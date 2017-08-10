Bonus point joy for Sharks at Loftus

The Sharks have surged to second place on the Currie Cup log courtesy of a rare bonus-point victory over the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria. The visitors scored four tries in their 28-20 victory – the third bonus point in as many outing as Robert du Preez’s side seem to finally be finding their attacking mojo.

The Sharks struck early, with Sbu Nkosi taking advantage of some lacklustre Bulls defence to weave through for a try in just the second minute. Garth April missed the tricky touchline conversion, but any Sharks joy was short-lived. Jeremy Ward went off with a deep forearm gash in the fourteenth minute, forcing a backline reshuffle that saw Odwa Ndungane come on at wing and Kobus van Wyk move to outside centre. The resulting defensive confusion contributed, I’m sure, to the horrendous lapse that saw impressive Bulls centre Burger Odendaal score under the posts moments later. Tony Jantjies converted from bang in front to secure a 2-point lead, but the Sharks hit back virtually straight away as Franco Marais went over off the back of a lineout drive.

April extended the lead via a penalty (after again missing the conversion) but the Sharks battled to exert any further dominance in the half, with at least two try-scoring opportunities not taken due to sloppy execution in the red zone. Jantjies closed the half off with a penalty of his own, and things were delicately poised at 10-13 going into the break.

The teams continues to feel each other out as the second half commenced, with the Bulls doing plenty of the playing but ultimately failing to make much ground thanks in part to strong Sharks defence, but also to their own poor option-taking. Replacement Sharks halves Cameron Wright and Benhard Janse van Rensburg added a bit more impetus for the visitors, with the latter finding Lukhayno Am with a pass against the direction of play in the 51st minute, about 30 metres out. The impressive centre, looking more and more like a Bok with each outing, cut back and found acres of space, evading several tackles on his way to the try-line. April’s conversion saw the Sharks lead by ten, but that lead was again cut back after another Jantjies penalty.

While the Sharks, to be fair, never really looked like losing, it was also clear that they weren’t quite managing to put that final nail in the Bulls’ coffin. April found three more, but the lead was again cut back to just three points when Ruben van Heerden scored for the Bulls in the 64th minute. To the untrained eye, it appeared that he had picked up the ball from inside a ruck, but referee Quinton Immelman either didn’t know that law or didn’t care to apply it. Once more, the result was in the balance with the Bulls trailing 20-23.

It fell to April, who was very good on the night, to finally make the result safe, going on a weaving run to score the winner (and bonus point try) 13 minutes from time. With that extra point in the bag and a two-score buffer, the Sharks finally looked as though they may have put the result to bed and while the Bulls did again have plenty of opportunities in the last ten minutes, again they failed to make much impression against a Sharks outfit that had the smell of victory in their nostrils.

It’s now on to Ellis Park and the Lions, but this Sharks team are already looking like they might be capable of doing something special this season and will have plenty of time to atone even if that third match in eight days proves a hurdle too far.

Bulls (20): Tries Odendaal, van Heerden. Conversions Jantjies (2). Penalties Jantjies (2)

Sharks (28): Tries Nkosi, Marais, Am, April. Conversion April. Penalties April (2)