Sharks confirm departees

The Sharks have confirmed the departure of six players from their current squad, four of which have already joined the Kings ahead of their Pro14 season.
Stephan Coetzee (hooker), Rowan Gouws (scrumhalf), Khaya Majola (loose forward) and S’bura Sithole (centre/wing) have already started training with the Kings after being released from the Sharks alast week.
Hooker Andrew du Plessis is set to join up with the Griffons just weeks after making his debut for the Sharks in Currie Cup.
Furthermore, scrumhalf Hanco Venter has requested an early release from his contract to pursue other opportunities.
Coach Robert du Preez was quoted as saying that the decision was taken in the best interest of players concerned, allowing them to get valuable game time elsewhere.
We at Sharksworld would like to thank these players for their service at the Sharks and wish them the very best in their new ventures. Those going to the Kings especially are in for an exciting new chapter in South African rugby.
It’s a smart move IMO. Most of these guys wouldn’t have had many opportunities, we have cover for most of those positions plus it frees up some money for exciting new signings(possibly?).
Little disappointed that we’re losing both Hanco Venter and Rowan Gouws but such is life
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : Why when did you expect them to play ,for the first time in years we have the number 9 well ,well covered .
@The hound (Comment 3) : Is Claasens the future? Is Faf de Villiers ready for senior rugby next year should we lose once of our scrummies to injury? I understand that some of our younger players will go in search of more game time elsewhere but losing two in one position is still concerning for me. Hopefully de Villiers can step up if needed.
Are the kings players on loan or permanent??? News24 say they are loaned out?
@vanmartin (Comment 4) :
We have signed two scrummies to replace Reinach – Wright and Schreuder, as well as having Claassens. I think we are covered..
@garethkorb (Comment 5) :
It’s permanent according to the Sharks release, so I trust that more than Dodgy24
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 6) : My thoughts too at least the guys leaving will get game time where they are going.
Andrew du Plessis is just returning home. No big deal
Think Sithole is a huge loss, he never ever played to his full potential.He could be another Ross Cronje,play himself into the Bok team at another outfit he has the potential.
It makes sense that those guys would leave, just like when we signed April and Cronje Zeilenge was then released. We signed 2 scrummies so it makes sense that the younger ones want to leave. we signed akkers so a hooker would leave. There was rumours about Rob jnr coming back as well as our other centres playing well so sithole leaves. When we signed these marque players we would need to promise some sort of game time as a reason for them coming here. I reckon Classens is now most prob retired or advised he is stepping down behind doors and there may be something happening in the background with chilli or Franco
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 6) : Well aware of both. I’m as excited as the rest of you are about them joining the Sharks. My concern is longer term. Does Claasens have another season in him or better yet, do we think Claasens should be playing another season?
I opened this article with great caution as I feared it related to more/other players departing…phew…a relief!
@The hound (Comment 10) : I agree with you…I also saw lots of potential in him…hopefully it does not come back to bite us…
I’m glad for these guys that they’re getting the opportunity for game time. I hope Sbura realises his potential.
I am also glad for them …great potential in all of them. It’s always sad to see any sharks depart the waters lol. However I see it as a great opportunity for them and a chance for the younger guys to put their hands up and show us what they are made of. Any other potential signings.
With regard to Sithole, undoubtedly lots and lots of potential but…..hopefully he can come into his own at the Kings.
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : to my knowledge the Namibian Stevens is also still at the Sharks so with him and Claasens as possible injury cover I do think Sharks should be ok.
Bit sad to see Coetzee going but with Akker joining the Sharks it’s totally understandable!
Anyway best of luck to all the players leaving! Hoping they’re all hugely successful at their new teams!!!
Thanks for your time at the Sharks!
None of the guys leaving have really come into the selection reckoning of late so makes sense. Cant say that any have made a lasting impact at the Sharks so hopefully they can elsewhere as there is potential.
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : with these departures are still ok at scrummie, though I would have preferred if we kept venter and let classens go. but now we have cam, LS, mike, the namib kid who came from the wp high performance centre and faf, thats fine for SR
why did we just let two hookers go ? we better keep chilli, franco and akker cause I dont know whose next inline ? maybe its just a loan to the griffons.
letting sithole go and keeping odwa is probibly going to hurt us in the cc but for SR we are aparently getting the steam train that his Mampipi from the cheetahs, we will need back up for nkosi and van wyk, leave mvovo at 15. what ever happen to cele ? ulunga seems promising. Sithole likely going to thrive in the Pro14