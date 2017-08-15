You can’t kick the ball out of the try-scorer’s hands!

I note with some dismay that a disciplinary hearing has opted to apply no further sanction on Lions hooker Robbie Coetzee after he was red carded on Saturday for kicking Sharks flanker Jacques Vermeulen in the face.
We don’t know too much about what happened at the hearing or what cunning arguments Coetzee’s counsel put forward. Perhaps surprisingly, there was absolutely no detail given either in the terse press release, stating only that the kick was “completely accidental” and Coetzee is thus free to play on.
This, to me, is utter rubbish and I’ll tell you why.
Firstly – was the red card rescinded or expunged from the player’s record? No, it wasn’t, so it’s not like the judiciary found some magical evidence to contradict the clear and obvious fact that Coetzee actually kicked Vermeulen in the face. The red card was, of course, completely the right call in the circumstances and all the talk about the player being “unlucky” is disingenuous at best and downright unhelpful at worst. Foul play does not belong in the game and players who kick other players in the face deserve long suspensions.
So what then of the fabled “intent”? Ah, it was an accident, poor lamb. How can you suspend him? Ok, so then if he wasn’t trying to kick Vermeulen in the face, what was he trying to do? The only other thing he could have been trying to kick (that doesn’t make his case worse) is the ball.
Have a read of this. It should jog some memories. It’s pretty clear that you’re not allowed to kick the ball out of the try scorer’s hands. Actually, you’re not allowed to ever kick the ball out of another player’s hands. That’s a law. It exists. For safety and stuff.
So, if Coetzee wasn’t trying to kick Vermeulen, but was trying to kick the ball, then he was attempting to commit an illegal act in any event. How then, I ask you, can we conclude that his action was completely accidental and without intent?
Rob, I agree on a lot of points – including the validity of the red card – but am on a different page regarding post-match sanctions.
For the most part, I’m happy with cards for cases like this and Kwagga in the final in the name of stamping it out of the game. Don’t put yourself in positions that can cause harm to others.
However, in my mind the post-match sanctions should be reserved for the more heinous indiscretions. The spear tackles, dangerous tackles and other acts of thuggery (punching, eye-gouging etc).
I’d almost suggest a 3-tiered carding system:
* yellow card remains as is
* different card for acts like Coetzee and Kwagga. This sees the player ejected from the game, but team can replace him after maybe 20 minutes. And these often won’t have post-match sanctions
* red card remains as is, and is saved for the real thuggery.
Of course, it comes back to judging intent – and it isn’t lost on me that that can be almost impossible to do, which means this blanket-sanction situation is probably the easiest. It just irks me that, in terms of in-game sanctions, something like Kwagga has exactly the same result as a straight-up punch to the face.
@Shakes34 (Comment 1) : Or a kick to the face
Too much responsibility is being placed referee re red cards. One only needs to listen to the conversation between tmo, ref and the guy in the ivory tower to hear that, seldom do they have the same train of thought. Isn’t it time rugby followed soccer or hockey whereby a ref can award a yellow for an initial sanction without the player being ejected from the field. A second indescretion, issue 2nd yellow which upgrades to an immediate red.
Having said that I believe kwagga should’ve been yellow and robbie a definite red.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : A deliberate kick to the face, absolutely.
I know my whole premise is based on mind-reading…..but to me, Coetzee’s action was very different to throwing a punch or kneeing somebody.
Again, I 100% agree with the red card – but am also satisfied that the in-game punishment was sanction enough and no ban was warranted. (It did, in all likelihood, cos his team 4 log points)
@Shakes34 (Comment 4) : what was he trying to do when he accidentally kicked Jacques in the face? What did he think he was doing?
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Hey dude, on something totally different now, is see apparently Dick Muir is set to return tovthe Sharks in some coaching capacity role
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Beyond a shadow of a doubt trying to kick the ball – illegal and cardable in itself. I absolutely won’t argue that point.
He tried to do something illegal, it went horribly wrong and a yellow became a red. I couldn’t be more on board with that.
Think the only place we differ is the degree of sanction. My opinion, and it’s only my opinion, is that the post-match bans should be reserved for acts of real thuggery. I don’t class this as such.
Maybe it’s his exemplary record of not kicking people in the head… oh wait…
Didn’t SANZAAR specifically mention that intention will have no bearing on whether or not a player is guilty? Sure he did not try and kick Vermeulen in the face, but he definitely tried to do something else illegal (kick the ball out of the player’s hand), which resulted in him kicking Vermeulen. I am fairly sure it was last year that Kolisi kicked a ball out of Reinach’s hand as he was scoring the try. Also accidental, but he got carded in the message we received was that it was correct, as you may not kick the ball out of a player’s hand and intentional or unintentional does not matter. If RC was falling over, fair enough, but he was trying to kick, just trying to kick the ball, so he was in complete control over his movements.
@Bayshark (Comment 3) : hockey actually have a three card system:
Green player is sidelined for 2-3 min
Yellow player is sidelined for 5 min
Red card you’re gone for the rest of the match.
@Shakes34 (Comment 7) : I agree with you on this: It looked like he tried to kick the ball out of his hands and I don’t believe his real intention was to kick him in the face to hurt him. But you have to remember that he still kicked him in the face as a result of his own decision to try and kick the ball out of Vermeulens hands with full knowledge that he might hurt him in the process. If it did not occur to him that trying to kick a ball right next to someones face would potentially hurt that person, he shouldn’t go on any sport field again.
@HB (Comment 6) : sloooooooowly. “is set to return” is a big leap, assuming it’s the speculative Beeld article to which you’re referring?
@Quintin (Comment 11) : my view is even simpler. When you decide to kick out and there is a player lying anywhere nearby, the action is intentional and you must accept whatever consequences result form the action. Intent be damned
@robdylan (Comment 12) : might be the one, although I read it on the SA rugby mag site, and according to them it is all done and dusted, but they don’t mention which position he will occupy
@Bayshark (Comment 3) : I know stuff all about hockey but are you saying that a kick to the head of a player that took a tumble, or a punch etc would at most get a yellow card if its a first offence?
@JD (Comment 10) : I’m still in the dinasaur days where it was only green was warning, yellow 5+min and red. Didn’t realize new rules that green is also time off.
@Bayshark (Comment 16) : yip and time only starts once you sit down on the chair. Seeing players running to the naughty chair looks a bit funny but the sooner you sit down the faster you can get back onto the field.
@HB (Comment 14) : “Dick Muir could be set for a return to the Sharks’ coaching ranks ahead of the 2018 Super Rugby campaign.”
That’s the quote directly from SA Rugby Mag and they make it clear that the Beeld article is their source.
What’s done and dusted about that?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : No not at all. Just suggesting that refs decisions these days generate to much discussion. I ask the question, was Beauden Barrett a definite red or was yellow a better option. Stephen Lewes the same. And honestly refs must get away from this rubbish…… Team warning. The Perpetrator must get sanctioned. There are 8 pairs of eyes officiating.
@robdylan (Comment 18) : There is also an article on News 24, so obviously it is done and dusted, otherwise a reputable company like them would never publish the article
Red cards should carry a automatic ban when the person received them as a punishment for receiving the card. The only way they dont get a ban would be to get the card removed from their history. The other thing that needs to be stamped out is the issue of games etc as the kiwis always put in club games as part of the ban which i think is absolutely pathetic how that is allowed.
@robdylan (Comment 18) : This is good news guys. Also I understand that we are looking for a forwards coach. Gary Teichman listening to the fans and making rugby decisions. Sean Everitt must maybe be taken to NZ for a couple of years and then come back a better attack coach
@GreatSharksays (Comment 22) : we already have a forwards coach?
@Dunx (Comment 21) : Red card : 7 points immediately to the other team (penalty try) replace the player after 10mins
@jdolivier (Comment 24) : That might be a better compromise
@robdylan (Comment 18) : That is what I got from the article this morning early when I read it, thus me asking the question, thought that you might have better insight into it
@HB (Comment 26) : well…. rumours rumours, right? But nothing concrete.
Intention in law is defined in three types: direct, indirect and eventuality.
Murder: you walk up to a guy, shoot him in the face….direct intent.
You shoot a guy at distance, miss him and shoot the guy next to him in the leg. You will be convicted.
It’s clear that you did not intend to shoot the guy in the leg but hell you did! And it must be punished.
So a red card certainly warrants further consideration to address the construed and dangerous indirect INTENT.
What should be looked at it whether or not the kick was reckless by Robbie. To my mind it was. Therefore the red card and ban are justified.
The precedent set now it’s that if you take someone out in the air accidentally then you shouldn’t be banned, or is a tackle in the air somehow more dangerous than kicking a prone player in the face?
@robdylan (Comment 27) : I saw that on SA Rugby Mag website too and shrugged it off right until the last sentence that goes like this:
“Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann refused to comment on the matter.
‘Nothing has been finalised. We will make an announcement as soon as there is anything official to report.’”
It’s that last bit, “We will make an announcement as soon as there is anything official to report.” sounds like this move is in motion and they are waiting on a few signatures. Which isn’t done and dusted but certainly looks like a probable outcome. Now on saying that I’d love for Muir to come back, I was disappointed when he left and feel he can add to our attacking game. JP Pietersen did have the most Super Rugby tries in 2007, perhaps that was something to do with Muir? Who really knows…
@Hulk (Comment 30) : not a direct quote. Been translated from Afrikaans and might not mean what we think it does from that quote.
A few years ago, the Sharks beat a full strength Crusaders team in Christchurch with 14, and for a while 13 players. Jean Deysel was red carded for kicking a player in the face, it was not intentional, he was being held and trying to free his leg, but it was reckless and deserved a red card, and the subsequent suspension handed down. Robbie Coetzee intended to kick the ball, and kicked Vermuelen in the face, it was not intentional, but it was reckless and deserved a red card. Question: Was Deysel’s indiscretion that much worse that it deserved a suspension on top of the red? I personally do not think so.
@robdylan (Comment 31) : Can’t read the Beeld, and seems I should know better when reading sa rugby mag website . Thanks for clearing that up, but will still hope
@Dancing Bear (Comment 32) : Your asking for consistency, that’s where the problem come in.
@Hulk (Comment 34) : The funny thing is that being right all the time is impossible, it is much easier to achieve some level of consistency. When a ref makes a wrong call, people may get frustrated, but most understand that we all make mistakes. The inconsistency will always raise questions of bias, which no true rugby lover wants to see in our beautiful game.
I think unless the Red Card is rescinded it should come with a mandatory 1 match ban. And a match being a match of the same level as the red card was issued in.
Just watched the game and in my honest opinion that warrants further suspension,with his toe up in the air like that and after the try have been scored, I am struggling to find that unintentional, but that is just my opinion, especially taking into account he already had a ban this year for kneeing a Kings player in the back during SR
OK I did not see the incident so can’t comment on what happened. All I can say is usually the question ask by the ref (to TMO) is where (which part of the body) was contact made not what was the intention of the player. If the contact was made directly to the face he should have been suspended for games.
@Shakes34 (Comment 1) : Ok so lets say that stud from his boot took out Vermeulens eye? what would your view be then?
@robdylan (Comment 13) : Correct Rob, So we can also argue no intent from Kwagga to run into the Sader player but he got 4 week ban, so what if Vermeulen lost an eye? would it still be no intent?? Sorry that is the biggest crap I have ever heard so I agree with you as he kicked Vermeulen in the face with an Illegal attempt to kick the ball out of the players hands which in itself is a yellow offence.
Unfortunately, I do think rules are being applied as and when and who its fits. It might also be applied as in most court cases on who has the best representation. In this country (and not to talk politics) there seems to be overwhelming evidence of certain irregularities of our president, but to no avail as no action has been taken against him.
On a different note, I heard from one of the presenters from Kyknet’s Superrugby program that according to the laws the Lions team was supposed to proceed with 13 players when they decided to “release” one of the props from the match. Law 3.6 (d) Uncontested scrums states that “In a squad of 23 players, or at the discretion of the Union/match organiser, a player whose departure has caused the referee to order uncontested scrums cannot be replaced”
@BluffShark (Comment 41) : I didn’t watch the game but in the Currie Cup the match day teams have 22 players not 23. They don’t have a a full front row on the bench.
As to Robbie’s red card – fully deserved.
But if the JO expunged it (which we don’t know as the full decision wasn’t published) the Sharks should be docked with the 21 points they scored after he should have returned from a yellow card.
Only joking
BTW, Congrats on the win and the great come-back