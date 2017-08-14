Prop poser for AC

The Springboks go into the first Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina with somewhat of a front row crises.
Tighthead Frans Malherbe will not be considered for selection this weekend after complaining about a sore neck. He has been sent for further tests but it is highly unlikely that he will play this weekend. The other tighthead in the squad, Ruan Dreyer, is set to become a father and is currently not with the squad in Port Elizabeth.
This leaves Allister Coetzee with only Coenie Oosthuizen and Trevor Nyakane to choose from, both whom started their careers as looseheads. All other props in the squad are pure looseheads (Kitshoff, Mtawarira and Gqoboka).
Ross Cronje is another concern, he will face a late fitness test to be available for this weekend as he is still recovering from injuries picked up in the Super Rugby final.
Handre Pollard is apparently recovering well from his ankle injury but will not be considered this week.
Was Dryer in the squad originally? I thought he’d been left out.
With Pollard out, and Bosch the only other FH in the squad, it looks like a very likely bench spot and first cap for the young man. Dan is also the only pure 8 in the squad, I wonder if we won’t see the twins getting to start together for the Boks.
Two thoughts:
1. If he’s been complaining of the injury since last week, why did AC not bring in cover? Especially as he would have known Dreyer would potentially be unavailable.
2. Surely Pollard should play some Currie Cup to get match fitness back, or was the lesson with Lambie not learnt last year?
AC needs to plan properly.
@ChrisS (Comment 1) :
Yeah, didin’t realise but he isn’t even in the squad..
@StevieS (Comment 3) : too late to call in Lourens then i guess.
@Dunx (Comment 5) : But then the 30 cap ruling should count him out
Fun and games!!! That’s why you don’t pick injured players!!!!
Nothing to worry about. All will be fine.
Must be pissed off he never chose Thomas and wrapped him in cotton wool.