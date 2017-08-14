Prop poser for AC

The Springboks go into the first Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina with somewhat of a front row crises.

Tighthead Frans Malherbe will not be considered for selection this weekend after complaining about a sore neck. He has been sent for further tests but it is highly unlikely that he will play this weekend. The other tighthead in the squad, Ruan Dreyer, is set to become a father and is currently not with the squad in Port Elizabeth.

This leaves Allister Coetzee with only Coenie Oosthuizen and Trevor Nyakane to choose from, both whom started their careers as looseheads. All other props in the squad are pure looseheads (Kitshoff, Mtawarira and Gqoboka).

Ross Cronje is another concern, he will face a late fitness test to be available for this weekend as he is still recovering from injuries picked up in the Super Rugby final.

Handre Pollard is apparently recovering well from his ankle injury but will not be considered this week.