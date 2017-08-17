Cassiem starts, Bosch on the bench

The Springbok team to face Argentina this weekend has been announced with Curwin Bosch in line to make his debut off the bench.
Eben Etzebeth leads a strong South African side in the first match of this year’s Rugby Championship.
The backline is almost unchanged from the last test against France with Ross Cronje returning in place of Francois Hougaard, who is on the bench this weekend.
There are a few changes to the forward pack. Uzair Cassiem gets his shot in the 8 jersey in the absence of Warren Whiteley while Jaco Kriel continues on the side of the scrum. With the injury to Frans Malherbe and Ruan Dreyer’s paternity leave, Coenie Oosthuizen gets another go at playing in the front row.
Trevor Nyakane is on the bench as cover for Coenie while Damian de Allende is back in the match day squad to cover the midfield and wings.
Springboks: 15. Andries Coetzee, 14. Raymond Rhule, 13. Jesse Kriel, 12. Jan Serfontein, 11. Courtnall Skosan, 10. Elton Jantjies, 9. Ross Cronje, 8. Uzair Cassiem, 7. Jaco Kriel, 6. Siya Kolisi, 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Steven Kitshoff, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20. Jean-Luc du Preez, 21. Francois Hougaard, 22. Curwin Bosch, 23. Damian de Allende
Eben Etsebeth leas a strong side… Bwahaha…. Weakest bok side ever. My view
@ebenp (Comment 1) : Kinda agree not bad front row, good second row, weak loose trio,,Ross ok then its just so bland all the way back to 15.Suerly in the whole country we must have someone better than Houghaard on the bench.
Bosch is nowhere near ready to back up the inconsistent Jantjies,and please tell me what has deAllende done all year to get a call up never mind place on the bench, ditto Rhule.and Mbonambi is a joke .
So he has been consistent mostly with the guys that did well vs France. Personally would have played DuPreez at 8. Also think Rhule is a bit lucky. And yeh player 23 is puzzling. So thats 3 of 23…not too bad
Some sad news is Thomas du Toits leg in a boot just not sure yet how long he is out for.
@The hound (Comment 2) : Agree, a few passengers there. The bench doesn’t inspire confidence
@sharks_lover (Comment 4) : eina!!! Could still only be a sprain (he thinks in a hopeful voice )!!!!
Loose trio is unbalanced, Rhule needs to improve on defence. Locks are great, front row solid.
Overall not the strongest ever, bench not inspiring, but I’d like to see what other readers would have chosen as their team.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Can understand your preference for Dan at 8, but honestly Cassiem has taken his chances, when he had them, and hasn’t played badly in a bok jersey!
we need to take into account transformation. de allende is a player of colour. Cant drop Rhule for Combrink unfortunately, i wonder what SARU did to get governments backing
@KingCheetah (Comment 8) : Agree with Cassiem, he has proven he can play at that level just like mostert took his chance and pushed de jager and du toit out of the starting lineup. Ross needs to start to assist Jantjies. The 2 go together they are a combination and he bringing much calmness. Still dont think Jessie Kriel is best suited to outside. But who to replace him with. I hope serfontein improves his passing and distribution game
@KingCheetah (Comment 8) : Yep Cassiem is the business, im not upset with the loose trio, glad to see kriel back and siya has been good.
kind soon for bosch, should have played more CC and they should have selected lionel Cronje as back up fh with pollard and lambie out injured. louie Schroeder way more deserving than hougie, hougie has been sub par for the boks, same with paige. how do we only have one effective scrummie in the whole country ? could have had faf on the bench
though the faf thing is complicated, his going to sale but unlike jan serf he was never going to be able to get 30 caps before the northern hemp season starts.
Anton Bresler in the scottish training camp, good for you oh friends
Terrible team. You look at 1-15 and you think to yourself “Are these really the best players from Super Rugby?!”
@The hound (Comment 2) : Spot on assessment. Do we not have wings anymore in this country?
@The Great Couch Shark (Comment 14) : Heard this rumor that the sharks have 2 big boys with pace that might fit the mould of international class wings
@revolverocelot (Comment 12) : also very glad for Bresler now for him to make it into the six nations squad!!!!
@Dunx (Comment 9) : better to keep in line with site rules and steer clear of that whole debate even if the boss is on holiday!!!
@Dunx (Comment 9) : Pretty sure that Allister Coetzee’s biased towards certain players and inability to think outside the box trumps the government “requirements”