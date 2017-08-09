Currie Cup 2017: Blue Bulls v Sharks

Right – it’s about to get real. Celebrate Women’s Day in style as the Sharks face the improving Bulls at Loftus.
Kick-off is at 17h30. Go SHARKS!
Blue Bulls: 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Franco Naude, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Boom Prinsloo (captain), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 John-Roy Jenkinson, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Abongile Nonkontwana, 19 Shaun Adendorf, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Dries Swanepoel, 22 JT Jackson
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 22 Odwa Ndungane
Nkosi Try
5-0
Fluck, ward off with bad injury.
4 points already left on the field ….
Rolling maul Marais try, April has missed both conversions.
@sharks_lover (Comment 3) : How have they changed the backline? No proper 13 on the bench
@Karl (Comment 6) : Nope, Van Wyk to 13 and Odwa on wing, Odwa has already missed 3 tackles, one of which ended in a try for them.
@Karl (Comment 6) : Ward off with according to commentators what looked like a serious injury, not confirmed as to what the problem was though. As for Odwa I have always been a big fan but he is way past it.
I don’t think Inny is the answer. Too erratic in my opinion.
I agree, bring Ben10 into 10
I would have much preferred Sithole on the bench too Odwa, Rob must look past favorites, Odwa also very slow.
Try AM, very good running line.
Ben 10 playing far better than Inny so far.
Hate to stick it to a Sharks legend who has always given it his all, but I’m really not sure what Odwa adds when we have some younger players who could take the chance to shine.
April is frustratingly erratic.
Can someone explain why CC is still 22 man squads? I think it went to 23 in the NH around 2010?!
Tera is bad
Inny is bad
April is bad
One of those nights
Ward on the bench with Arm strapped, not looking good