Lions show their depth

Swys de Bruin’s Lions side to face the Sharks in Currie Cup action on Saturday is devoid of front-line Super Rugby players, but nevertheless contains a decent amount of experience, showcasing the depth available to the union. The Sharks, facing their third game in 8 days, will need to dig deep if they’re going to (finally) taste victory in Johannesburg.

Many of the extended Super Rugby squad, who were kept out of Currie cup action while the Lions were still involved in Super Rugby, have now fed back in and while the team named today cannot quite be considered a “full strength” outfit, it’s certainly significantly bolstered compared to the side that took a hammering against the Bulls at Loftus last weekend. Only four players retain their spots in the starting lineup – captain Ryan Kankowski, fellow loose forward Fabian Booysen, lock Marvin Orie and right wing Madosh Tambwe.

Sylvian Mahuze comes in at fullback, with Jacques Nel, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Anthony Volminck completing the three-quarter line. All are very experienced at this level, as are new halfbacks Jaco van der Walt and Dillon Smit. Cyle Brink, who was on the bench for the Super Rugby final, replaces James Venter at openside flank, with former Leopard stalwart Robert Kruger in to partner Orie in the second row. Johannes Jonker also comes down from the Super Rugby bench to start at tighthead with veterans Robbie Coetzee and Corne Fourie completing the front row.

Lions: 15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Ryan Kankowski (capt), 7 Fabian Booysen, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Robert Kruger, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corné Fourie.

Subs: 16 Michael Willemse, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Bobby de Wee, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Marco Janse van Vuren, 21 Siya Masuku, 22 Aphiwe Dyiantyi.