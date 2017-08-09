robdylan

Sharks team confirmed


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Currie Cup, Original Content, Sharks on 9 Aug 2017 at 10:50
Tagged with : , , ,

We’ve had confirmation of the match 22 for tonight’s game against the Bulls.

Rob du Preez has opted for a 4-3 split on the bench, with two props in Juan Schoeman and John-Hubert Meyer alongside new recruit Akker van der Merwe, who will cover hooker. Only one utility forward, Jean Droste, has been included.

Cameron Wright and Benahrd Janse van Rensburg will be joined by veteran Odwa Ndungane as the backline replacements.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 22 Odwa Ndungane



14 Comments

  • Sharks by 10.

    • Comment 1, posted at 09.08.17 11:05:25 by McLovin Reply
    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bulls have a pretty good side selected. I do feel our backline is betetr though if we can get them ball.

    • Comment 2, posted at 09.08.17 12:05:16 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 2) : Hi guys, any idea what time the game starts today?

    • Comment 3, posted at 09.08.17 12:11:08 by Karl Reply
    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 3) : 5.15 pm

    • Comment 4, posted at 09.08.17 12:22:42 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 4) : And on Sky, at least I have an excuse for not working this afternoon.

    • Comment 5, posted at 09.08.17 12:56:23 by durbsguy Reply

    durbsguyTeam captain
    		 

  • @durbsguy (Comment 5) : Always a good excuse to miss work for rugby :idea:

    • Comment 6, posted at 09.08.17 13:02:51 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Wonder if there will be a stream? What sky channel will it be on?

    • Comment 7, posted at 09.08.17 13:12:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 7) : 408

    • Comment 8, posted at 09.08.17 13:27:44 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kom nou Sharks!!! Get that bull…Black & White, nothing else matters. #ourSharks #myheroes

    • Comment 9, posted at 09.08.17 13:46:26 by DuToit04 Reply

    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Kwasse leading 17-15 at half time. :|

    • Comment 10, posted at 09.08.17 13:50:20 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kwasse about to beat WP.

    • Comment 11, posted at 09.08.17 14:38:59 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • uh oh WP….

    • Comment 12, posted at 09.08.17 15:16:59 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 12) : Kwasse deserved to win & Province deserved to lose. The less said about that performance the better.

    • Comment 13, posted at 09.08.17 15:28:49 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Cheetahs scoring a point a minute so far against the mighty Pumas.

    • Comment 14, posted at 09.08.17 15:59:51 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.