robdylan

Currie Cup 2017: Blue Bulls v Sharks


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Bulls, Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 9 Aug 2017 at 16:36
Tagged with : , ,

Right – it’s about to get real. Celebrate Women’s Day in style as the Sharks face the improving Bulls at Loftus.

Kick-off is at 17h30. Go SHARKS!

Blue Bulls: 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Franco Naude, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Boom Prinsloo (captain), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 John-Roy Jenkinson, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Abongile Nonkontwana, 19 Shaun Adendorf, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Dries Swanepoel, 22 JT Jackson

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 22 Odwa Ndungane



16 Comments

  • Nkosi Try

    • Comment 1, posted at 09.08.17 17:33:43 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • 5-0

    • Comment 2, posted at 09.08.17 17:36:45 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Fluck, ward off with bad injury.

    • Comment 3, posted at 09.08.17 17:40:54 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • 4 points already left on the field ….

    • Comment 4, posted at 09.08.17 17:52:28 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Rolling maul Marais try, April has missed both conversions.

    • Comment 5, posted at 09.08.17 17:52:30 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 3) : How have they changed the backline? No proper 13 on the bench

    • Comment 6, posted at 09.08.17 18:11:28 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 6) : Nope, Van Wyk to 13 and Odwa on wing, Odwa has already missed 3 tackles, one of which ended in a try for them.

    • Comment 7, posted at 09.08.17 18:14:12 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 6) : Ward off with according to commentators what looked like a serious injury, not confirmed as to what the problem was though. As for Odwa I have always been a big fan but he is way past it.

    • Comment 8, posted at 09.08.17 18:15:28 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • I don’t think Inny is the answer. Too erratic in my opinion.

    • Comment 9, posted at 09.08.17 18:17:11 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • I agree, bring Ben10 into 10

    • Comment 10, posted at 09.08.17 18:18:10 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • I would have much preferred Sithole on the bench too Odwa, Rob must look past favorites, Odwa also very slow.

    • Comment 11, posted at 09.08.17 18:22:20 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Try AM, very good running line.

    • Comment 12, posted at 09.08.17 18:37:09 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ben 10 playing far better than Inny so far.

    • Comment 13, posted at 09.08.17 18:40:17 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Hate to stick it to a Sharks legend who has always given it his all, but I’m really not sure what Odwa adds when we have some younger players who could take the chance to shine.

    April is frustratingly erratic.

    Can someone explain why CC is still 22 man squads? I think it went to 23 in the NH around 2010?!

    • Comment 14, posted at 09.08.17 18:41:01 by Here be dragons Reply

    Here be dragonsVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Tera is bad
    Inny is bad
    April is bad

    One of those nights

    • Comment 15, posted at 09.08.17 18:45:40 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Ward on the bench with Arm strapped, not looking good

    • Comment 16, posted at 09.08.17 18:47:52 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.