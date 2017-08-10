Backline changes as Sharks head into Lions’ den

Rob du Preez has named an unchanged forward pack for Saturday’s Currie Cup match against the Lions, but has been forced to reshuffle his backline ahead of the clash.
Jeremy Ward is unavailable due to a cut to the forearm sustained at Loftus and his absence means a second Currie Cup start for Marius Louw, who wears the number 12 jersey. Lukhayno Am reverts to the outside centre berth that he filled with distinction during Super Rugby.
Also dropping out for this game is Kobus van Wyk. The big winger is generally not one to miss a game, but since it’s his own wedding on Saturday, an exception has been made! Odwa Ndungane stat at right wing in his 100th Currie Cup game for the team. In unforced changes, Ben Janse van Rensburg and Cam Wright start as the halfback pairing.
As before, a bench will be confirmed closer to the time.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements (from): Akker van der Merwe, Juan Schoeman, John-Hubert Meyer, Jean Droste, Inny-Christian Radebe, Louis Schreuder, Michael Claassens , Mzamo Majola, Wian Vosloo
I cant help but see Odwa stick out like a sore thumb, hopefully he can roll back the years but those Lions wingers are quick. Overall pretty solid starting side, lets hope we get the upper hand in the forwards as theur pack isnt as strong as their backs. Wonder if Schreuder will get a run
Would love to see Odwa’s 40m sprint time. A real stalwart but I fear father time has caught up and possibly overtaken him.
Not a bad team!!! Go Sharks!!!
Although the team is a good one I have to reiterate that Odwa is past it and this backline could see us in trouble, also I would prefer AM that has been playing 12 of late to stay there and Sithole should have come into 14, what this means it seems is that we do not have another backup 13????? again Sithole????
15 April
14 ???
13 Sithole
12 AM
11 Nkosi
10 Ben10
09 Wright
No other wings?
Also our bench cover has a 10 and 2x9s?? eish I am not so sure about this one.
@sharks_lover (Comment 4) : it’s not a bench – it’s a list of subs. Bench will be chosen from that group.
Our 10/12 channel is going to have Rohan Van Rensburg running hard at them all match.
@sharks_lover (Comment 4) : read the full list there’s 9 players. Replacements to be named only closer to the game.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Rob I understand that boet, but there are only 3 backline players for the bench, Inny, Schreuder and Claasens.
@JD (Comment 7) : Again read it fully mate, there are 6 forwards and 3 backs, look at who the back reserves are.
Replacements (from): Akker van der Merwe (Hooker), Juan Schoeman (Prop), John-Hubert Meyer (Prop), Jean Droste (Lock), Inny-Christian Radebe (Flyhalf), Louis Schreuder (Scrumhalf), Michael Claassens (Scrumhalf), Mzamo Majola (Prop), Wian Vosloo (Flank)
Thus in my view if a wing or center gets injured like Ward did we are in trouble.
I prefer this halfback pairing, starting center pairing could be ok if Louw’s defense is up to scratch then maybe they could cause the Lions some discomfort.
@sharks_lover (Comment 10) : Good observation, maybe Screuder can play winglike Joost and Houghaard
@The hound (Comment 12) : Thanks, and I doubt Schreuder can cover center or wing but who knows?? maybe he will be a surprise package lol.
Is there any news on Ward?
@sharks_lover (Comment 8) : oh ja – that’s a good point.
Reckon bench will be Akker, Mzams, Johnny, Jean, Vossa, Schreuder, Inny
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : Ward will be fine after the bye
@sharks_lover (Comment 11) : I’ll back Louw to defend that 12 channel.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : @robdylan (Comment 15) :
Thanks boet, that would probably be the best bench taking who is there, and thank goodness Ward will be fine eish.
I must say Ward is starting to impress me more and more.
@robdylan (Comment 16) : Then we should be OK, I have only seen him play once but not against the Likes of a Rohan Van Rensburg thus my fear, and Thanks.
I also think Ben10 defends his channel better than Bosch or Inny or April so that will help too.
@The hound (Comment 12) : Has anyone seen Louis Schreuder play flyhalf? I saw him play fh for Western Province / Stormers a few years ago, after moving into the position when the fh got injured. He was excellent !!
Did anyone else notice Juan Schoeman move out of the way of his brother who almost scored a try (but for a knock on in front of the try line) in the 44th minute?