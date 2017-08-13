Sharks deliver a special win for their fans

The Sharks fought back from a nightmare first half to deliver an emphatic 47-31 victory over the Lions at Ellis Park in last night’s Currie cup clash. For the second time in a week, an act of Lions indiscipline resulted in a red card that changed the complexion of the match.
Fans – including this one – can be forgiven for thinking that it was all going to go horribly wrong in this game. The Sharks, after all, had delivered scintillating bonus-point wins over Griquas and the Blue Bulls already over the previous seven days and despite boasting a better team on paper, they simply didn’t appear to be mentally or physically up for the game in the first half. Losing Thomas du Toit – their talisman in the tight five – early on to a leg injury was a big blow and while the Sharks huffed and puffed, making errors aplenty, it was the Lions who capitalised. Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Jacques Nel scored within minutes of each other in the opening quarter and when Anthony Volminck added a third – off a long-rage turnover – it appeared the Sharks were staring at a record hiding, conceding points at nearly one a minute. A fourth try to replacement scrumhalf Marco Janse van Vuuren on the half hour secured a bonus point for the Lions and with the Sharks yet to register any points (24-0) thing were looking bleak indeed.
Credit to Ruan Botha for calling for one more big effort before half time. A penalty on the whistle which could easily have been kicked dead, was used to set up a lineout, from which the Sharks ensured good continuity and finally breached the defence through Tera Mtembu, off a good Benhard Janse van Rensburg break . Trailing 24-5 at the break wasn’t a lot better, but at least it was something.
A score to Lions flanker Fabian Booysen came after the break at the game appeared all done with more than half an hour left and a 31-5 scoreline in favour of the home side. The Sharks, though, refused to lie down and surged back strongly, scoring again through irrepressible flanker Jacques Vermeulen. Referee Egon Seconds had no choice but to flourish red after Lions hooker Robbie Coetzee caught Vermeulen in the eye with his boot as the latter went over; a penalty on the centre spot after the try resulted in the Sharks again piling on the pressure in the Lions’ 22.
Against a creaking 7-man scrum, the Sharks ate away at the lead. First came a penalty try, and then a score to Louis Schreuder (on debut) as he scampered over after another retreating Lions scrum in front of their posts. Now trailing just 31-26, the Sharks’ task was made more difficult as the Lions found a way to move to uncontested scrums, thus nullifying a major Sharks advantage.
This team was not going to let go of a victory that was in their grasp, though and continued to apply the pressure, scoring the try that would give them the lead through the unlikely form of prop John-Hubert Meyer. Further scores to Vermeulen again and Keegan Daniel right at the end ensured a big margin of victory and propelled the Sharks to the top of the log.
Fans simply cannot ask for more than three bonus-point wins in eight days – and a maximum haul of 20 log points from the previous four fixtures. The Sharks now go into a deserved bye week but must surely feel that this trophy is their to lose in 2017.
Lions (31): Tries R Janse van Rensburg, Nel, Volminck, Janse van Vuuren, Booysen. Conversions van der Walt (3).
Sharks (47): Tries Mtembu, Vermeulen (2), Schreuder, Meyer, Daniel, Penalty Try. Conversions April (5).
At halftime I was ready to give up. What an extraordinary second half comeback. ????????????
Some standouts for me, Jacques Vermeulen, Terrors best game for Sharks, KD (top 5 favourite players of all time). Despite a lot of criticism the baby face assassin Bernard is my pick for fly half, yip I prefer him to CB. Great defence good eye for the gap just needs to improve kicking out of hand. At last we have 2 no 9′s of quality, center’s look well stocked, Nkosi is going to be a legend.
Yip it’s a great day to be a Shark????????????
@Bayshark (Comment 1) : And so say all of us
That bitch called Karma is haunting the Lions big time of late! But well done to the Sharks for making the most of the extra man on the field.
Where is baylion? Strange no comments from him
What the injury status on The tank and Vermeulen?
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : Also how was Akker vd Merwe first outing for sharks?
It was actually a damn fine win by the Sharks considering the schedule, the altitude and the fact that they were playing against a more rested team. Having such a big second half in those circumstances had to be applauded.
@Pokkel (Comment 7) : But we have been having slow first halves for a while now. What is up with that?
@Pokkel (Comment 7) : For sure, and even though some do not realize it the Sharks had scored 2 tries before Coetzee got sent off and I believe had started getting on top so who knows from there had Coetzee not been so stupid.
Always expected the Sharks to beat an understrength Lions team. But almost went tits up.
Fortunately Robbie Coetzee stepped up in the Sharks’ hour of need.
Certainly one would expect any side worth their salt to beat a 14 man team. Hardly the stuff of legends.
Still, job well done by the Sharks. Can only play what’s in front of you.
@McLovin (Comment 10) : Are the Lions understrength? Is this not their Currie Cup,squad as it stands with guys away in Japan and leaving for greener pastures? Or are there other guys they can still call on?
I still have a concern about how porous our midfield defence was…we can’t always come back like this…
But there was just soooo much to appreciate about that last half an hour…
@McLovin (Comment 10) : according to rugby365 the lions were expected to win by 7
@McLovin (Comment 10) : Can clearly recall a 14man sharks team beating the crusaders in Christchurch. Any given day, anything can happen
@pastorshark (Comment 12) : new flyhalf, new inside center, am moved back to outside center. Ill forgive them this game for being disorganised
@byron (Comment 15) : Sure, but when considering the make-up of our backline, Am and Ward in the centres still has to be first prize…
It took a kick to the head to ignite the sharks
@pastorshark (Comment 16) @pastorshark (Comment 16) : we have a lot of talent in the backs at the moment. What we need is some continuity.
3 games in 8 days in ridiculous. I’ll gladly take 15 points in the circumstances.
And it’s about time one of the decisions went against the Lions anyway.
@byron (Comment 13) : What do they know?
I predicted a bonus point win. I’m a believer.
@jdolivier (Comment 14) : Now that’s the stuff of legends. One to tell the grandkids about.
Vermeulen has been very impressive, big fan. Man we have to great options in the back row!
Huge credit to the lads for this one, going far down early on but showing great spirit and not putting their heads down, 10/10.
@McLovin (Comment 21) : If rugby is stil played in that era
Personally thought that the turning point in the game was at the end of the first half when Ruan decided to take the penalty and go for the corner flag which produced a try – this decision showed confidence in the team which is a huge catalyst in motivation and shows inspirational leadership. Rob’s ability to ‘chat’ at half time and have the guys take the game to the next level in the second half, plus his timing on instituting replacements, cannot be underestimated. The full pack had played around 100 minutes each in 3 days at altitude, so even if the first half wasn’t pretty, and was thwart with mistakes, for these guys to show the resilience to bounce back was amazing – I am exceptionally proud of the character shown by our guys! Brilliant Sharks!
Sheesh, what was Robbie Coetzee thinking? Or was he even thinking…
@Dunx (Comment 17) : I see what you did there
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 25) : Jealousy, maybe he wanted the sharks contract
My thoughts on this game are more tempered. Not wanting to be pessimistic. If you break the game down without emotion there are more positives and negatives.
overall in relation to the log four wins on the bounce all with 4 try (or more) bonus points is great.
However its been a crazy two weeks, losing guys to the boks, injuries, playing three games in 8 days etc
Now the squad and rest and reassess, and look closely at issues that need addressing
Even though we are not playing next week I look forward to the wp vs lions game next week, especially since we play wp at newlands in our next match on the 26th and we lost to them there in the cc last year.
Having cam and LS around to fight for the 9 jersey is awesome
I cant wait for ryno smith to be back with his signature bursts of speed and tactical kicking.
It really sucks that Hyron got injured in the second game as he and botha seem to be full of running in that game, making for a mobile pair of locks. hope to see him back soon as well.
April and ben may have struggle in the first half, but the whole team seemed lost, once we got our confidence back they both looked dangerous.
I know odwa is in the squad for experience, but at this point his as effective as the frog was in SR, bring sithole back into the mix.
Great technique from JHM for the try by the way
Ross again looked much better at tight head than he did in his first game for us, which makes sense as he just got to durban for the first game and maybe didnt have the biggest guys supporting him in that game
all in all we have 7 games left, lets see what we can do
This was an amazing weekend for Rugby. Besides the three (3) good winnings in CC, I also enjoyed some woman World cup rugby. Some of these ladies are not very “good” on the eyes, but they also play good Rugby. I would strongly encourage those who loves Rugby, to watch some of these matches – they really good. The French just ran amok with Austria – what a good game.