
Xmas has arrived
@Morné (Comment 2) : With him and Franco we have two very solid options at hooker. Chili as well but he’s getting on a bit. Going to be interesting to see selection dynamics. Akker won’t have come to sit on the bench, but Franco’s lineout work is better.
Eeeexcellent!
Brilliant! Now get us the kwagga!
We still need a top 15, 4, 7, 3 and a genuine 6
If Lambie Stays and can play and we have Bosch and of course Rob jnr we will be ok at 10
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : lol even if we could get him Rob dup doesnt seem to want shorter more fetcher like flanks. kwagga seems to have bulked up since finishing the 7′s series, standing next too his captain kriel they seem to be the same height with kriel looking slightly more muscular, actual size has very little to do with effectiveness, but guys like mccaw and sam cane are not small.
Kwagga should be in the bok squad IMHO
interesting times ahead for the Lions, after two finals, how many key players will move on, how many will stay, new but familiar coach, at least tge format of SR will change which will give them fresh impetus. Swys likely to try and use the cc as a means to give more game him to fringe players like orie to allow the lions to build the required depth all teams need.
This is just beautiful. Well done to Gary for this move. We are well covered at 2. Now to get more backline stocks.
This is a really big Lion boss.
Actually I think we have all got it wrong. We are once again chasing star players and hoping that will fix the sharks. What will fix the sharks is a real team with real team pride loyalty and commitment. Then it doesn’t matter vir we don’t buy any other players. We will be strong. We keep falling into this trap of thinking hired guns and buying talent will fix us.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : I take back my kwagga comment. Keep him. Train and grow the guys we have. Become the sharks again. The one we all remember the one who with no name players clawed their way back into premier leagues.
@Morné (Comment 2) : for sure! I was wondering how long he would be happy to play behind Marx! Just hope the Sharks can keep Marais as I do think he can also become a very good hooker!
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : We need a backline coach and DOR with international experience preferably from NZ.
@sharks_lover (Comment 7) : We need a 7?! JLdP bot good enough for you? I guess you are talking about depth…I think with JLdP and Vermeulen and then Droste and Ginger as back options we are fine there…
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : Tyler Paul also a bloody good option at 7
@robdylan (Comment 16) : @pastorshark (Comment 15) : I am talking about depth, Tyler Paul i said earlier is an option, but if we short a top 4 lock how will we ever be able to use him at 7? VD Walt is no 7 in fact he is wasted at 6 as he is probably the best 8 in the country, just never gets recognition.
o If JL Dup gets injured what then? Mtembu at 7? again not fair on Mtembu as he is actually an 8, Keegan is a 6 but no fetcher, and he is no where near the player he used to be.
Losing Oosthuizen is a huge loss and yes Paul is very good too but Oosthuizen offered more in ball stealing etc too.
Player rotation is becoming more important all the time.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Oh yes…
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : Fair comments…but there is also Vermeulen – he is my first choice backup to JLdP…
EO is a big loss…Lewies and Botha are good, but depth is an issue…either Paul, Andrews and Droste must step up or we need one more option…
I think 4 and 15 is where we need strengthening most…then 3 and maybe 10…
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : Um. Jacques Vermeulen? Heard of him? He’s quite good….
@pastorshark (Comment 20) : Sharks are on a big lock shopping spree. Couple of options there at the moment, just awaiting some confirmation.
@robdylan (Comment 23) : Interesting, hopefully it works out
Pick your no3 and then pick the rest of your team … we need a decent backup option at 3