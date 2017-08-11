robdylan

BRANNAS!!!


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content on 11 Aug 2017 at 12:25

Ok guys – so I’m trying to step completely our of character here and open up a thread that I can only refer to as “Vrydagkakpraat”, if you’ll pardon my use of the taal.

Thinks have got a little staid around here of late and it’s time to blast through and just have a good old-fashioned session where we talk about anything and everything (well, within the scope of the site rules, of course).

Pour yourself a drink, it’s Friday after all! Let’s get the ball rolling. Jokes, funny stories, deep personal confessions. It’s all good as Brannasmiddag comes to Sharksworld. You can even post in any vernacular language you please!

Please don’t make me regret this :)



  • You’ll have to forgive me – I’m in holiday mood. Leaving early Wednesday morning to take the family on a two-week holiday driving through France and Spain

    • Comment 1, posted at 11.08.17 12:32:19 by robdylan Reply
  • maybe to keep the Sharks theme strong we should change it to “Brananas”? :)

    • Comment 2, posted at 11.08.17 12:34:33 by robdylan Reply
  • How do you know when your girlfriend starts getting fat? The moment she can start wearing your wifes clothes, gee nog een met eish ja

    • Comment 3, posted at 11.08.17 12:42:08 by HB Reply
  • What is the difference between a wife and a girlfriend? About 60 pounds i’d say:)

    • Comment 4, posted at 11.08.17 12:45:26 by HB Reply
  • @HB (Comment 3) : nice! :)

    • Comment 5, posted at 11.08.17 12:49:17 by robdylan Reply
  • Guys after seeing the Sharks Craven week team play this year. we have a special group of players there and The sharks need to sign as many of those kids as soon as possible. I only know of one signing they have mad from those kids. Does anyone else know which of those boys the sharks have secured?

    • Comment 6, posted at 11.08.17 12:50:40 by AYA11 Reply

  • @robdylan (Comment 2) : we can change it to that, but please in the name of Yoda, don’t start mixing the two

    • Comment 7, posted at 11.08.17 12:52:36 by HB Reply
  • @AYA11 (Comment 6) : I think the DVD scrummy, the captain have signed in addition to JJ.

    Odds on Ryan Ackerman qualifying for England?

    • Comment 8, posted at 11.08.17 12:53:18 by StevieS Reply
  • Springboks playing in red. Funny or not?

    • Comment 9, posted at 11.08.17 12:56:20 by McLovin Reply

  • @McLovin (Comment 9) : think they trying to get the Lions feel of things

    • Comment 10, posted at 11.08.17 12:57:51 by HB Reply
  • @McLovin (Comment 9) : if I’m not mistaken, the Streamers also tried it one season

    • Comment 11, posted at 11.08.17 12:59:30 by HB Reply
  • @AYA11 (Comment 6) : Nohamba, Buthulezi and the left wing were mentioned by the commentators as having sharks contracts. Jonker , Richardson and Conan le Fleur look good prospects.

    • Comment 12, posted at 11.08.17 13:01:13 by sudhir Reply

  • @HB (Comment 11) : Reckon there’s not many colours they haven’t tried. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 13, posted at 11.08.17 13:02:23 by McLovin Reply

  • @HB (Comment 11) : Their fashion sense is about on the same level as their coaching. :twisted:

    • Comment 14, posted at 11.08.17 13:03:52 by McLovin Reply

  • @HB (Comment 11) : No they played in Black,the famous Boby Skinstadt men in black,

    • Comment 15, posted at 11.08.17 13:13:39 by The hound Reply
  • Rob Sharks country is the home of Spook and Diesel we don’t drink Brandy here or at least we never used to that, that was the preserve of those across the mountain range.

    • Comment 16, posted at 11.08.17 13:15:43 by The hound Reply
  • @The hound (Comment 15) : I remember that, but they also had a red one last year or the year before that almost looked like a crusaders one

    • Comment 17, posted at 11.08.17 13:21:05 by HB Reply
  • @The hound (Comment 16) : in my part of the Country, we only have one spook place, the dam, waar die girls spook om hulle broeke bo te hou en die bottels spook om hulle proppe op te hou

    • Comment 18, posted at 11.08.17 13:22:11 by HB Reply
  • @AYA11 (Comment 6) : all 9 of the Sharks SA Schools representatives will still be in the province next year. Not all of them immediately eligible for u19 because some are still in grade 11 this year. But to my knowledge, we’ve not lost a single one of our SA Schools reps

    • Comment 19, posted at 11.08.17 13:24:32 by robdylan Reply
  • @The hound (Comment 16) : can’t stand the shit myself, but some of our brethren from the Orange country seem to like it.

    • Comment 20, posted at 11.08.17 13:25:50 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 1) : Enjoy it! Hope you’re not neglecting northern Spain and heading straight for Benidorm! :mrgreen:

    • Comment 21, posted at 11.08.17 13:37:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 20) : When I played rugby in the Lowveld our sponsor was Paarl Rock. We got cases and cases of their brandy for free. Still the only brandy I ever drank.

    • Comment 22, posted at 11.08.17 13:47:09 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 21) : Benidorm? Isn’t that where all the Essex folk go? No thanks – we’re going to Empuriabrava , the Venice of the Costa Brava .

    • Comment 23, posted at 11.08.17 13:52:42 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 20) : @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 22) : @The hound (Comment 16) : You guys actually know what they use to make Brandy?

    Tyre’s and panties, when you drink that shit, you just want to screw your girl and spin the 3.0lt Cortina

    • Comment 24, posted at 11.08.17 14:06:28 by HB Reply
  • @HB (Comment 24) : Yoh. I think that was a cultural overload. I prefer gin.

    • Comment 25, posted at 11.08.17 14:18:47 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 25) : Interesting fact about Gin, when they English went over to India, they were pestered by mosquito’s, so they then started drinking their gin with tonic, and they believed that it was the tonic that kept the mosquito’s away, but in fact it was actually the gin, but ya not a bad drink at all

    I on the other hand prefer my Wiskey :lol:

    • Comment 26, posted at 11.08.17 14:26:28 by HB Reply
  • @HB (Comment 26) : is that true? I’d always believed it was the quinine in the tonic water that did it.

    Gin is crazy juice, man. They used to make it with wormwood that would literally drive people insane. There’s no more of that now, but I still feel a little odd when I drink it.

    I like Whiskey too…. far too much, in fact. What’s your favourite?

    • Comment 27, posted at 11.08.17 14:33:29 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 27) : My favorite Johnny Walker double black, when I can afford it

    then I had Hennessy once at a function we were at, that is like an angle wissing on your tong, I bet you guys have better Whiskey that side than what we do here

    I can’t say that it is a fact about the gin, with the Indai story, I read it somewhere a while ago, but can’t confirm it as factual

    • Comment 28, posted at 11.08.17 14:48:06 by HB Reply
  • @HB (Comment 24) : Thats not proper brandy you are drinking, the real thing makes you want to nail the biggest oke in the towns girlfriend and at the same time fight him for the privilege. This stuff used flow in Pretoria in the early 80′s.

    • Comment 29, posted at 11.08.17 14:48:21 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
  • since we’re talking shit – let me just post this here:

    https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/robertotto2

    • Comment 30, posted at 11.08.17 14:48:56 by robdylan Reply
  • @HB (Comment 28) : I like Auchentoshan

    • Comment 31, posted at 11.08.17 14:49:49 by robdylan Reply
  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : Nei, that’s sounds to much like a blue bull supporter, someone there from the ville’s side :mrgreen:

    • Comment 32, posted at 11.08.17 14:52:01 by HB Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 31) : can honestly say I have never even heard of it, must be crafted by some old Scottish guy somewhere in the mountains with a thick old beard in a proper barrel, and matured for sometime

    • Comment 33, posted at 11.08.17 14:53:19 by HB Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 31) : Good stuff that, I like Lagavulin 16 very much, and for some reason, the smokiness of Cragganmore 21 is something I enjoy a great deal.

    • Comment 34, posted at 11.08.17 14:55:08 by Dancing Bear Reply
  • @HB (Comment 33) : Actually some Scottish punks in Glasgow! :mrgreen: ;-)

    • Comment 35, posted at 11.08.17 15:00:22 by Dancing Bear Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 30) : How far you rowing old boy?

    • Comment 36, posted at 11.08.17 15:01:24 by McLovin Reply

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 34) : @robdylan (Comment 31) : Like my dad will say, you can put mine in the fridge I will get it later :mrgreen: have never heard of these

    You know, when we were laaities in school and you did not have a lot of money, but wanted to have a big drink on a weekend after a rugby game or so, we used to buy Malibu, Vincoco ext, that was proper bottom of the barrel stuff

    • Comment 37, posted at 11.08.17 15:01:29 by HB Reply
  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 35) : makes sense to me, must be looking a lot like Josh strauss or some or other part of the family

    • Comment 38, posted at 11.08.17 15:02:55 by HB Reply
  • @HB (Comment 37) : I am old, but when I was a laaitie in school, if we could get a hold of a bottle of Mainstay Cane Spirits talk about bottom of the barrel stuff. :lol:

    • Comment 39, posted at 11.08.17 15:20:06 by Dancing Bear Reply
  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 39) : I remember that, that was so shit to drink, it basically took the enamel of your teeth at the 1st sip, but after a couple of them, there was no worries anymore, and it tasted like some god given nectar that was placed on earth

    • Comment 40, posted at 11.08.17 15:27:24 by HB Reply
  • @HB (Comment 37) : We used to buy Castle brandy and for drinking games etc, good ole OBS

    • Comment 41, posted at 11.08.17 15:27:37 by KingRiaan Reply

  • @HB (Comment 40) : Quite frankly nothing mattered anymore after the first two sips. :lol:

    • Comment 42, posted at 11.08.17 15:31:32 by Dancing Bear Reply
  • @McLovin (Comment 36) : not very far at all!

    • Comment 43, posted at 11.08.17 15:32:03 by robdylan Reply
  • @HB (Comment 37) : jeez, what was that awful coffee liqueur that you could by for like R10 a bottle? Remember that stuff?

    • Comment 44, posted at 11.08.17 15:32:58 by robdylan Reply
  • @HB (Comment 37) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 39) : I remember (without fondness) a bottle of Paarl Perle that was polished off in Alexandria Park in Pietermaritzburg once upon a time. Never again.

    • Comment 45, posted at 11.08.17 15:33:03 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
  • @KingRiaan (Comment 41) : Bloemfontein PolisieKoffie (Klippies and Coke). :mrgreen:

    • Comment 46, posted at 11.08.17 15:33:44 by Dancing Bear Reply
  • this stuff

    • Comment 47, posted at 11.08.17 15:35:07 by robdylan Reply
  • aaah . – and then you had the Shaft wine special where you could buy THIS kak for around R2.00 a bottle.

    • Comment 48, posted at 11.08.17 15:37:06 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 47) : This stuff, had many a hangover from this,

    @Dancing Bear (Comment 42) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 45) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 46) : @KingRiaan (Comment 41) : My one friends dad used to give us a smarty party, it is a snail bowl, then the middle you put Stroh rum, and all flavours of sambuca in the small holes around light it up and get your straw ready to start the drink :shock: :mrgreen: :o

    • Comment 49, posted at 11.08.17 15:40:09 by HB Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 48) : remember when you could buy a 5lt papsak for about R5

    • Comment 50, posted at 11.08.17 15:40:50 by HB Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 43) : I see. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 51, posted at 11.08.17 15:41:03 by McLovin Reply

  • @robdylan (Comment 23) : Empuriabrava is awesome. go there all the time for work

    • Comment 52, posted at 11.08.17 15:41:37 by durbsguy Reply

  • @durbsguy (Comment 52) : for real? What sort of work? You a canal dredger? :)

    • Comment 53, posted at 11.08.17 15:48:21 by robdylan Reply
  • @HB (Comment 49) : oh goodness no…. never light drinks

    • Comment 54, posted at 11.08.17 15:48:43 by robdylan Reply
  • @McLovin (Comment 51) : it’s really just about fundraising….. teams of 15 or so row the boat about 300 metres for each heat.

    • Comment 55, posted at 11.08.17 15:49:26 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 55) : Good luck and enjoy. Will be out rowing on the Thames myself next month for charity.

    • Comment 56, posted at 11.08.17 15:55:19 by McLovin Reply

  • So when is somebody going to start posting images of skimpy clad ladies?

    • Comment 57, posted at 11.08.17 16:12:16 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 53) : No we used to own Skydive Empuria and we still have a couple of planes there. I am just a group accountant

    • Comment 58, posted at 11.08.17 16:26:56 by durbsguy Reply

  • Can’t post an image of it but we used to drink lots of Tassies @ 99c/bottle

    • Comment 59, posted at 11.08.17 16:38:23 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 57) : Could b pretty nasty for us girls :lol:
    So I am sitting with my red wine watching the SA Schools guys battle it out against Wales – 19-5 down at the moment

    • Comment 60, posted at 11.08.17 16:38:27 by Julesgr8ter Reply
  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 60) : ja, shame on you Salmo. Don’t be sexist.

    • Comment 61, posted at 11.08.17 16:44:42 by robdylan Reply
  • @durbsguy (Comment 58) : oh wow. Apparently the best skydiving place in all of Europe?

    • Comment 62, posted at 11.08.17 16:45:00 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 23) : No idea where those Poms come from – just know it’s a place to avoid because of them. :grin:

    • Comment 63, posted at 11.08.17 16:50:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 63) : same thing unfortunately applies to most of this damn island. The South East is mostly safe.

    • Comment 64, posted at 11.08.17 17:01:36 by robdylan Reply
  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 60) : @robdylan (Comment 61) : Apologies, I was hoping for something classy that would appeal to the ladies as well. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 65, posted at 11.08.17 17:02:24 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 60) : Didnt even know that game was on?

    • Comment 66, posted at 11.08.17 17:03:03 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 65) : dig dig dig

    • Comment 67, posted at 11.08.17 17:04:49 by robdylan Reply
  • Sa schools 19-11 behind after 45min.

    • Comment 68, posted at 11.08.17 17:06:14 by JD Reply
  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 65) : @robdylan (Comment 61) : not adverse to a younger version of Jean Claude VD with a good six pack – that’s classy, isn’t it? :lol:

    • Comment 69, posted at 11.08.17 17:15:22 by Julesgr8ter Reply
  • Minute 58 SA Schools 14 Wales 27

    • Comment 70, posted at 11.08.17 17:19:41 by Julesgr8ter Reply
  • JW Blue or platinum OTR, or Jack Daniels with soda and a dash of lime

    • Comment 71, posted at 11.08.17 17:34:02 by sharks_lover Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 48) : Eish Rob if you can drink that shit you can steal as well :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 72, posted at 11.08.17 17:34:55 by sharks_lover Reply
  • Whatever happened to the gridiron crossover experiment?

    • Comment 73, posted at 11.08.17 17:39:15 by coolfusion Reply

  • Now lions have hired matfield maybe we should hire bakkies or Hargreaves?

    • Comment 74, posted at 11.08.17 18:13:44 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 74) : Or Andrews

    • Comment 75, posted at 11.08.17 18:35:20 by coolfusion Reply

  • Personally I think you’re all du of s&%#£t!!! I drink what ever is on special!!!

    • Comment 76, posted at 11.08.17 19:02:44 by JD Reply
  • I’m with Salmo.
    A beautiful body is a creation of nature, very much like a mountain vista or an African sunset. If you cannot appreciate those, there is something seriously wrong with you.
    Perhaps to avoid offending anyone, we should stick pictures without the skimpy claddings.

    • Comment 77, posted at 11.08.17 19:18:23 by fyndraai Reply
