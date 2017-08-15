Boks released for Currie Cup duty

Five players have been released from the Springbok training squad to play Currie Cup this weekend.

Warrick Gelant (fullback), Lizo Gqoboka (prop, both Vodacom Blue Bulls), Oupa Mohoje (flank), Francois Venter (centre, both Toyota Free State Cheetahs) and Dillyn Leyds (wing, DHL Western Province) will all be released on Tuesday afternoon to get game time with their respective provinces this weekend.



Following on from the news yesterday that Frans Malherbe is struggling with a neck injury, word is that he is likely to miss the entire Rugby Championship and Lions prop Ruan Dreyer has been called up to the squad. It is still unclear whether Dreyer is available to play this weekend against Argentina.