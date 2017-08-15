robdylan

Three Sharks join Kings


Posted in :EP Kings, Original Content, Sharks on 15 Aug 2017 at 15:53
Deon Davids has been confirmed as head coach for the Kings for the next three years and will lead the team’s charge in the Guinness Pro 14. Having lost a number of players at the end of Super Rugby, Davids has been faced with the task of once again assembling a squad from scratch and has named a group of players who will represent the team in this new competition.

The Sharks, as before, have come to the aid of their neighbours, releasing flank Khaya Majola, scrumhalf Rowan Gouws and utility three quarter S’bura Sithole from their contracts in order that they might bolster the Kings ranks. It’s been decided that it’s in the best long term interests of all three players to enjoy regular game time in the Pro 14, rather than languish on the fringes of the squad in Durban.

We’d like to wish all three nothing but the very best for their new adventure in the colours of the Kings and hope their careers go from strength to strength on the new and exciting European stage.

Kings squad:
Berton Klaasen
Bobby de Wee
CJ Velleman
Cornal Hendricks
Dries van Schalkwyk
Jacques Nel
Jarryd Sage
Khaya Majola
Lubabalo Mtyanda
Lusanda Badiyana
Masixole Banda
Ntabeni Dukisa
Oliver Zono
Pieter-Steyn de Wet
Rowan Gouws
Sibusiso Sithole
Schalk Ferreira
Stephan Greeff
Tango Balekile
Tienie Burger
Victor Sekekete
Yaw Penxe
Kurt Coleman



16 Comments

  • Good move. Hope all stakeholders realize that this is the best decision especially for Khaya and Sbura. All the best guys. Enjoy Pro 14.

  • Congrats guys and all the best and I hope you guys do the business in the new comp! Rob,is this a confirmed squad? Hope so,great to see Hendricks included, hopefully over the heart condition!

  • All the best, men! Good luck for the pro14…

  • There will be a lot of happy WP supporters currently with the last name on the list! :lol:

  • I’m very happy for Khaya and S’bura. They’re not getting backed at the Sharks and need to play.

    I didn’t want to lose Rowan Gouws, but there are so many scrmhalves he’s not really gong to play either.

    • Comment 5, posted at 15.08.17 16:17:19 by robdylan Reply
  • Good luck guys!!!

  • Good luck, make us and the Kings proud. Im actually looking forward to this competition and to supporting both the SA teams that are playing. I will take far more interest in the Cheetahs and Kings now than if they were still plying their trade in Super Rugby.

  • guys – I am going to be supporting the Kings heavily in Pro 14. I hope you’ll understand if this site goes a little “KingsWorld” once the CC is over?

    • Comment 8, posted at 15.08.17 17:20:46 by robdylan Reply
  • @robdylan (Comment 8) : With you on this, really rate sithole, wish he grabs this opportunity with both hands

  • Surely this is not their full squad though… Only 23 players

  • @robdylan (Comment 8) : oh yeah me too! Already got a bunch of my colleagues pencilled in to go watch Kings vs Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium!

  • What’s the situation with Wandile Mjekevu?

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 12) : he’s happy at the Stade Ernest Wallon, it would seem

  • @robdylan (Comment 13) : back in france you say. good for him. never really got going by us or the kings due to many factors, but a good player, and all round nice person. best of luck to him as well. seem to.play his best rugga in france.

  • @Karl (Comment 10) : Just the squad assembled thus far. so far so good.

    with Gouws gone our scrummie options: Cam, LS, mike the bike, venter and baby bok faf. anyone I’m missing ?

  • @BarendL (Comment 4) : Yet colemans not a bad player, but with thomson leaving for scotland we likely are not getting Rob jr, if wp let us have Rob jr, their FH depth is thin.

    cant blame Lionel Cronjé choosing to play in japan over playing pro 14 for the kings, but maybe he plays the second half of the pro 14 season for them after the jap season ends

