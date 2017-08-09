Sharksworld chats to Tyler Paul

Former EP Kings under 19 player of the year Tyler Paul joined the Sharks at the start of this year’s Currie Cup campaign without a lot of fanfare, but has certainly caught the eye after a number of impressive performances in the second row.

In fact, Paul had hardly been in Durban for more than a day or two when he was immediately included to sit on the bench for a young Sharks team that took on the Cheetahs in the competition opener. The following week, he came on early to replace injured Hyron Andrews and was rewarded with the man of the match award for his efforts against the Pumas. Another strong performance against Griquas followed and in a relatively short space of time, Paul has now established himself as a first-choice in the number 4 jersey and looks to be an important cog (and workhorse) in an impressive Sharks tight five.

Paul matriculated at St Andrew’s College in Grahamstown, the same alma mater as a former Sharks great in Ryan Kankowski, but it’s pretty much there that the similarities end, with the 22-year-old certainly bringing far more of a physical approach to the game than his free-running predecessor. Paul joined the EP Academy and enrolled for a BComm at NMMU after school and certainly made big strides on the rugby field despite playing in a rather unfashionable (and somewhat unsettled) place. He says that the uncertainty surrounding the Kings and their future didn’t affect him all that much, though, since he had his priorities clear.

“It wasn’t a train smash for me because I had to finish my studies,” he tells me, indicting that he first wanted to ensure a future after rugby before accepting a 2-year deal with the Sharks, one that he says he was “delighted” to receive. As for goals, he’s not looking too far ahead.

“I really want to contribute to the Sharks brand and the way they play and as long as I become a better player, that’s what I’m happy with. If I become better each game.

“I played flank the whole Super Rugby campaign at the Kings, but for the next two years I’ve signed as a lock here, so I see myself developing as a lock at this stage of my career, but if needs be, I’ll play in any loose forward position.”

Looking ahead to a tough week, where the Sharks play two games in just four days, Paul reckons they are controlling the controllabes. “It’s a short turnaround and Wednesday games aren’t all that common, but we’ve got a plan in place and we just hope that plan works out. It’s not ideal, but that’s what we have to do.”

Facing the Bulls this evening will be a challenge, since they’re certainly not quite the same predictable outfit they used to be. “They’ve added another dimension to their game – more of a running game and a passing game,” he says, although adding that the team still expects the typical physical onslaught from the men in blue. After that, it’s on to Ellis Park where Kankowski himself is likely to lead the Lions.

Paul admits that he and the rangy Bok number 8 weren’t at school together, saying the latter was “a bit before my time. I’ve met him a couple of times before, but I was still at school then and wasn’t 100% sure about my future. We’ll see what happens this time.”