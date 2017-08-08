Du Preez names strong lineup for Bulls

Rob du Preez has named a strong lie up and opted for maximum continuity for tomorrow night’s Currie Cup game against the Bulls at Loftus, despite the inevitable disruption of Springbok call-ups.
Du Preez has kept his backline more or less unchanged, bar the forced promotion of Inny Radebe to the starting flyhalf spot in place of Bok-bound Curwin Bosch. The other two changes come upfront, where Franco Marais starts for Chiliboy Ralepelle and Tera Mtembu is promoted to the number 8 jersey vacated by Daniel du Preez.
The bench has not yet been finalised, with the Sharks opting to take 11 additional players down to Gauteng for a mini-tour that also includes Saturday’s game against the Lions on Johannesburg. New players Akker van der Merwe and Louis Schreuder have both been included and fans should expect to see both enjoy their first take of action in a Sharks jersey this week.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements (from): Akker van der Merwe ,Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Jean Droste, Cameron Wright, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Odwa Ndungane, Louis Schreuder, Marius Louw, Mzamo Majola, Wian Vosloo
Nice team and I’m sure he will be going for a 5-2 split bench again. Probably Akker, Schoeman, Meyer, Droste, Vosloo, Wright and Ben10?!
You called it Rob
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : I actually did, didn’t I? Does this mean I’m starting to think like the other Rob?
Good starting 15, gonna be a hard game.. Hope Akker gets a few mins
@robdylan (Comment 3) : I prefer to think the other Rob is simply coming around to your way of thinking. Time to finish up that article on small match temperament now so that Coach Rob can get that sorted too.
Jeepers, I thought that Jean Droste was the only cover for the locks and the loosies, luckily I found Wian Vosloo embedded with the backline.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : hahaha think Akker can also help cover 6/7 if really needed.
@RedSharkUtd82 (Comment 4) : I’m sure Akker will get more than a couple of minutes especially seeing this ridiculous match schedule!!!
@JD (Comment 7) : except he’s the only other hooker.
Decent team but the Bulls did play well in their last game. Keen to see how Schreuder and Akker go. This CC is pretty much Free States to lose judging by what ive seen so far.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : Not so…Free State will lose most of their first choice players to the squad that has to play Pro14 from beginning of September. By the time they play us in Round 2 and the knock out comes around, they will be playing the Currie Cup with severely depleted player stocks…
Pretty much what we expected…good team…let’s see whether our depth holds…
I reckon the Sharks has it in them to win both games…how great is it to have the veteran still in the mix Odwa…reminds me of the great Stefan Terblanche
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : Still not 100% sold on Schreuder,he was dog shite at Province,so bad they let him for the over the hill pairing of Duvenhage and Vermaak.
He was great at the Kings,but wonder how much that had to do with playing with the steady hand of Lionel Cronje.
Hope I’m wrong.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : they did hey…you could see Mitchell’s hand in their attacking play – I almost want to say their attacks are also set around Tony similar to lions with Elton…suffocate them with a rush defense and it is all out the window…especially now that it’s still early days in their game plan adaption…
@The hound (Comment 14) : Cronje was poo in Durban but good at the Kings. So same with Schreuder in CPT and then the Kings. So yeh im just interested to see how he goes.
@pastorshark (Comment 11) : Ah i forgot about that. Dont think the Cheetahs will be able to sustain two teams. Thought thats why they trying to hurry up with CC.
@DuToit04 (Comment 15) : Mitchells biggest challenge at the Bulls is when he disagrees with the upper management there about something which is enevitable in any situation. Its how he handles that that will determine his success there. he certainly has the resources there