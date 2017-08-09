Sharks team confirmed

We’ve had confirmation of the match 22 for tonight’s game against the Bulls.
Rob du Preez has opted for a 4-3 split on the bench, with two props in Juan Schoeman and John-Hubert Meyer alongside new recruit Akker van der Merwe, who will cover hooker. Only one utility forward, Jean Droste, has been included.
Cameron Wright and Benahrd Janse van Rensburg will be joined by veteran Odwa Ndungane as the backline replacements.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 22 Odwa Ndungane
Bulls have a pretty good side selected. I do feel our backline is betetr though if we can get them ball.
Kom nou Sharks!!! Get that bull…Black & White, nothing else matters. #ourSharks #myheroes
Kwasse leading 17-15 at half time.
Kwasse about to beat WP.
uh oh WP….
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Kwasse deserved to win & Province deserved to lose. The less said about that performance the better.
Cheetahs scoring a point a minute so far against the mighty Pumas.